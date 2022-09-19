Advanced search
    BOJX   JO1102211017

BANK OF JORDAN

(BOJX)
End-of-day quote Amman Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-17
2.170 JOD   +0.46%
03:50aBANK OF JORDAN : Under “Your Blood, Your Support” Slogan, the Bank of Jordan has Organized a Blood Drive
PU
09/13BANK OF JORDAN : Disclosure (BOJX) 2022 09 13
PU
08/31Bank of Jordan Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
CI
Bank of Jordan : Under “Your Blood, Your Support” Slogan, the Bank of Jordan has Organized a Blood Drive

09/19/2022 | 03:50am EDT
Date: 19/09/2022

Bank of Jordan has recently organized a blood drive for its employees, in partnership with the Directorate of Blood Bank, and the Jordan Healing and Health Bank. The campaign is part of the bank's strategy regarding corporate social responsibility and continuing its role in humanitarian aid.

The campaign, which was held at the Bank of Jordan headquarters, was met with widespread approval from all level employees. It was evident from the remarkable turnout that participants were eager to help the cause, as a large number of employees, who qualified, have donated blood under the supervision of a specialized health care team.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Bank of Jordan, Mr. Saleh Hammad, praised the efforts exerted by both the Jordan Healing and Health Bank, and the Ministry of Health for ensuring the blood banks are at full capacity for future transfusions. As well as constantly contributing towards national efforts and serving the local community, by increasing the number of volunteers and encouraging the spirit of volunteerism.

Furthermore Mr. Saleh Hammad mentioned "Organizing charitable campaigns is a predictor of social solidarity and unity in the Jordanian society, which is in line with the bank's corporate social responsibility strategy that aims to provide support and assistance to those in need, especially the ill. It also aligns with the bank's internal values that seek to create a culture of volunteerism among its employees."

On the other hand, Jordan Healing and Health Bank's General Manager, Dr. Nevin Abu Zeid, confirmed that "Bank Al-Shifa's participation in the enactment of the blood drive campaign, comes within the bank's workplace strategy and to achieve its social responsibility, by implementing charitable humanitarian campaigns that serve the vulnerable and the needy, which was highlighted by the recent campaign that worked on providing blood for future transfusions."

Bank of Jordan has been renowned as one of the most active participants in community-based campaigns that bear a humanitarian and societal aspect to it. The bank chooses partners for all its charitable campaigns, because of its belief in the importance of partnership for maximizing desired outcomes and achieving sustainable development goals. Campaigns are carried out with both private and public institutes, as well as non-governmental organizations.

Disclaimer

Bank of Jordan Co. PSC published this content on 19 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2022 07:49:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
