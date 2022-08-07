Bank of Jordan : and Tkiyet Um Ali continue their joint efforts for the fourth year

Date: 07/08/2022

Bank of Jordan recently announced the renewal of its strategic partnership agreement with Tkiyet Um Ali (TUA) for the fourth year in a row. The agreement was signed by the General Manager of Bank of Jordan, Saleh Hammad, and the General Manager of Tkiyet Um Ali, Samer Balkar.

Under the agreement, the Bank of Jordan will support the Family Sponsorship Program, which provides sustainable food support to families receiving help from TUA, thus securing 78 families with their basic food needs through monthly food parcels comprising 19 food items. The cooperation will also include many initiatives for the holy month of Ramadan, especially Ramadan Iftar and the distribution of food parcels, in addition to the participation of the bank's employee volunteer team.

The General Manager of Bank of Jordan, Saleh Hammad, said that the Bank of Jordan is proud of the continuous partnership with TUA, which stems from the bank's corporate social responsibility strategy. While also Praising TUA's efforts and humanitarian mission of combating food poverty in the Kingdom and noting the bank's integral role in supporting institutions that drive progress locally, as well as its responsibility to participate in addressing pressing national issues, including hunger.

Hammad added that the bank is an active partner in this collaboration, not only through its banking business, but also through its programs. These programs support various sectors, institutions, and the larger social spectrum, including charitable projects and voluntary work that contribute to the culture of social solidarity among everyone and the embodiment of values ​​of citizenship.

General Manager of TUA, Samer Balkar, thanked the Bank of Jordan for its support of TUA's programs, saying: "We are proud of our partnership with the Bank of Jordan over the past years and their commitment to support sustainable food support programs for families in need, which mainly depend on TUA to secure their food on throughout the month, and in turn reflects the bank's absolute belief in TUA's vision of achieving a hunger-free Jordan."

The Bank of Jordan leads a comprehensive corporate social responsibility strategy, comprising annually renewed programs and initiatives that cover various issues based on target areas, such as education and scientific research, culture and arts, environment, sports, supporting persons with disabilities, medical activities, as well as collaborating with charities and civil society organizations.

TUA is currently delivering sustainable food support to 20,000 families in need living below the food poverty line in all governorates of the Kingdom. TUA delivers monthly and year-round 19-item food parcels to these families that meet their nutritional needs throughout the month.