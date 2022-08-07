Log in
Bank of Jordan : launches new cohort of “Mihnati” Internship Program

08/07/2022
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Date: 07/08/2022

Bank of Jordan recently launched summer 2022's internship cohort with its leading program "Mihnati", aiming to enable new generations of highly qualified banking professionals who will contribute to the development of the sector, as part of its efforts to support youth and develop their skills.

The comprehensive program is one of the most prominent of its kind in the region, as it helps high school and university students of different majors, move in the right direction, and provide them with professional skills.

Students of the program benefit from an active platform to build their future and grow. They establish professional contacts in the banking sector, learn about the sector's requirements, and develop the required life, personal and practical skills, in an environment that simulates a real working experience.

The program offers academic guidance, mentorship, and professional training before graduation to prepare students for the job market with practical knowledge, future insight, skills, and the expertise of employees in charge of the training derived and inspired by the bank's legacy of over 60 years.

"Mihnati", launched in 2018 under the Bank of Jordan's corporate social responsibility, reflects the bank's efforts in supporting the education and training of youth as one of the strategy's pillars. The program has become a powerful tool to build a qualified skill base for human resources in Jordan, which the bank believes to be a shared responsibility, to address the pressing national need for such a base.

By enabling the students, the bank's internship program helps reduce high employment rates which remains to be one of the top challenges that the bank continuously works on and dedicates part of its budget to tackle efficiently.

For more information on how to join the "Mihnati" Internship Program, interested students can visit the bank's website and fill in the form through the link: https://bankofjordan.com/ar/mehnati-form

Disclaimer

Bank of Jordan Co. PSC published this content on 07 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2022 07:33:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
