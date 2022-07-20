Bank of Jordan : renews strategic partnership with SOS Children's Villages

Bank of Jordan announced the renewal of its partnership with the SOS Children's Village- Jordan, as part of the bank's firm belief in the importance of supporting SOS in its humanitarian mission of caring for orphaned children and those who lack parental care.

Through the partnership, which began in 2004, the bank will cover the costs of running a family home in SOS Children's Villages.

Commenting on the partnership, Country Director of SOS Children's Villages in Jordan, Rana Al-Zoubi, expressed pride in this years-long strategic partnership and pointed out the role of the bank's support in helping the organization achieve its goals to enable a group of independent young men and women to contribute to society.

She also noted that the SOS Children's Villages' partnership with the Bank of Jordan helped cover part of the living expenses for orphans and those lacking parental care and ensure decent living conditions, in addition to renewing basketball and football playgrounds in the villages of Amman, which provided a safe space for children and enhanced their physical and psychological wellbeing, considered one of the organization's main services.

For his part, the CEO of Bank of Jordan, Saleh Hammad, asserted that the renewal of the strategic partnership with the SOS Children's Villages strengthens the bridges of effective community cooperation by supporting programs that aid children with needs to be secured, including food, housing, education, and healthcare.

Hammad also highlighted the bank's keenness to provide the necessary support to enhance the organization's capabilities, enabling it to fulfill its developmental and charitable mission in the best way possible, in line with the bank's corporate social responsibility strategy.

He added that the agreement is a leading step in supporting economic and social development, pointing to the bank's constant efforts to achieve an integrated ecosystem of cooperation, and contribute to enhancing continuous effective partnerships to build strategic cooperation with community institutions.

Hammad also stressed that this support is part of the initiatives and programs sponsored by the bank driven by its keenness to enhance the role of the private sector in backing developmental projects, in line with its strategic plan to support social responsibility.

The SOS Children's Villages in Jordan is a national, non-profit organization established in 1983, that works in the field of social development and provides care for 260 orphans who lack parental care in community homes in Amman, Irbid, and Aqaba, and provides support to young men and women up to the age of 23 to help them become independent. The organization works within the guidelines for the alternative care of children and the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC), while the 2030 sustainable development goals continue to be within the focus of its work and strategy.

Today, Bank of Jordan is considered one of the largest financial institutions in Jordan, which dates back to 1960. For more than six decades, the bank has contributed to supporting investment and economic development with its constant keenness to achieve societal development in the countries in which it operates. The bank is present in Jordan, Palestine, Syria, and Bahrain