Date: 08/10/2023

(Amman, Jordan - September xx, 2023) - Bank of Jordan recently announced the renewal of its strategic support agreement with Tkiyet Um Ali (TUA) for the fifth consecutive year. This partnership aims to support TUA's efforts to overcome food poverty challenges and work towards a hunger-free Jordan. The renewal of the agreement was signed by the General Manager of Bank of Jordan, Saleh Hammad, and the General Manager of Tkiyet Um Ali, Samer Balkar.

Under the renewed agreement, the bank will continue contributing to the Family Sponsorship Program, part of its sustainable food support program. This includes sponsoring a number of Tkiyet Um Ali families for an entire year. The sponsorship will include securing their nutritional needs, which will be delivered in parcels monthly. It will provide a variety of basic nutritional necessities essential for maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

Regarding the partnership, Hammad elaborated that Bank of Jordan is keen to remain an integral part of the positive efforts undertaken by Tkiyet Um Ali because the bank firmly believes in its symbiotic role. He expressed his pride in their fruitful cooperation, which aims to build upon the results achieved over the past years. The goal is to create a more sustainable food system within institutional and multilateral partnerships.

Hammad continued to emphasize that the bank is dedicated to actively addressing the pressing challenges in the Kingdom, particularly poverty and hunger, among the most significant issues. This reflects the bank's humanitarian efforts, which serve society's people continuously. It is a crucial aspect of the bank's comprehensive sustainability plan, demonstrating its commitment to investing in community empowerment programs and achieving noble development goals that improve the lives of Jordanian citizens.

Balkar appreciated Bank of Jordan's continuous and sustainable support for Tkiyet Um Ali's projects. He stated, "This partnership reflects our shared commitment to achieving sustainable development in Jordan. We are grateful for the support of Bank of Jordan and eagerly anticipate continuing our collaborative efforts to serve the community and enhance the well-being of families in need."

Bank of Jordan values sustainability and corporate social responsibility. It strives to make meaningful contributions in various sectors and for different groups. Its focus areas include education, scientific research, culture, arts, environment, sports, people with special needs, medical activities, and charitable and civil society organizations.

Currently, TUA provides sustainable food assistance to 20,000 families residing in all governorates of the Kingdom struggling with food poverty. TUA distributes food packages consisting of 19 items to these families, ensuring their nutritional requirements are met for the entire month.