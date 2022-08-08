Bank of Kaohsiung : Announcing the Company's unaudited profits for July 2022. (Same as Income before tax from Continuing Operations.)

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/08/08 2.Company name:Bank Of Kaohsiung Co., LTD. 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or "subsidiaries"):Head office 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA 5.Cause of occurrence:As Subject 6.Countermeasures:NA 7.Any other matters that need to be specified: Reporting the company's July 2022 unaudited profit Unit:NT$ Thousand Monthly Accumulated ═══════════════════════════════════ Income before provision and tax 89,685 827,760 Provision(Reversal of provision) (10,352) 80,463 Income before tax 100,037 747,297 Income after tax 79,119 652,488 Pre-tax EPS(NT$) 0.63 After-tax EPS(NT$) 0.55 ═══════════════════════════════════ The aforementioned financial information has not been audited by a CPA.