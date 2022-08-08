Bank of Kaohsiung : Announcing the Company's unaudited profits for July 2022. (Same as Income before tax from Continuing Operations.)
08/08/2022 | 02:24am EDT
Provided by: BANK OF KAOHSIUNG,CO.,LTD.
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2022/08/08
Time of announcement
14:12:50
Subject
Announcing the Company's unaudited profits for
July 2022. (Same as Income before tax from Continuing
Operations.)
Date of events
2022/08/08
To which item it meets
paragraph 51
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/08/08
2.Company name:Bank Of Kaohsiung Co., LTD.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
"subsidiaries"):Head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA
5.Cause of occurrence:As Subject
6.Countermeasures:NA
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
Reporting the company's July 2022 unaudited profit
Unit:NT$ Thousand Monthly Accumulated
═══════════════════════════════════
Income before provision and tax 89,685 827,760
Provision(Reversal of provision) (10,352) 80,463
Income before tax 100,037 747,297
Income after tax 79,119 652,488
Pre-tax EPS(NT$) 0.63
After-tax EPS(NT$) 0.55
═══════════════════════════════════
The aforementioned financial information has not been audited by a CPA.
The aforementioned financial information has not been audited by a CPA.