  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Bank of Kaohsiung Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2836   TW0002836004

BANK OF KAOHSIUNG CO., LTD.

(2836)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-04
13.50 TWD   +3.45%
02:24aBANK OF KAOHSIUNG : Announcing the Company's unaudited profits for July 2022. (Same as Income before tax from Continuing Operations.)
PU
06/20BANK OF KAOHSIUNG : BOK issues the 2nd non-cumulative perpetual subordinated financial debentures in 2022 with total amount of NT$ 405,000,000.
PU
06/20Bank of Kaohsiung Co., Ltd. Issues the 2nd Non-Cumulative Perpetual Subordinated Financial Debentures in 2022 with Total Amount of TWD 405,000,000
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bank of Kaohsiung : Announcing the Company's unaudited profits for July 2022. (Same as Income before tax from Continuing Operations.)

08/08/2022 | 02:24am EDT
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: BANK OF KAOHSIUNG,CO.,LTD.
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/08/08 Time of announcement 14:12:50
Subject 
 Announcing the Company's unaudited profits for
July 2022. (Same as Income before tax from Continuing
Operations.)
Date of events 2022/08/08 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/08/08
2.Company name:Bank Of Kaohsiung Co., LTD.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
  "subsidiaries"):Head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA
5.Cause of occurrence:As Subject
6.Countermeasures:NA
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
Reporting the company's July 2022 unaudited profit

 Unit:NT$ Thousand              Monthly       Accumulated
═══════════════════════════════════
Income before provision and tax         89,685           827,760
Provision(Reversal of provision)      (10,352)            80,463
Income before tax                  100,037           747,297
Income after tax                        79,119           652,488
Pre-tax EPS(NT$)                                            0.63
After-tax EPS(NT$)                                  0.55
═══════════════════════════════════
The aforementioned financial information has not been audited by a CPA.

Disclaimer

Bank of Kaohsiung Ltd. published this content on 08 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2022 06:23:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
