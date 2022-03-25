Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Bank of Kaohsiung Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2836   TW0002836004

BANK OF KAOHSIUNG CO., LTD.

(2836)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bank of Kaohsiung : appoints acting chairperson

03/25/2022 | 03:36am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: BANK OF KAOHSIUNG,CO.,LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/03/25 Time of announcement 15:31:24
Subject 
 Bank of Kaohsiung appoints acting chairperson
Date of events 2022/03/25 To which item it meets paragraph 6
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution or date of occurrence of the
  change:2022/03/25
2.Position (Please enter chairperson or president/general manager):
Chairperson
3.Name of the previous position holder:DAWN RAY-BEAM
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
Chairperson of Bank of Kaohsiung
5.Name of the new position holder:CHEN YUNG-SHENG
6.Resume of the new position holder:Director-General of
Finance Bureau Kaohsiung City Government
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired" , "job relocation", "severance", "retirement",
"death" or "new appointment"):New appointment
8.Reason for the change:The Chairperson of the company,
DAWN RAY-BEAM, resigned on March 24, 2022, and at
the second extraordinary meeting of the 14th
executive board of directors on March 25, 2022,
executive director CHEN YUNG-SHENG is elected as
the acting chairperson, and effective immediately.
9.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/03/25
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Bank of Kaohsiung Ltd. published this content on 25 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2022 07:35:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BANK OF KAOHSIUNG CO., LTD.
03:36aBANK OF KAOHSIUNG : appoints acting chairperson
PU
03/24BANK OF KAOHSIUNG : Announcement about resignation of the Company's Chairperson
PU
03/21BANK OF KAOHSIUNG : Announcement about resignation of the Company's Chairperson
PU
03/21Bank of Kaohsiung Co., Ltd. Announces the Resignation of Dawn Ray-Beam as Chairperson
CI
03/21BANK OF KAOHSIUNG : BOK issues the 1st non-cumulative perpetual subordinated financial deb..
PU
03/08BANK OF KAOHSIUNG : Announcing the Company's unaudited profits for February 2022. (Same as..
PU
03/03BANK OF KAOHSIUNG : Announcement of BOK 2021Q4 Investor Conference
PU
03/01BANK OF KAOHSIUNG : (Correction to book closure starting and ending date) The Company's Bo..
PU
02/25Bank of Kaohsiung Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 3..
CI
02/24BANK OF KAOHSIUNG : (Correction to end date of financial report) The financial report for ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 3 575 M 125 M 125 M
Net income 2021 910 M 31,7 M 31,7 M
Net Debt 2021 5 424 M 189 M 189 M
P/E ratio 2021 15,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 17 335 M 604 M 604 M
EV / Sales 2020 7,69x
EV / Sales 2021 5,59x
Nbr of Employees 1 111
Free-Float 30,7%
Chart BANK OF KAOHSIUNG CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Bank of Kaohsiung Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK OF KAOHSIUNG CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Chang Yi Chen General Manager
Shou Jen Chen Head-Finance & Deputy General Manager
Run Feng Zhu Chairman
I Fen Chen Head-Information Technology Department & Manager
Te Chin Chou Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANK OF KAOHSIUNG CO., LTD.23.14%604
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED7.84%161 143
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.13.89%75 447
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK8.56%67 795
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED1.35%58 276
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)15.16%58 100