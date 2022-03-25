Bank of Kaohsiung : appoints acting chairperson

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors resolution or date of occurrence of the change:2022/03/25 2.Position (Please enter chairperson or president/general manager): Chairperson 3.Name of the previous position holder:DAWN RAY-BEAM 4.Resume of the previous position holder: Chairperson of Bank of Kaohsiung 5.Name of the new position holder:CHEN YUNG-SHENG 6.Resume of the new position holder:Director-General of Finance Bureau Kaohsiung City Government 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal", "term expired" , "job relocation", "severance", "retirement", "death" or "new appointment"):New appointment 8.Reason for the change:The Chairperson of the company, DAWN RAY-BEAM, resigned on March 24, 2022, and at the second extraordinary meeting of the 14th executive board of directors on March 25, 2022, executive director CHEN YUNG-SHENG is elected as the acting chairperson, and effective immediately. 9.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/03/25 10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None