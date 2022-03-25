Bank of Kaohsiung : appoints acting chairperson

1.Date of the board of directors resolution or date of occurrence of the
change:2022/03/25
2.Position (Please enter chairperson or president/general manager):
Chairperson
3.Name of the previous position holder:DAWN RAY-BEAM
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
Chairperson of Bank of Kaohsiung
5.Name of the new position holder:CHEN YUNG-SHENG
6.Resume of the new position holder:Director-General of
Finance Bureau Kaohsiung City Government
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired" , "job relocation", "severance", "retirement",
"death" or "new appointment"):New appointment
8.Reason for the change:The Chairperson of the company,
DAWN RAY-BEAM, resigned on March 24, 2022, and at
the second extraordinary meeting of the 14th
executive board of directors on March 25, 2022,
executive director CHEN YUNG-SHENG is elected as
the acting chairperson, and effective immediately.
9.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/03/25
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
Bank of Kaohsiung Ltd. published this content on 25 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2022 07:35:03 UTC.