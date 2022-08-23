Bank of Labor Bancshares : Y-9SP Bank Holding Co

|
|
Dollar Amounts in Thousands
|
BHSP
|
Amount
|
|
|
1.
|
Income from bank subsidiary(ies):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
a. Dividends .......................................................................................................................
|
0508
|
|
125
|
|
1.a.
|
|
b. Other income ..................................................................................................................
|
2111
|
|
0
|
|
1.b.
|
2.
|
Income from nonbank subsidiary(ies):1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
a. Dividends .......................................................................................................................
|
0523
|
|
|
|
2.a.
|
|
b. Other income ..................................................................................................................
|
0530
|
|
|
|
2.b.
|
3.
|
Income from subsidiary holding company(ies):2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
a. Dividends .......................................................................................................................
|
0206
|
|
|
|
3.a.
|
|
b. Other income ..................................................................................................................
|
1283
|
|
|
|
3.b.
|
4.
|
Other income.......................................................................................................................
|
0447
|
|
0
|
4.
|
5.
|
TOTAL OPERATING INCOME (sum of items 1, 2, 3, and 4) ..........................................................
|
4000
|
|
125
|
5.
|
6.
|
Interest expense ..................................................................................................................
|
4073
|
|
122
|
6.
|
7.
|
Other expenses3 ..................................................................................................................
|
4093
|
|
6
|
7.
|
...............................................................8. TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSE (sum of items 6 and 7)
|
4130
|
|
128
|
8.
|
9.
|
a. Income (loss) before change in net unrealized holding gains (losses) on equity securities not held
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
for trading, applicable income taxes, and discontinued operations (item 5 minus 8).........................
|
HT69
|
|
-3
|
|
9.a.
|
|
b. Change in net unrealized holding gains (losses) on equity securities not held for trading4.................
|
HT70
|
|
0
|
|
9.b.
|
|
c. Income (loss) before applicable income taxes, discontinued operations and undistributed income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(sum of items 9.a and 9.b)...................................................................................................
|
4250
|
|
-3
|
|
9.c.
|
10.
|
Applicable income taxes (benefits) (estimated) (see instructions) ...................................................
|
4302
|
|
-27
|
10.
|
11. Discontinued operations, net of applicable income taxes ..............................................................
|
FT28
|
|
0
|
11.
|
12.
|
Income (loss) before undistributed income of subsidiary(ies) (sum of items 9.c and 11 minus 10)..........
|
0496
|
|
24
|
12.
|
13.
|
Equity in undistributed income (loss) of subsidiary(ies): (see instructions)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
a. Bank subsidiary(ies) .........................................................................................................
|
3156
|
|
1370
|
|
13.a.
|
|
b. Nonbank subsidiary(ies)1 ...................................................................................................
|
2112
|
|
|
|
13.b.
|
|
c. Subsidiary holding company(ies)2 ........................................................................................
|
3513
|
|
|
|
13.c.
|
14.
|
Net income (loss) (sum of items 12 and 13) ...............................................................................
|
4340
|
|
1394
|
14.
|
Memoranda
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.
|
|
|
|
|
|
M.1.
|
Cash dividends (or non-taxabledistributions) declared by the holding company to its shareholders............
|
3158
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.
|
Does the reporting holding company have a Subchapter S election in effect for federal income tax
|
0=No
|
BHSP
|
|
|
|
|
.............................................purposes for the current tax year? (enter "1" for Yes; enter "0" for No)
|
1=Yes
|
A530
|
0
|
|
M.2.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.
|
Interest expense paid to special-purpose subsidiaries that issued trust preferred securities
|
BHSP
|
Amount
|
|
|
|
(included in item 7 above) ......................................................................................................
|
C254
|
|
0
|
|
M.3.
|
Memorandum item 4 is to be completed by holding companies that have elected to account for financial
|
|
|
|
|
|
instruments or servicing assets and liabilities at fair value under a fair value option.
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.
|
Net change in fair values of financial instruments accounted for under a fair value option ....................
|
J980
|
|
|
|
M.4.
Memorandum item 5 is to be completed by top tier holding companies with the December 31 report date only.