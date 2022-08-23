Bank of Labor Bancshares : Y-9SP Bank Holding Co 08/23/2022 | 12:56pm EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Last Update: 20220809.162148 Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System RSSD ID: 1471960 FR Y-9SP OMB Number 7100-0128 Approval expires December 31, 2024 Page 1 of 9 Parent Company Only Financial Statements for Small Holding Companies-FRY-9SP Report at the close of business as of the last calendar day of June and December This Report is required by law: Section 5(c) of the Bank Holding assets of less than $3 billion, except holding companies that meet Company Act (12 U.S.C. § 1844) and Section 225.5(b) of certain criteria to file the Consolidated Financial Statement for Regulation Y (12 C.F.R. § 225.5(b)) and Section 10 of the Home Holding Companies (FR Y-9C). When such holding companies are Owners' Loan Act (12 U.S.C. § 1467a(b)). tiered holding companies, separate reports are also to be filed by each of the subsidiary holding companies. The Federal Reserve This report form is to be filed by the parent company of small may not conduct or sponsor, and an organization (or a person) is holding companies. For purposes of this report, small holding not required to respond to, a collection of information unless it dis- companies are holding companies that have total consolidated plays a currently valid OMB control number. NOTE: The Parent Company Only Financial Statements for Date of Report: June 30, 2022 Small Holding Companies must be signed and attested by the Month / Day / Year (BHSP 9999) Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the reporting holding company (or by the individual performing this equivalent function). I, the undersigned CFO (or equivalent) of the named holding company, attest that the Parent Company Only Financial Statements for Small Holding Companies for this report date have been prepared in conformance with the instructions issued by the Federal Reserve System and are true and correct to the best of my knowledge and belief. BANK OF LABOR BANCSHARES, INC. Aaron Bowman Printed Name of Chief Financial Officer (or Equivalent) (BHSP C490) Legal Title of Holding Company (RSSD 9017) 754 MINNESOTA Signature of Chief Financial Officer (or Equivalent) (BHSP H321) (Mailing Address of the Holding Company) Street / PO Box (RSSD 9110) 08/09/2022 KANSAS CITY KS 66101 Date of Signature (MM/DD/YYYY) (BHSX J196) City (RSSD 9130) State (RSSD 9200) Zip Code (RSSD 9220) Holding companies must maintain in their files a manually signed and attested printout of the data submitted. Person to whom questions about this report should be directed: Zach Sheridan, VP and Controller Name / Title (BHSX 8901) For Federal Reserve Bank Use Only RSSD ID C.I.S.F. 913-288-3181 Area Code / Phone Number (BHSX 8902) 913-321-5247 Area Code / FAX Number (BHSX 9116) zsheridan@bankoflabor.com E-mail Address of Contact (BHSX 4086) Is confidential treatment requested for any 0=No BHSP .................portion of this report submission? 1=Yes C447 0 In accordance with the General Instructions for this report (check only one), 1. a letter justifying this request is being provided along with the report (BHSP KY38) ......................................... 2. a letter justifying this request has been provided separately (BHSP KY38).............................................. Public reporting burden for this information collection is estimated to vary from 1.5 to 8 hours per response, with an average of 5.4 hours per response, including time to gather and maintain data in the required form and to review instructions and complete the information collection. Comments regarding this burden estimate or any other aspect of this information collection, including suggestions for reducing the burden, may be sent to Secretary, Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, 20th and C Streets, NW, Washington, DC 20551, and to the Office of Management and Budget, Paperwork Reduction Project (7100-0128), Washington, DC 20503. 09/2021 Last Update: 20220809.162148 RSSD ID: 1471960 FR Y-9SP Page 2 of 9 Chief Executive Officer Contact Information This information is being requested so the Board can distribute notifications about policy initiatives and other matters directly to the Chief Executive Officers of reporting institutions. Please provide contact information for the Chief Executive Officer of the reporting institution. Enter "none" for the Chief Executive Officer's email address if not available. Chief Executive Officer contact information is for the confidential use of the Board and will not be released to the public. Chief Executive Officer Name (BHSP FT42) Area Code / Phone Number / Extension (BHSP FT43) E-mail Address (BHSP FT44) 12/2021 Last Update: 20220809.162148 BANK OF LABOR BANCSHARES, INC. Name of Holding Company The Income Statement is to be reported on a calendar year-to-date basis in thousands of dollars. RSSD ID: 1471960 FR Y-9SP For Federal Reserve Bank Use Only Page 3 of 9 RSSD ID C.I. S.F. Schedule SI-Income Statement Dollar Amounts in Thousands BHSP Amount 1. Income from bank subsidiary(ies): a. Dividends ....................................................................................................................... 0508 125 1.a. b. Other income .................................................................................................................. 2111 0 1.b. 2. Income from nonbank subsidiary(ies):1 a. Dividends ....................................................................................................................... 0523 2.a. b. Other income .................................................................................................................. 0530 2.b. 3. Income from subsidiary holding company(ies):2 a. Dividends ....................................................................................................................... 0206 3.a. b. Other income .................................................................................................................. 1283 3.b. 4. Other income....................................................................................................................... 0447 0 4. 5. TOTAL OPERATING INCOME (sum of items 1, 2, 3, and 4) .......................................................... 4000 125 5. 6. Interest expense .................................................................................................................. 4073 122 6. 7. Other expenses3 .................................................................................................................. 4093 6 7. ...............................................................8. TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSE (sum of items 6 and 7) 4130 128 8. 9. a. Income (loss) before change in net unrealized holding gains (losses) on equity securities not held for trading, applicable income taxes, and discontinued operations (item 5 minus 8)......................... HT69 -3 9.a. b. Change in net unrealized holding gains (losses) on equity securities not held for trading4................. HT70 0 9.b. c. Income (loss) before applicable income taxes, discontinued operations and undistributed income (sum of items 9.a and 9.b)................................................................................................... 4250 -3 9.c. 10. Applicable income taxes (benefits) (estimated) (see instructions) ................................................... 4302 -27 10. 11. Discontinued operations, net of applicable income taxes .............................................................. FT28 0 11. 12. Income (loss) before undistributed income of subsidiary(ies) (sum of items 9.c and 11 minus 10).......... 0496 24 12. 13. Equity in undistributed income (loss) of subsidiary(ies): (see instructions) a. Bank subsidiary(ies) ......................................................................................................... 3156 1370 13.a. b. Nonbank subsidiary(ies)1 ................................................................................................... 2112 13.b. c. Subsidiary holding company(ies)2 ........................................................................................ 3513 13.c. 14. Net income (loss) (sum of items 12 and 13) ............................................................................... 4340 1394 14. Memoranda 1. M.1. Cash dividends (or non-taxabledistributions) declared by the holding company to its shareholders............ 3158 0 2. Does the reporting holding company have a Subchapter S election in effect for federal income tax 0=No BHSP .............................................purposes for the current tax year? (enter "1" for Yes; enter "0" for No) 1=Yes A530 0 M.2. 3. Interest expense paid to special-purpose subsidiaries that issued trust preferred securities BHSP Amount (included in item 7 above) ...................................................................................................... C254 0 M.3. Memorandum item 4 is to be completed by holding companies that have elected to account for financial instruments or servicing assets and liabilities at fair value under a fair value option. 4. Net change in fair values of financial instruments accounted for under a fair value option .................... J980 M.4. Memorandum item 5 is to be completed by top tier holding companies with the December 31 report date only. 5. Does your holding company have 100 or more full-time equivalent employees on a consolidated basis? BHSP ...................................................................................(enter "1" for Yes; leave blank for No) 1=Yes MZ36 M.5. Leave blank if the reporting holding company does not own a nonbank subsidiary. Leave blank if the reporting holding company does not own a subsidiary holding company. Holding companies that have adopted ASU 2016-13 should report provisions for credit losses on all financial assets and off-balance-sheet credit exposures. Item 9.b is to be completed by all holding companies. See the instructions for this item and the FR Y-9C Glossary entry for "Securities Activities" for further detail on accounting for investments in equity securities. 12/2021 Last Update: 20220809.162148RSSD ID: 1471960 FR Y-9SP Page 4 of 9 Schedule SC-Balance Sheet Dollar Amounts in Thousands BHSP Amount Assets 1. Cash and due from depository institutions: a. Balances with subsidiary or affiliated depository institutions ........................................................ 5993 90 1.a. b. Balances with unrelated depository institutions......................................................................... 0010 0 1.b. 2. Securities1 ............................................................................................................................ 0390 0 2. 3. Loans and lease financing receivables (exclusive of loans and lease financing receivables due from bank(s) and nonbank subsidiaries): a. Loans and leases, held for investment and held for sale..................................... 2122 0 3.a. b. LESS: Allowance for loan and lease losses2 .................................................... 3123 0 3.b. c. Loans and leases, held for investment and held for sale, net of the allowance for loan and lease ...................................................................................................losses (item 3.a minus 3.b) 2723 0 3.c. 4. Investment in bank subsidiary(ies): (see instructions) a. Equity investment ............................................................................................................... 3239 17346 4.a. b. Goodwill............................................................................................................................ 3238 0 4.b. c. Loans and advances to and receivables due from bank subsidiary(ies) .......................................... 3148 0 4.c. 5. Investment in nonbank subsidiary(ies): (see instructions)3 a. Equity investment............................................................................................................... 0088 5.a. b. Goodwill........................................................................................................................... 0087 5.b. c. Loans and advances to and receivables due from nonbank subsidiary(ies) .................................... 0089 5.c. 6. Investment in subsidiary holding company(ies) (These items are to be completed only by companies that have subsidiary holding companies.):4 ...............................................................................................................a. Equity investment 0201 6.a. b. Goodwill........................................................................................................................... 0202 6.b. c. Loans and advances to and receivables due from subsidiary holding company(ies) ......................... 3523 6.c. 7. Other assets5......................................................................................................................... 0027 2 7. 8. Balances due from related nonbank companies (other than investments)6 .......................................... 3620 0 8. 9. TOTAL ASSETS (sum of items 1 through 8) ................................................................................. 2170 17438 9. Liabilities and Equity Capital 10. Short-term borrowings: ..............................................................................................................a. Commercial paper 2309 0 10.a. b. Other short-term borrowings................................................................................................. 2724 0 10.b. 11. Long-term borrowings (includes limited-life preferred stock and related surplus) .................................. 3151 5000 11. 12. Accrued interest payable (see instructions) .................................................................................. 3166 23 12. 13. Other liabilities ....................................................................................................................... 3167 11 13. 14. Balances due to subsidiaries and related institutions: a. Subsidiary bank(s) ............................................................................................................. 3605 0 14.a. b. Nonbank subsidiaries and related institutions3 .......................................................................... 3621 14.b. 15. Not applicable 16. Equity capital: a. Perpetual preferred stock (including related surplus) ................................................................. 3283 0 16.a. b. Common stock (including related surplus) ............................................................................... 3230 7797 16.b. c. Retained earnings .............................................................................................................. 3247 49668 16.c. d. Accumulated other comprehensive income7 ............................................................................. B530 -43395 16.d. e. Other equity capital components8 .......................................................................................... A130 -1666 16.e. f. Total equity capital (sum of items 16.a through 16.e) .................................................................. 3210 12404 16.f. 17. TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY CAPITAL (sum of items 10 through 14.b, and 16.f) .......................... 3300 17438 17. Holding companies that have adopted ASU 2016-13 should report held-to-maturity securities in item 2 net of any applicable allowance for credit losses. Holding companies that have adopted ASU 2016-13 should report in item 3.b the allowance for credit losses on loans and leases. Leave blank if the reporting holding company does not own a nonbank subsidiary. Leave blank if the reporting holding company does not own a subsidiary holding company. Holding companies that have adopted ASU 2016-13 should report in item 7 amounts net of any applicable allowance for credit losses. This item should be completed only by lower-tier holding companies. Lower-tier holding companies should leave this item blank if no related nonbank companies exist Includes net unrealized holding gains (losses) on available-for-sale securities, accumulated net gains (losses) on cash flow hedges, cumulative foreign currency translation adjustments, and minimum pension liability adjustments. 8. Includes treasury stock and unearned Employee Stock Ownership Plan shares. 12/2021 Last Update: 20220809.162148 RSSD ID: 1471960 FR Y-9SP Page 5 of 9 Schedule SC-Continued Memoranda (to be completed annually only by top-tier and single-tier holding companies for the December 31 report date) 1. Has the holding company engaged in a full-scope independent external audit at any time during the 0=No BHSP .......................................................................calendar year? (enter "1" for Yes; enter "0" for No) 1=Yes C884 M.1. 2. If response to Memorandum item 1 is yes, indicate below the name and address of the holding company's independent external auditing firm (see instructions), and the name and e-mail address of the auditing firm's engagement partner.9 M.2. a. b. (1) Name of External Auditing Firm (TEXT C703) (1) Name of Engagement Partner (TEXT C704) (2) City (TEXT C708) (2) E-mail Address (TEXT C705) (3) State Abbreviation (TEXT C714) (4) Zip Code (TEXT C715) Dollar Amounts in Thousands BHSP Amount Memoranda items 3.a and 3.b are to be completed by holding companies that have elected to account for finan- cial instruments or servicing assets and liabilities at fair value under a fair value option. 3. Financial assets and liabilities measured at fair value: a. Total assets ..................................................................................................................... F819 M.3.a. b. Total liabilities................................................................................................................... F820 M.3.b. 9. The Federal Reserve regards information submitted in response to Memorandum item 2.b. as confidential. 12/2021 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer Bank of Labor Bancshares Inc. published this content on 23 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2022 16:55:00 UTC.

© Publicnow 2022 All news about BANK OF LABOR BANCSHARES, INC. 12:56p BANK OF LABOR BANCSHARES : Y-9SP Bank Holding Co PU 02/14 BANK OF LABOR BANCSHARES : Y-9SP Bank Holding Co PU 2016 Brotherhood Bancshares, Inc. will Change its Name to Bank of Labor Bancshares, Inc CI

Chart BANK OF LABOR BANCSHARES, INC. Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week