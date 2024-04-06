AX1/ISD/STEX/07/2024-25 Date: 6th April, 2024 The General Manager The Vice President Department of Corporate Services, Listing Department, BSE Ltd., National Stock Exchange of India Ltd., P.J Towers, Exchange Plaza, Dalal Street, Fort, Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai-400 001 Bandra (East), Mumbai-400 051 BSE Scrip Code: 532525 NSE Scrip Code: MAHABANK

Dear Sir/ Madam,

Sub: Compliance of Regulation 31 (4) and 31 (5) of SEBI SAST Regulations- 2011

ln compliance of Regulation 31(4) and 31(5) of SEBl (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulation, 2011, we hereby submit that the promoter of the Bank i.e. "PRESIDENT OF INDIA" held 86.46% equity shares of Bank as on 31st March, 2024.

We, on behalf of our promoter, declare that the "promoter along with the persons acting in concert", has not made an encumbrance, directly or indirectly, during the financial year 2023-24.

Kindly take the same on your record and acknowledge.

Thanking you.

Yours faithfully,

For Bank of Maharashtra