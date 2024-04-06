AX1/ISD/STEX/07/2024-25
Date: 6th April, 2024
The General Manager
The Vice President
Department of Corporate Services,
Listing Department,
BSE Ltd.,
National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.,
P.J Towers,
Exchange Plaza,
Dalal Street, Fort,
Bandra Kurla Complex,
Mumbai-400 001
Bandra (East), Mumbai-400 051
BSE Scrip Code: 532525
NSE Scrip Code: MAHABANK
Dear Sir/ Madam,
Sub: Compliance of Regulation 31 (4) and 31 (5) of SEBI SAST Regulations- 2011
ln compliance of Regulation 31(4) and 31(5) of SEBl (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulation, 2011, we hereby submit that the promoter of the Bank i.e. "PRESIDENT OF INDIA" held 86.46% equity shares of Bank as on 31st March, 2024.
We, on behalf of our promoter, declare that the "promoter along with the persons acting in concert", has not made an encumbrance, directly or indirectly, during the financial year 2023-24.
Kindly take the same on your record and acknowledge.
Thanking you.
Yours faithfully,
For Bank of Maharashtra
NEHAL RAWAT
Digitally signed by
NEHAL RAWAT Date: 2024.04.06 12:12:35 +05'30'
(Nehal Rawat)
Company Secretary & Compliance Officer
प्रधान कार्ाालर्/ Head Office: "Lokmangal", 1501, Shivajinagar, Pune - 411005
टेली/Tel.: 020 25511360 ईमेल/ Email:investor_services@mahabank.co.inवेबसाइट/ Website:www.bankofmaharashtra.in
