AX1/ISD/STEX/44/2024-25 Date: 12th June, 2024 The General Manager The Vice President Department of Corporate Services, Listing Department, BSE Ltd., National Stock Exchange of India Ltd., P.J Towers, Exchange Plaza, Dalal Street, Fort, Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai-400 001 Bandra (East), Mumbai-400 051 BSE Scrip Code: 532525 NSE Scrip Code: MAHABANK Dear Sir / Madam, Sub: Schedule of Non Deal Road Shows/ Analyst/ Institutional Investor Meet of Bank of Maharashtra The Exchange is hereby informed that the Bank will be participating in Non-deal Road shows and meeting with prospective investors from 18.06.2024 to 21.06.2024. Please note that no unpublished price sensitive information is proposed to be shared during the meeting(s). A copy of the investor presentation is enclosed. The same is also available on the website of the Bank at www.bankofmaharashtra.in. Note: The dates of the Analyst/ Institutional Investor Meet are subject to change. Changes may happen due to exigencies on the part of investors/ Bank. The above is submitted in compliance of disclosure of material event / information under Regulation 30 and other applicable provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, as amended read with corresponding circulars and notifications issued thereunder. Thanking you. Yours faithfully, For Bank of Maharashtra NEHAL Digitally signed by NEHAL RAWAT RAWATDate: 2024.06.12 20:32:07 +05'30' (Nehal Rawat) Company Secretary & Compliance Officer Encl : Investor Presentation प्रधान कार्ाालर्/ Head Office: "Lokmangal", 1501, Shivajinagar, Pune - 411005 टेली/Tel.: 020 25511360 ईमेल/ Email: investor_services@mahabank.co.in वेबसाइट/ Website: www.bankofmaharashtra.in

Table of Contents 1 Bank of Maharashtra Overview 6 2 Key Financial Highlights 9 3 Key Growth Strategies 31 4 Annexures 33 Strictly Private and Confidential © 2024 Bank of Maharashtra. All Rights Reserved 4

Abbreviations Abbreviation Meaning AFS Available for Sale CASA Current Account & Savings Account CRAR Capital to Risk Weighted Asset Ratio GNPA Gross Non-Performing Asset HFT Held for Trading LCR Liquidity Coverage Ratio LAD Loan against Deposit LAP Loan against Property NII Net Interest Income NNPA Net Non-Performing Asset NSFR Net Stable Funding Ratio PCR Provision Coverage Ratio PPOP Pre Provision Operating Profit RAM Retail, Agri & MSME ROA Return on Asset ROE Return on Equity RWA Risk Weighted Asset SLR Statutory Liquidity Ratio TWO Technically Written Off Strictly Private and Confidential © 2024 Bank of Maharashtra. All Rights Reserved 5

Overview Brief Snapshot Founded in 1935, Bank of Maharashtra ("BoM") has a legacy of more than 89 years

BoM has a customer base of approximately 3.02 Crore as of Mar`24

Offers diversified products & services to Retail, Wholesale, Small and Medium enterprises, and agriculture customers

Wide distribution network comprising 2,556 full-service domestic outlets including 67 fixed customer service points, with 46% in Maharashtra. It also has 1,901 ATMs & 3,342 Business Correspondents as of Mar`24

full-service domestic outlets including 67 fixed customer service points, with 46% in Maharashtra. It also has 1,901 ATMs & 3,342 Business Correspondents as of Mar`24 BoM has 13,499 employees across verticals as on Mar`24 Credit Rating Long Term Ratings (Tier II Bonds) Rating Agency: ICRA/ CARE/ INFOMERICS / ACUITE Rating: AA+ (Stable) Short Term Ratings Rating Agency: CRISIL Rating: A1+ Shareholding Pattern (As of Mar`24) Mutual funds/ Domestic UTI; 0.41% Companies; 0.44% Individual FIIs, NRIs s; 7.16% OCBs; 1.25% Banks/ FIs/ Insurance Co; 4.27% Govt of India; 86.46% Bank of Maharashtra statistics (As of Mar`24) Gross Deposits: NII1: Net Interest Operating Net Profit1: Advances: Margin1: Profit1: ₹ 2,70,747 Cr ₹ 9,822 Cr ₹ 4,055 Cr ₹ 2,03,664 Cr 3.92% ₹ 8,005 Cr PCR incl. TWO: Book Value ROA1| CASA: GNPA | NNPA: 98.34% Tier 1 | CRAR: per share: ROE1: 52.73 % 1.88% | 0.20% PCR excl. TWO: 13.72 % | 17.38 % ₹ 24.26* 1.50% | 23.83% 89.88% *Excluding revaluation reserve and DTA Strictly Private and Confidential © 2024 Bank of Maharashtra. All Rights Reserved 1. FY 23-24 Data for 12 Months ending Mar`24 7

Robust Banking Franchise 01 Consistent improvement in financial performance BoM has achieved financial turnaround over the past 3 years. Growth in Gross Advances (16% Y-o-Y)2 and Deposits (16% Y-o-Y)2. 03 One of the Highest CASA ratio (52.73%)1 in the banking industry Higher CASA resulting in one of the lowest cost of deposits (4.34%)1 among PSBs and healthy NIMs (3.92%)3. 05 Healthy adoption of digital channels Emphasis on leveraging & improving digital technological capabilities. 07 Well capitalized with CRAR1 at 17.38% for future growth 02 A relatively stable and granular RAM portfolio more than half of the asset base (61% of gross advances)1 results in a diversified asset base with a focus on the retail and mid-corporate segment. The bank's RAM loan portfolio grew by (24% Y-o-Y)2. 04 Steadily improving asset quality Reduction in GNPA, NNPA aided by lower addition of fresh slippages. BoM's NNPA ratio is one of the lowest in the Banking Industry. 06 Strong network across Pan India 2,556 banking outlets across all States and UTs with dominance in industrially developed states of Western India i.e. Maharashtra & Gujarat. 08 Highly qualified management team with demonstrated track record and experience. 1. As of 31st Mar, 2024 Strictly Private and Confidential © 2024 Bank of Maharashtra. All Rights Reserved 2. Y-o-Y Growth for 31 st Mar, 2024 over 31 st Mar, 2023 8 3. FY 23-24 Data for 12 Months ending Mar`24