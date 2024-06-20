Pursuant to Regulation 39(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform that the Bank has received information about the loss of Share certificate of following Shareholder(s) through Bank's RTA on 19th June, 2024:
Sr.
Folio No.
Name of the Holder
Share
Distinctive
No. of
No.
certificate No.
Nos.
shares held
1
00349355
Manisha Yogesh Agarwal
163895
359806101-359806300
200
2
00349354
Yogesh Jugmander Agarwal
163894
359805901-359806100
200
3
00349356
Praveen Jugmander Agarwal
163896
359806301-359806500
200
4
00349358
Rakhi Praveen Agarwal
163898
359806701-359806900
200
5
00349353
Jugmander Rameshwardas
163893
359805701-359805900
200
Agarwal
6
00349357
Pushpa Jugmander Agarwal
163897
359806501-359806700
200
7
00320260
Lata Suresh Bhadane
147149
357738001-357738400
400
We shall issue the Duplicate Share certificate/ Letter of confirmation to the Shareholder(s) only after completion of necessary formalities and compliance.
This is for your information and records.
Yours faithfully,
For Bank of Maharashtra
NEHAL RAWAT
Digitally signed by NEHAL RAWAT
Date: 2024.06.19 18:47:13 +05'30'
(Nehal Rawat)
Company Secretary & Compliance Officer
प्रधान कार्ाालर्/ Head Office: "Lokmangal", 1501, Shivajinagar, Pune - 411005
The Bank of Maharashtra Limited (the Bank) is engaged in providing banking services. The Bank's segments include Treasury, Corporate/Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Other Banking Operations. The Treasury segment includes investment, balances with banks outside India, interest accrued on investments and related income. The Corporate/Wholesale Banking Segment includes all advances to trusts, partnership firms, companies, and statutory bodies. The Retail Banking Segment includes exposure to the individual person/persons or to a small business, no aggregate exposure to one counterparty exceeds 0.2% of the overall retail portfolio of the Bank, and the maximum aggregated retail exposure to one counterpart is up to Indian Rupee five crores. The Other Banking Operations segment includes all other banking transactions. Its products and services include e-payment taxes, credit cards, doorstep banking, and a new pension scheme, among others.