Date: 19th June, 2024

Sub: Loss of Share certificate.

Pursuant to Regulation 39(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform that the Bank has received information about the loss of Share certificate of following Shareholder(s) through Bank's RTA on 19th June, 2024:

Sr.

Folio No.

Name of the Holder

Share

Distinctive

No. of

No.

certificate No.

Nos.

shares held

1

00349355

Manisha Yogesh Agarwal

163895

359806101-359806300

200

2

00349354

Yogesh Jugmander Agarwal

163894

359805901-359806100

200

3

00349356

Praveen Jugmander Agarwal

163896

359806301-359806500

200

4

00349358

Rakhi Praveen Agarwal

163898

359806701-359806900

200

5

00349353

Jugmander Rameshwardas

163893

359805701-359805900

200

Agarwal

6

00349357

Pushpa Jugmander Agarwal

163897

359806501-359806700

200

7

00320260

Lata Suresh Bhadane

147149

357738001-357738400

400

We shall issue the Duplicate Share certificate/ Letter of confirmation to the Shareholder(s) only after completion of necessary formalities and compliance.

