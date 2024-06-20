AX1/ISD/STEX/47/2024-25 Date: 19th June, 2024 The General Manager The Vice President Department of Corporate Services, Listing Department, BSE Ltd., National Stock Exchange of India Ltd., P.J Towers, Exchange Plaza, Dalal Street, Fort, Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai-400 001 Bandra (East), Mumbai-400 051 BSE Scrip Code: 532525 NSE Scrip Code: MAHABANK

Dear Sir/ Madam,

Sub: Loss of Share certificate.

Pursuant to Regulation 39(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform that the Bank has received information about the loss of Share certificate of following Shareholder(s) through Bank's RTA on 19th June, 2024:

Sr. Folio No. Name of the Holder Share Distinctive No. of No. certificate No. Nos. shares held 1 00349355 Manisha Yogesh Agarwal 163895 359806101-359806300 200 2 00349354 Yogesh Jugmander Agarwal 163894 359805901-359806100 200 3 00349356 Praveen Jugmander Agarwal 163896 359806301-359806500 200 4 00349358 Rakhi Praveen Agarwal 163898 359806701-359806900 200 5 00349353 Jugmander Rameshwardas 163893 359805701-359805900 200 Agarwal 6 00349357 Pushpa Jugmander Agarwal 163897 359806501-359806700 200 7 00320260 Lata Suresh Bhadane 147149 357738001-357738400 400

We shall issue the Duplicate Share certificate/ Letter of confirmation to the Shareholder(s) only after completion of necessary formalities and compliance.

This is for your information and records.

Yours faithfully,

For Bank of Maharashtra