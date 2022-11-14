Bank of Marin Bancorp : 2022 KBW Virtual West Coast Bank Field Trip
11/14/2022 | 05:37pm EST
Delivering value through strategic and disciplined growth
2022 KBW Virtual West Coast Bank Field Trip
November 15, 2022
Forward-Looking Statements
This discussion of financial results includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, (the "1933 Act") and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, (the "1934 Act"). Those sections of the 1933 Act and 1934 Act provide a "safe harbor" for forward-looking statements to encourage companies to provide prospective information about their financial performance so long as they provide meaningful, cautionary statements identifying important factors that could cause actual results to differ significantly from projected results. Our forward-looking statements include descriptions of plans or objectives of management for future operations, products or services, and forecasts of revenues, earnings or other measures of economic performance. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include the words "believe," "expect," "intend," "estimate" or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs preceded by "will," "would," "should," "could" or "may." Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations regarding economic, legislative, and regulatory issues that may affect our earnings in future periods. A number of factors, many of which are beyond management's control, could cause future results to vary materially from current management expectations. Factors that could cause future results to vary materially from current management expectations include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions and the economic uncertainty in the United States and abroad, including economic or other disruptions to financial markets caused by acts of terrorism, war or other conflicts such as Russia's military action in Ukraine, impacts from inflation, supply change disruptions, changes in interest rates (including the actions taken by the Federal Reserve to control inflation), California's unemployment rate, deposit flows, real estate values, and expected future cash flows on loans and securities; costs or effects of acquisitions; competition; changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines; changes in legislation or regulation; natural disasters (such as wildfires and earthquakes in our area); adverse weather conditions; interruptions of utility service in our markets for sustained periods; and other economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory and technological factors (including external fraud and cybersecurity threats) affecting our operations, pricing, products and services; and successful integration of acquisitions. Important factors that could cause results or performance to materially differ from those expressed in our prior forward-looking statements are detailed in ITEM 1A, Risk Factors section of our December 31, 2021 Form 10-K as filed with the SEC, copies of which are available from us at no charge. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. We do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.
GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This presentation includes some non-GAAP financial measures as shown on page 12 of this presentation. Please refer to the reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP financial measures included on page 34 of our Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on November 8, 2022.
2 Nasdaq: BMRC
Bank of Marin Bancorp
(As of September 30, 2022)
Recent awards:
BAUER
COMMUNITY BANKERS CUP
AWARD
2014 - 2015 - 2016
FIVE STAR BANK
SINCE 2003
Piper Sandler
Sm-All Stars:
Class of 2020
3 Nasdaq: BMRC
275 Years of Combined Management Experience
Through Various Economic Cycles
Tim Myers
President & Chief Executive Officer
•26 years in finance and banking
•Joined Bank of Marin in 2007
Brandi Campbell
EVP, Retail Banking
•33 years in banking
•Joined Bank of Marin in 2019
Tani Girton
EVP, Chief Financial Officer
•38 years in financial services
•Joined Bank of Marin in 2013
Bob Gotelli
Rich Lewis
EVP, Human Resources
EVP, Chief Information Officer
Nikki Sloan
EVP, Commercial Banking
•28 years of human resources experience
•Joined Bank of Marin in 2000
•26 years in financial services •Joined Bank of Marin in 2020
•27 years in banking
•Joined Bank of Marin in 2021
Misako Stewart
Nancy Rinaldi Boatright
EVP, Chief Credit Officer
SVP, Corporate Secretary
•30 years in banking
•52 years in banking
•Joined Bank of Marin in
•Joined Bank of Marin in 2002
2013
Andrea Henderson
SVP, Director of Marketing
•15 years of marketing experience
•Joined Bank of Marin in 2018
4 Nasdaq: BMRC
Delivering a relationship and community focused banking model on a regional scale
31 retail branches and 8 commercial banking offices located across 10 counties.
Sound underwriting produces a high-quality loan portfolio with low credit costs and stable earnings.
Strong deposit base with low- cost funding source for lending activity.
5 Nasdaq: BMRC
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
