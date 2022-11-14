Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Bank of Marin Bancorp
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BMRC   US0634251021

BANK OF MARIN BANCORP

(BMRC)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-11-14 pm EST
34.60 USD   +0.87%
05:37pBank Of Marin Bancorp : 2022 KBW Virtual West Coast Bank Field Trip
PU
11/04BANK OF MARIN BANCORP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
11/01Bank Of Marin Bancorp : 2022 Piper Sandler California Community Bank Tour
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bank of Marin Bancorp : 2022 KBW Virtual West Coast Bank Field Trip

11/14/2022 | 05:37pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Delivering value through strategic and disciplined growth

2022 KBW Virtual West Coast Bank Field Trip

November 15, 2022

Forward-Looking Statements

This discussion of financial results includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, (the "1933 Act") and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, (the "1934 Act"). Those sections of the 1933 Act and 1934 Act provide a "safe harbor" for forward-looking statements to encourage companies to provide prospective information about their financial performance so long as they provide meaningful, cautionary statements identifying important factors that could cause actual results to differ significantly from projected results. Our forward-looking statements include descriptions of plans or objectives of management for future operations, products or services, and forecasts of revenues, earnings or other measures of economic performance. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include the words "believe," "expect," "intend," "estimate" or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs preceded by "will," "would," "should," "could" or "may." Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations regarding economic, legislative, and regulatory issues that may affect our earnings in future periods. A number of factors, many of which are beyond management's control, could cause future results to vary materially from current management expectations. Factors that could cause future results to vary materially from current management expectations include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions and the economic uncertainty in the United States and abroad, including economic or other disruptions to financial markets caused by acts of terrorism, war or other conflicts such as Russia's military action in Ukraine, impacts from inflation, supply change disruptions, changes in interest rates (including the actions taken by the Federal Reserve to control inflation), California's unemployment rate, deposit flows, real estate values, and expected future cash flows on loans and securities; costs or effects of acquisitions; competition; changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines; changes in legislation or regulation; natural disasters (such as wildfires and earthquakes in our area); adverse weather conditions; interruptions of utility service in our markets for sustained periods; and other economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory and technological factors (including external fraud and cybersecurity threats) affecting our operations, pricing, products and services; and successful integration of acquisitions. Important factors that could cause results or performance to materially differ from those expressed in our prior forward-looking statements are detailed in ITEM 1A, Risk Factors section of our December 31, 2021 Form 10-K as filed with the SEC, copies of which are available from us at no charge. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. We do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This presentation includes some non-GAAP financial measures as shown on page 12 of this presentation. Please refer to the reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP financial measures included on page 34 of our Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on November 8, 2022.

2 Nasdaq: BMRC

Bank of Marin Bancorp

(As of September 30, 2022)

Recent awards:

BAUER

COMMUNITY BANKERS CUP

AWARD

2014 - 2015 - 2016

FIVE STAR BANK

SINCE 2003

Piper Sandler

Sm-All Stars:

Class of 2020

3 Nasdaq: BMRC

275 Years of Combined Management Experience

Through Various Economic Cycles

Tim Myers

President & Chief Executive Officer

•26 years in finance and banking

•Joined Bank of Marin in 2007

Brandi Campbell

EVP, Retail Banking

•33 years in banking

•Joined Bank of Marin in 2019

Tani Girton

EVP, Chief Financial Officer

•38 years in financial services

•Joined Bank of Marin in 2013

Bob Gotelli

Rich Lewis

EVP, Human Resources

EVP, Chief Information Officer

Nikki Sloan

EVP, Commercial Banking

•28 years of human resources experience

•Joined Bank of Marin in 2000

•26 years in financial services •Joined Bank of Marin in 2020

•27 years in banking

•Joined Bank of Marin in 2021

Misako Stewart

Nancy Rinaldi Boatright

EVP, Chief Credit Officer

SVP, Corporate Secretary

•30 years in banking

•52 years in banking

•Joined Bank of Marin in

•Joined Bank of Marin in 2002

2013

Andrea Henderson

SVP, Director of Marketing

•15 years of marketing experience

•Joined Bank of Marin in 2018

4 Nasdaq: BMRC

Delivering a relationship and community focused banking model on a regional scale

  • 31 retail branches and 8 commercial banking offices located across 10 counties.
  • Sound underwriting produces a high-quality loan portfolio with low credit costs and stable earnings.
  • Strong deposit base with low- cost funding source for lending activity.

5 Nasdaq: BMRC

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Bank of Marin Bancorp published this content on 15 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 November 2022 22:35:54 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BANK OF MARIN BANCORP
05:37pBank Of Marin Bancorp : 2022 KBW Virtual West Coast Bank Field Trip
PU
11/04BANK OF MARIN BANCORP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
11/01Bank Of Marin Bancorp : 2022 Piper Sandler California Community Bank Tour
PU
11/01Bank Of Marin Bancorp : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form ..
AQ
10/24Sector Update: Financial Stocks Rise This Afternoon but Cryptocurrency Fir..
MT
10/24Sector Update: Financial Stocks Gaining Strength During Monday Trading
MT
10/24Transcript : Bank of Marin Bancorp, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Oct 24, 2022
CI
10/24Bank of Marin Bancorp Posts Higher Q3 Non-GAAP Earnings, Revenue
MT
10/24Bank Of Marin Bancorp : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other Events, Finan..
AQ
10/24Bank of Marin Bancorp Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months En..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BANK OF MARIN BANCORP
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 140 M - -
Net income 2022 46,5 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,8x
Yield 2022 2,87%
Capitalization 548 M 548 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,90x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,59x
Nbr of Employees 328
Free-Float 89,7%
Chart BANK OF MARIN BANCORP
Duration : Period :
Bank of Marin Bancorp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK OF MARIN BANCORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 34,30 $
Average target price 36,40 $
Spread / Average Target 6,12%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timothy D. Myers President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Tani Girton Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William H. McDevitt Chairman
Richard L. Lewis Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Joel Sklar Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANK OF MARIN BANCORP-7.87%548
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-10.07%134 778
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK19.86%70 459
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-0.94%50 743
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED-9.72%49 216
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-12.45%47 207