GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Bank of Marin Bancorp

BMRC AT A GLANCE

BMRC

Novato, CA

NASDAQ

Headquarters

$3.8 Billion

$273.1 Million

Total Assets

Market Cap

17.05%

5.96%

Total RBC

Dividend Yield

Data as of March 31, 2024

27 Full-Service Branch Locations

  • Commercial Banking Offices

Relationship Banking

Build strong, long-term customer relationships based on trust, integrity and expertise, inspiring loyalty though exceptional service.

Disciplined Fundamentals

Apply a disciplined business approach with sound banking practices, high quality products, and consistent fundamentals ensuring continued strong results.

Community Commitment

Give back to the communities that we serve through active employee volunteerism, nonprofit board leadership and financial contributions.

261 Years of Combined Experience Through Various Economic Cycles

Tim Myers

Sathis Arasadi

David Bloom

President and Chief Executive Officer

EVP, Chief Information Officer

EVP, Head of Commercial Banking

27 years of finance and

32 years of engineering,

30 years of commercial

banking experience

technology, and fintech experience

banking experience

Joined Bank of Marin in 2007

Joined Bank of Marin in 2023

Joined Bank of Marin in 2023

Brandi Campbell

EVP, Head of Retail Banking

  • 37 years of banking experience
  • Joined Bank of Marin in 2019

Tani Girton

Bob Gotelli

EVP, Chief Financial Officer

EVP, Human Resources Director

40 years of financial services

31 years of human

experience

resources experience

Joined Bank of Marin in 2013

Joined Bank of Marin in 2000

Nikki Sloan

Misako Stewart

EVP, Head of Growth and Strategy

EVP, Chief Credit Officer

30 years of banking experience

34 years of banking experience

Joined Bank of Marin in 2021

Joined Bank of Marin in 2013

Long-TermA strategic and disciplined approach to delivering long-term value

Strategic Priorities

0 1

Drive high-qualityLOAN GROWTH

0 2

Grow NON-INTEREST INCOME

0 3

Scale through EFFICIENCY GAINS

and ACQUISITIONS

0 4 Invest in TALENT and TECHNOLOGY

First Quarter 2024 Highlights

Activities

Capital

Key Operating Trends

Deposits and Liquidity

Loans and Credit Quality

  • Originated new loans at an average rate of 8.18%, 266 bps higher than Q1 payoff rates
  • Reduced borrowings by $26.0 million costing 5.15%
  • Maintained non-interest bearing deposit balances
  • Made opportunistic new hires and implemented new compensation plans positively impacting loan pipeline
  • Bancorp total risk-based capital of 17.1%
  • Bancorp TCE / TA of 9.8%, 7.7% when adjusted for HTM securities 1
  • Tax-equivalentyield on interest-earning assets of 3.75%, up 7 bps from 4Q23
  • Tax-equivalentnet interest margin stabilized at 2.50% from 2.53% in 4Q23
  • Cost of deposits up 23 bps in 1Q24
  • Non-interestbearing deposits stay strong at 44% of total deposits
  • Total cost of deposits was 1.38% (interest-bearing 2.46%) for Q1 and 1.41% (interest-bearing 2.50%) for the month of March.
  • Total deposits decreased 0.2% from 4Q23
  • Uninsured deposits estimated to represent 28% of total deposits
  • Net available funding $1.9 billion
  • Strong liquidity provides 208% coverage of estimated uninsured deposits
  • No material formation of new problem credits. Previously identified problem credits continuing through the workout and resolution process.
  • Non-accrualloans at 0.31% of total loans (from 0.39% at Q423), down 21% in balances due largely to payoffs and paydowns
  • Classified loans of 2.67% of total loans (from 1.56% at Q423), evidencing diligent credit risk monitoring
  • $350 thousand provision for credit losses
  • Total portfolio loan balances decreased 0.9% from 4Q23

(1) See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures in the Appendix

Focused on Building Long-Term Shareholder Value

Strong Core Deposit Franchise

Largest community bank in Marin County with 12.3% market share 1

44% non-interest bearing deposits with a 1.38% cost of deposits in Q1 2024

Robust Capital Levels & Liquidity

Regulatory capital ratios remain comfortably above "well-capitalized" thresholds $1.9 billion in available liquidity

Improving Margin Outlook

Improving asset yield due to:

  • weighted average rates on loan originations were 266bps higher than Q1 payoffs
  • $320 million in loans repricing over next 12 months
  • signs of deceleration in funding costs late in Q1

Prudent Loan Growth

Markets with proven track record of organic growth

Key opportunistic relationship banking talent acquisitions due to market dislocation 63% loan-to-deposit ratio provides runway for additional growth

Seasoned Risk Management

Historically low non-performing loans through credit cycles

Low NOO CRE office exposure in the City of San Francisco at 3% of total loans (6% of total NOO-CRE) and a weighted average 70% LTV

Less than 2.5% of multi family CRE exposure

1Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence - FDIC deposit market share data as of June 30, 2023

Focused on delivering Long-Term, Consistent Growth

• Proven ability to grow both

organically and through M&A

• Consistent cash dividend provides

Tangible Book Value Per Share and Cumulative Cash Dividends

$30.00

$25.45 $25.72 $25.51

$25.00

$23.09

$23.42

$21.91

$20.57

$20.00

$18.35

$18.99

stable and reliable return for

shareholders

$15.00

$10.00

$15.89 $16.87

$14.51

$6.56

$7.56

$7.81

$5.58

$4.64

$5.00

$3.72

$1.73

$2.29

$2.92

$1.22

$0.37

$0.77

$-

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

1Q24

Cumulative Cash Dividends

TBVPS

TBVPS (Excl AOCI)

Note: Tangible book value per share (TBVPS) equals total shareholders' equity, less intangible assets including goodwill and core deposit intangibles, divided by outstanding common shares at period end. Accumulated other comprehensive income (AOCI) represents the unrealized gains (losses) on available-for-sale securities, net of tax. Components of these calculations were derived from our financial reports filed with the SEC for each respective period. Additional information for Q1 2024 can be found in the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures in the Appendix.

Robust Capital Ratios

As of March 31, 2024

  • We maintained high capital levels and are in a position of strength
  • Total risk-based capital increased 16 basis points in 1Q24 to 17.1%
  • Tangible common equity ratio improved 3 basis points in 1Q24 to 9.8%
  • No repurchases in 1Q24, as we continue to build upon our strong capital

17.1%

16.0%16.0%

10.0%

10.9%

9.8%

8.0%

7.7%

6.5%

5.0%

Common Equity Tier-

Total Tier-One Risk-

Total Risk-Based Capital

Tier-One Leverage

Tangible Common

One Risk-Based Capital

Based Capital

Equity

Well Capitalized Threshold

Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bancorp TCE adj. for HTM securities*

* See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures in the Appendix.

