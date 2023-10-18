The Board of Directors for Bank of Marin Bancorp announced the appointment of Cigdem Gencer to its board of directors. Gencer's appointment, which is effective October 20, 2023, increases the Board membership to thirteen directors. Gencer brings extensive leadership and financial services experience to the Board.

Throughout her career, she has developed and executed transformative growth, expansion, and investment strategies for organizations, including international expansion efforts. For nearly two decades, Gencer served as executive vice president at a Fortune 500 financial institution where she served as head of international human resources, head of enterprise data strategy and analytics in the Chief Data Office, and chief financial officer, chief operating officer, and regional sales director for its Private Wealth division. Her experience also includes serving as a management consultant in the financial services sector and chief financial officer at Intrax Inc. In 2021, she established Fazilet Consulting-an executive coaching and organizational consulting firm-in which she also serves as an executive coach.

A resident of San Francisco, Gencer is the board chair of San Francisco-Marin Food Bank. She has served as a speaker for the Women in Leadership Program in the College of Business and Economics at California State University, East Bay, as well as a leadership coach for the executive MBA students at her alma mater, The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, where she earned an M.B.A. in International Strategic Management.