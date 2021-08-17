Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Bank of Marin Bancorp
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BMRC   US0634251021

BANK OF MARIN BANCORP

(BMRC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bank of Marin Bancorp : DA Davidson West Coast Bank Tour Investor Virtual Conference

08/17/2021 | 04:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Banking with a disciplined approach to growth

DA Davidson West Coast Bank Tour Conference

August 17-18, 2021

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation may contain certain forward-looking statements that are based on management's current expectations regarding economic, legislative, and regulatory issues that may impact Bancorp's earnings in future periods. Forward- looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include the words "believe," "expect," "intend," "estimate" or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could" or "may." Factors that could cause future results to vary materially from current management expectations include, but are not limited to, the businesses of Bank of Marin Bancorp and/or American River Bankshares may not be integrated successfully or such integration may be more difficult, time-consuming or costly than expected; expected revenue synergies and cost savings from the acquisition may not be fully realized or realized within the expected time frame; revenues following the merger may be lower than expected; customer and employee relationships and business operations may be disrupted by the acquisition; the ability to obtain required regulatory and shareholder approvals, and the ability to complete the acquisition on the expected timeframe may be more difficult, time-consuming or costly than expected; natural disasters (such as wildfires and earthquakes), our borrowers' actual payment performance as loan deferrals related to the COVID-19 pandemic expire, changes to statutes, regulations, or regulatory policies or practices as a result of, or in response to COVID-19, including the potential adverse impact of loan modifications and payment deferrals implemented consistent with recent regulatory guidance, general economic conditions, economic uncertainty in the United States and abroad, changes in interest rates, deposit flows, real estate values, costs or effects of acquisitions, competition, changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines, legislation or regulation (including the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act of 2020, as amended, and the Economic Aid to Hard-Hit Small Businesses, Nonprofits and Venues Act of 2020), interruptions of utility service in our markets for sustained periods, and other economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory and technological factors (including external fraud and cybersecurity threats) affecting Bancorp's operations, pricing, products and services. These and other important factors are detailed in various securities law filings made periodically by Bancorp, copies of which are available from Bancorp without charge. Bancorp undertakes no obligation to release publicly the result of any revisions to these forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this presentation or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

2

Nasdaq: BMRC

Bank of Marin Bancorp

*Includes employees added with acquisition of American River Bankshares on August 6, 2021 **Approximate total assets of Bank of Marin Bancorp and American River Bankshares on a combined basis as of June 30, 2021 (unaudited and excluding purchase accounting adjustments)

Recent awards:

BAUER

COMMUNITY BANKERS CUP

AWARD

2014 - 2015 - 2016

FIVE STAR BANK

SINCE 2003

Piper Sandler

Sm-All Stars:

Class of 2020

3

Nasdaq: BMRC

Over 290 Years of Combined Management Experience Through Various Economic Cycles

Russell A. Colombo

Chief Executive Officer

◦46 years in banking

◦17 years with Bank of Marin

Tim Myers

President & Chief Operating Officer

◦25 years in finance and banking

◦14 years with Bank of Marin

Tani Girton

EVP, Chief Financial Officer

◦35 years in financial services ◦8 years with Bank of Marin

Rich Lewis

EVP, Chief Information Officer

◦25 years in financial services ◦Joined Bank of Marin in 2020

Bob Gotelli

EVP, Human Resources

◦27 years of human resources experience

◦21 years with Bank of Marin

Beth Reizman

EVP, Chief Credit Officer

◦38 years in banking

◦25 years with Bank of Marin

Nikki Sloan

Nancy Rinaldi Boatright

Brandi Campbell

EVP, Head of Commercial

SVP, Corporate Secretary

SVP, Retail Banking

Banking

◦48 years in banking

◦31 years in banking

◦20 years in banking

◦19 years with Bank of Marin

◦Joined Bank of Marin in

◦Joined Bank of Marin in

2019

2021

4

Nasdaq: BMRC

Balanced Approach to Growth Creates Long-Term Value

Total annual shareholder return averages 10.19% over 20 years1

$50.00

$40.00

$30.00

$20.00

$10.00

$-

As of 8/13/21 the stock price was $36.11

$31.901

$26.711

5 year average annual return: 7.86%1

10 year average annual return: 7.81%1

1990

1995

2000

2005

2010

2015

2020

As of June 30, 2021

Book Value per Common Share

Closing Stock Price

5

Nasdaq: BMRC

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Bank of Marin Bancorp published this content on 17 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2021 08:12:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BANK OF MARIN BANCORP
04:13aBANK OF MARIN BANCORP : DA Davidson West Coast Bank Tour Investor Virtual Confer..
PU
08/16BANK OF MARIN BANCORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhib..
AQ
08/09BANK OF MARIN BANCORP : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Chan..
AQ
08/09Bank of Marin Bancorp and Bank of Marin Announce Board Appointments
CI
08/05BANK OF MARIN BANCORP : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condit..
AQ
08/02BANK OF MARIN BANCORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhib..
AQ
07/29BANK OF MARIN BANCORP : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (for..
AQ
07/29BANK OF MARIN BANCORP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
07/21BANK OF MARIN BANCORP : Merger Agreement (Form 8-K)
PU
07/21BANK OF MARIN BANCORP : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BANK OF MARIN BANCORP
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 109 M - -
Net income 2021 26,9 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 19,1x
Yield 2021 2,62%
Capitalization 590 M 590 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 5,41x
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,76x
Nbr of Employees 289
Free-Float 96,5%
Chart BANK OF MARIN BANCORP
Duration : Period :
Bank of Marin Bancorp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK OF MARIN BANCORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 36,08 $
Average target price 38,00 $
Spread / Average Target 5,32%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Russell A. Colombo Chief Executive Officer & Director
Timothy D. Myers President & Chief Operating Officer
Tani Girton Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Brian M. Sobel Chairman
Richard L. Lewis Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANK OF MARIN BANCORP5.07%590
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-7.75%144 410
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED26.56%61 756
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.32.42%59 681
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.3.15%59 590
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-5.17%55 043