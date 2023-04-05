Bank of Marin Bancorp : Names Krissy Meyer Corporate Secretary

Meyer brings a decade of experience in governance, and board and investor-relations

NOVATO, Calif., April 4, 2023 - Bank of Marin Bancorp (Nasdaq: BMRC) and its wholly owned subsidiary, Bank of Marin, announce the promotion of long-time employee Krissy Meyer to First Vice President, Corporate Secretary. In this role, Meyer manages matters related to corporate governance and board relations, oversees shareholder relations including stock issuance and transfer operations, administers Bank of Marin Bancorp Equity Plans, and facilitates corporate engagement on many governance issues. She is also heavily involved in the Bank's strategic planning process.

The 20-year financial services veteran began her career at Bank of Marin as a teller in 1996 and grew with the organization, taking on roles in various departments including accounting and finance. Prior to her appointment, Meyer served as the Bank's assistant corporate secretary for nearly nine years.

"Krissy brings a depth of institutional knowledge, professional experience, and passion to her role and we are all thrilled she's continuing to grow in her career at Bank of Marin," said Tim Myers, President and CEO. "Krissy has been a tremendous asset to the Bank. Her acumen, dedication, and unique ability to bridge shareholder, director, and bank objectives made her an obvious choice for the Corporate Secretary role."

A life-long Novato resident, Meyer earned a bachelor's degree in communications with an emphasis in public relations and a minor in Spanish from University of the Pacific. She has served as a Spanish tutor for low-income students and has participated in various activities benefiting Service for Sight-a philanthropic effort of Delta Gamma Fraternity that supports five schools that provide access to and advocacy for the blind and visually impaired community or that promote sight preservation and conservation. Additionally, she is an active member of the Society for Corporate Governance.

Meyer and her husband of almost 20 years raised their two sons in the community where she grew up. Both of her children graduated from her alma mater, San Marin High School, and are continuing their education at Northern Arizona University and Cuesta College. In her spare time, Meyer enjoys running, gardening, and playing with her two rescue dogs-Izzy and Georgie.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Novato, Bank of Marin is the wholly owned subsidiary of Bank of Marin Bancorp (Nasdaq: BMRC). A leading business and community bank in Northern California, with assets of $4.1 billion as of December 31, 2022, Bank of Marin has 27 retail branches and eight commercial banking offices located across 10 counties. Bank of Marin provides commercial banking, personal banking, and wealth management and trust services. Specializing in providing legendary service to its customers and investing in its local communities, Bank of Marin has consistently been ranked one of the "Top Corporate Philanthropists" by San Francisco Business Times and one of the "Best Places to Work" by North Bay Business Journal. Bank of Marin Bancorp is included in the Russell 2000 Small-Cap Index and Nasdaq ABA Community Bank Index. For more information, go to www.bankofmarin.com.

Media Contact

Yahaira García-Perea

Marketing & Corporate Communications Manager

916-231-6703 ı [email protected]

###