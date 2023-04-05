Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Bank of Marin Bancorp
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BMRC   US0634251021

BANK OF MARIN BANCORP

(BMRC)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-04-05 pm EDT
21.06 USD   +1.74%
05:34pBank Of Marin Bancorp : Names Krissy Meyer Corporate Secretary
PU
05:18pBank Of Marin Bancorp : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:16pBank Of Marin Bancorp To Webcast Q1 Earnings On Monday, April 24, 2023, At 8 : 30 a.m. PT
BU
Bank of Marin Bancorp : Names Krissy Meyer Corporate Secretary

04/05/2023 | 05:34pm EDT
Meyer brings a decade of experience in governance, and board and investor-relations

NOVATO, Calif., April 4, 2023 - Bank of Marin Bancorp (Nasdaq: BMRC) and its wholly owned subsidiary, Bank of Marin, announce the promotion of long-time employee Krissy Meyer to First Vice President, Corporate Secretary. In this role, Meyer manages matters related to corporate governance and board relations, oversees shareholder relations including stock issuance and transfer operations, administers Bank of Marin Bancorp Equity Plans, and facilitates corporate engagement on many governance issues. She is also heavily involved in the Bank's strategic planning process.

The 20-year financial services veteran began her career at Bank of Marin as a teller in 1996 and grew with the organization, taking on roles in various departments including accounting and finance. Prior to her appointment, Meyer served as the Bank's assistant corporate secretary for nearly nine years.

"Krissy brings a depth of institutional knowledge, professional experience, and passion to her role and we are all thrilled she's continuing to grow in her career at Bank of Marin," said Tim Myers, President and CEO. "Krissy has been a tremendous asset to the Bank. Her acumen, dedication, and unique ability to bridge shareholder, director, and bank objectives made her an obvious choice for the Corporate Secretary role."

A life-long Novato resident, Meyer earned a bachelor's degree in communications with an emphasis in public relations and a minor in Spanish from University of the Pacific. She has served as a Spanish tutor for low-income students and has participated in various activities benefiting Service for Sight-a philanthropic effort of Delta Gamma Fraternity that supports five schools that provide access to and advocacy for the blind and visually impaired community or that promote sight preservation and conservation. Additionally, she is an active member of the Society for Corporate Governance.

Meyer and her husband of almost 20 years raised their two sons in the community where she grew up. Both of her children graduated from her alma mater, San Marin High School, and are continuing their education at Northern Arizona University and Cuesta College. In her spare time, Meyer enjoys running, gardening, and playing with her two rescue dogs-Izzy and Georgie.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp
Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Novato, Bank of Marin is the wholly owned subsidiary of Bank of Marin Bancorp (Nasdaq: BMRC). A leading business and community bank in Northern California, with assets of $4.1 billion as of December 31, 2022, Bank of Marin has 27 retail branches and eight commercial banking offices located across 10 counties. Bank of Marin provides commercial banking, personal banking, and wealth management and trust services. Specializing in providing legendary service to its customers and investing in its local communities, Bank of Marin has consistently been ranked one of the "Top Corporate Philanthropists" by San Francisco Business Times and one of the "Best Places to Work" by North Bay Business Journal. Bank of Marin Bancorp is included in the Russell 2000 Small-Cap Index and Nasdaq ABA Community Bank Index. For more information, go to www.bankofmarin.com.

Media Contact
Yahaira García-Perea
Marketing & Corporate Communications Manager
916-231-6703 ı [email protected]

###

Disclaimer

Bank of Marin Bancorp published this content on 05 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2023 21:33:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 142 M - -
Net income 2023 45,3 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 7,42x
Yield 2023 4,82%
Capitalization 331 M 331 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,32x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,28x
Nbr of Employees 313
Free-Float 89,6%
Managers and Directors
Timothy D. Myers President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Tani Girton Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William H. McDevitt Chairman
Richard L. Lewis Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sathis Arasadi Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANK OF MARIN BANCORP-37.04%331
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED10.45%157 782
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK2.05%72 425
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-3.35%51 341
ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-1.65%47 044
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-9.50%41 355
