  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Bank of Marin Bancorp
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BMRC   US0634251021

BANK OF MARIN BANCORP

(BMRC)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-06-08 pm EDT
19.38 USD   +2.16%
05:43pBank Of Marin Bancorp : announces retirement of Steve Barlow from Board of Directors
PU
05/15Bank Of Marin Bancorp : D.A. Davidson 25th Annual Financial Institutions Conference
PU
05/04BANK OF MARIN BANCORP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bank of Marin Bancorp : announces retirement of Steve Barlow from Board of Directors

06/08/2023 | 05:43pm EDT
Bank of Marin announces retirement of Steve Barlow from Board of Directors

Bank of Marin announces the retirement of Steve Barlow from the Bank's Boards of Directors effective May 22, 2023. Barlow joined the Bank of Marin Bancorp and Bank of Marin boards with the Bank of Napa acquisition in 2017.

Barlow, an experienced bank director, served on Bank of Napa's board before joining Bank of Marin and Bank of Marin Bancorp's boards in 2017. He stepped down from Bancorp's board in May 2022, but remained on the Bank's board. A more than 40-year banking industry veteran, Barlow held various executive positions including chief operating officer at Mechanics Bank for over 20 years, and president and chief executive officer of Napa Valley Bank. He retired in 2014.

"Steve's extensive knowledge and contributions were invaluable to the Bank's board, especially our audit, and assets and liabilities committee on which he served," said Tim Myers, President and CEO, Bank of Marin. "His presence and leadership on the board helped ensure a smooth transition during the acquisition of Bank of Napa. We will miss his leadership and wish him well in this new chapter."

Attachments

Disclaimer

Bank of Marin Bancorp published this content on 08 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2023 21:42:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 120 M - -
Net income 2023 30,8 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 9,88x
Yield 2023 5,35%
Capitalization 304 M 304 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,53x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,46x
Nbr of Employees 313
Free-Float 89,3%
Chart BANK OF MARIN BANCORP
Duration : Period :
Bank of Marin Bancorp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK OF MARIN BANCORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 18,97 $
Average target price 22,00 $
Spread / Average Target 16,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timothy D. Myers President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Tani Girton Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William H. McDevitt Chairman
Sathis Arasadi Chief Information Officer
Joel Sklar Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANK OF MARIN BANCORP-42.31%304
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED13.81%174 122
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK6.73%75 497
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-2.90%49 003
ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-3.93%45 464
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-10.56%40 975
