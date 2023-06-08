Bank of Marin Bancorp : announces retirement of Steve Barlow from Board of Directors

Bank of Marin announces the retirement of Steve Barlow from the Bank's Boards of Directors effective May 22, 2023. Barlow joined the Bank of Marin Bancorp and Bank of Marin boards with the Bank of Napa acquisition in 2017.

Barlow, an experienced bank director, served on Bank of Napa's board before joining Bank of Marin and Bank of Marin Bancorp's boards in 2017. He stepped down from Bancorp's board in May 2022, but remained on the Bank's board. A more than 40-year banking industry veteran, Barlow held various executive positions including chief operating officer at Mechanics Bank for over 20 years, and president and chief executive officer of Napa Valley Bank. He retired in 2014.

"Steve's extensive knowledge and contributions were invaluable to the Bank's board, especially our audit, and assets and liabilities committee on which he served," said Tim Myers, President and CEO, Bank of Marin. "His presence and leadership on the board helped ensure a smooth transition during the acquisition of Bank of Napa. We will miss his leadership and wish him well in this new chapter."