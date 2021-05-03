Log in
BANK OF MARIN BANCORP

Bank of Marin Bancorp : D.A. Davidson 23rd Financial Institutions Virtual Conference

05/03/2021
Exhibit 99.1

Banking with a disciplined approach to growth

D.A. Davidson 23rd Financial Institutions Virtual Conference

May 5-6, 2021

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation may contain certain forward-looking statements that are based on management's current expectations regarding economic, legislative, and regulatory issues that may impact Bancorp's earnings in future periods. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include the words "believe," "expect," "intend," "estimate" or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could" or "may." Factors that could cause future results to vary materially from current management expectations include, but are not limited to, the businesses of Bank of Marin Bancorp and/or American River Bankshares may not be integrated successfully or such integration may be more difficult, time-consuming or costly than expected; expected revenue synergies and cost savings from the acquisition may not be fully realized or realized within the expected time frame; revenues following the merger may be lower than expected; customer and employee relationships and business operations may be disrupted by the acquisition; the ability to obtain required regulatory and shareholder approvals, and the ability to complete the acquisition on the expected timeframe may be more difficult, time-consuming or costly than expected; natural disasters (such as wildfires and earthquakes), our borrowers' actual payment performance as loan deferrals related to the COVID-19 pandemic expire, changes to statutes, regulations, or regulatory policies or practices as a result of, or in response to COVID-19, including the potential adverse impact of loan modifications and payment deferrals implemented consistent with recent regulatory guidance, general economic conditions, economic uncertainty in the United States and abroad, changes in interest rates, deposit flows, real estate values, costs or effects of acquisitions, competition, changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines, legislation or regulation (including the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act of 2020, as amended, and the Economic Aid to Hard-Hit Small Businesses, Nonprofits and Venues Act of 2020), interruptions of utility service in our markets for sustained periods, and other economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory and technological factors (including external fraud and cybersecurity threats) affecting Bancorp's operations, pricing, products and services. These and other important factors are detailed in various securities law filings made periodically by Bancorp, copies of which are available from Bancorp without charge. Bancorp undertakes no obligation to release publicly the result of any revisions to these forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this presentation or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Nasdaq: BMRC

Bank of Marin Bancorp

Recent awards:

BAUER

COMMUNTY BANKERS CUP AWARD

2014 - 2015 - 2016

FIVE STAR BANK

SINCE 2003

As of March 31, 2021

Piper Sandler

Sm-All Stars:

Class of 2020

Nasdaq: BMRC

Over 270 Years of Combined Management Experience Through Various Economic Cycles

Russell A. Colombo

Tani Girton

President, Chief Executive Officer

EVP, Chief Financial Officer

•46 years in banking

•35 years in financial services

•Comerica Bank, Imperial Bank,

•Bank of the West, Charles

Security Pacific, Union Bank

Schwab, CalFed Bank

Tim Myers

EVP, Chief Operating Officer

•25 years in finance and banking

•U.S. Bank, Comerica Bank, Imperial Bank

Rich Lewis

Bob Gotelli

Beth Reizman

EVP, Chief Information Officer

EVP, Human Resources

EVP, Chief Credit Officer

•25 years in financial services

•27 years experience

•38 years in banking

•Mechanics Bank, Luther Burbank

•Ralphs Grocery

•Bank of California, Hibernia

Savings, Tamalpais Bank,

Bank, Crocker Bank

Exchange Bank

Nancy Rinaldi Boatright

Brandi Campbell

SVP, Corporate Secretary

SVP, Retail Banking

•48 years in banking

•31 years in banking

•Business Bank of California,

•Bank of America

Westamerica Bank

Balanced Approach to Growth Creates Long-Term Value

Total annual shareholder return averages 11.75% over 20 years1

$50.00

$40.00

$30.00

$20.00

$10.00

$-

$39.161

As of 4/30/21 the stock price was $35.42

$26.291

5 year average

annual return: 11.96%1

10 year average annual return: 9.76%1

1990

1995

2000

2005

2010

2015

2020

Book Value per Common Share

Closing Stock Price

1As of March 31, 2021

Disclaimer

Bank of Marin Bancorp published this content on 03 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 107 M - -
Net income 2021 24,6 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 20,2x
Yield 2021 2,61%
Capitalization 470 M 470 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,37x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,88x
Nbr of Employees 282
Free-Float 88,2%
Chart BANK OF MARIN BANCORP
Duration : Period :
Bank of Marin Bancorp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK OF MARIN BANCORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 40,25 $
Last Close Price 35,42 $
Spread / Highest target 21,4%
Spread / Average Target 13,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 10,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Russell A. Colombo President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Tani Girton Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Brian M. Sobel Chairman
Richard L. Lewis Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Timothy D. Myers Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK OF MARIN BANCORP3.15%470
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED6.34%157 771
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.20.42%69 800
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED26.61%62 562
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.15.53%57 013
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-5.39%54 638
