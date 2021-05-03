Bank of Marin Bancorp : D.A. Davidson 23rd Financial Institutions Virtual Conference

This presentation may contain certain forward-looking statements that are based on management's current expectations regarding economic, legislative, and regulatory issues that may impact Bancorp's earnings in future periods. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include the words "believe," "expect," "intend," "estimate" or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could" or "may." Factors that could cause future results to vary materially from current management expectations include, but are not limited to, the businesses of Bank of Marin Bancorp and/or American River Bankshares may not be integrated successfully or such integration may be more difficult, time-consuming or costly than expected; expected revenue synergies and cost savings from the acquisition may not be fully realized or realized within the expected time frame; revenues following the merger may be lower than expected; customer and employee relationships and business operations may be disrupted by the acquisition; the ability to obtain required regulatory and shareholder approvals, and the ability to complete the acquisition on the expected timeframe may be more difficult, time-consuming or costly than expected; natural disasters (such as wildfires and earthquakes), our borrowers' actual payment performance as loan deferrals related to the COVID-19 pandemic expire, changes to statutes, regulations, or regulatory policies or practices as a result of, or in response to COVID-19, including the potential adverse impact of loan modifications and payment deferrals implemented consistent with recent regulatory guidance, general economic conditions, economic uncertainty in the United States and abroad, changes in interest rates, deposit flows, real estate values, costs or effects of acquisitions, competition, changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines, legislation or regulation (including the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act of 2020, as amended, and the Economic Aid to Hard-Hit Small Businesses, Nonprofits and Venues Act of 2020), interruptions of utility service in our markets for sustained periods, and other economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory and technological factors (including external fraud and cybersecurity threats) affecting Bancorp's operations, pricing, products and services. These and other important factors are detailed in various securities law filings made periodically by Bancorp, copies of which are available from Bancorp without charge. Bancorp undertakes no obligation to release publicly the result of any revisions to these forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this presentation or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.
Nasdaq: BMRC
Bank of Marin Bancorp
Recent awards:
BAUER
COMMUNTY BANKERS CUP AWARD
2014 - 2015 - 2016
FIVE STAR BANK
SINCE 2003
As of March 31, 2021
Piper Sandler
Sm-All Stars:
Class of 2020
Over 270 Years of Combined Management Experience Through Various Economic Cycles
Russell A. Colombo
Tani Girton
President, Chief Executive Officer
EVP, Chief Financial Officer
•46 years in banking
•35 years in financial services
•Comerica Bank, Imperial Bank,
•Bank of the West, Charles
Security Pacific, Union Bank
Schwab, CalFed Bank
Tim Myers
EVP, Chief Operating Officer
•25 years in finance and banking
•U.S. Bank, Comerica Bank, Imperial Bank
Rich Lewis
Bob Gotelli
Beth Reizman
EVP, Chief Information Officer
EVP, Human Resources
EVP, Chief Credit Officer
•25 years in financial services
•27 years experience
•38 years in banking
•Mechanics Bank, Luther Burbank
•Ralphs Grocery
•Bank of California, Hibernia
Savings, Tamalpais Bank,
Bank, Crocker Bank
Exchange Bank
Nancy Rinaldi Boatright
Brandi Campbell
SVP, Corporate Secretary
SVP, Retail Banking
•48 years in banking
•31 years in banking
•Business Bank of California,
•Bank of America
Westamerica Bank
Balanced Approach to Growth Creates Long-Term Value
Total annual shareholder return averages 11.75% over 20 years1
$50.00
$40.00
$30.00
$20.00
$10.00
$-
$39.161
As of 4/30/21 the stock price was $35.42
$26.291
5 year average
annual return: 11.96%1
10 year average annual return: 9.76%1
1990
1995
2000
2005
2010
2015
2020
Book Value per Common Share
Closing Stock Price
1As of March 31, 2021
