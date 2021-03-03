Log in
Bank of Marin Bancorp : Piper Sandler Western Financial Services Conference

03/03/2021 | 06:10am EST
Banking with discipline and financial strength

Piper Sandler Western Financial Services Conference

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation may contain certain forward-looking statements that are based on management's current expectations regarding economic, legislative, and regulatory issues that may impact Bancorp's earnings in future periods. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include the words "believe," "expect," "intend," "estimate" or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could" or "may." Factors that could cause future results to vary materially from current management expectations include, but are not limited to, natural disasters (such as wildfires and earthquakes), our borrowers' actual payment performance as loan deferrals related to the COVID-19 pandemic expire, changes to statutes, regulations, or regulatory policies or practices as a result of, or in response to COVID-19, including the potential adverse impact of loan modifications and payment deferrals implemented consistent with recent regulatory guidance, general economic conditions, economic uncertainty in the United States and abroad, changes in interest rates, deposit flows, real estate values, costs or effects of acquisitions, competition, changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines, legislation or regulation (including the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act of 2020, as amended, and the Economic Aid to Hard-Hit Small Businesses, Nonprofits and Venues Act of 2020), interruptions of utility service in our markets for sustained periods, and other economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory and technological factors (including external fraud and cybersecurity threats) affecting Bancorp's operations, pricing, products and services. These and other important factors are detailed in various securities law filings made periodically by Bancorp, copies of which are available from Bancorp without charge. Bancorp undertakes no obligation to release publicly the result of any revisions to these forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this presentation or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Headquarters

Novato, California

Marin County, North of San Francisco

Employees, full-time equivalent

289

Assets

$2.9 billion

Market capitalization

$500 million (As of 2/26/21)

Total loans

$2.1 billion

Total deposits

$2.5 billion

Footprint

25 locations in San Francisco Bay Area

Ticker

BMRC (Nasdaq Capital Markets)

Founded 1989

First branch opened in 1990

As of December 31, 2020

Recent awards:

BAUER

FIVE STAR BANK

COMMUNTY BANKERS CUP

AWARD 2014 - 2015 - 2016

SINCE 2003

Piper Sandler Sm-All Stars Class of 2020

Russell A. Colombo

President, Chief Executive Officer

46 years in banking

Comerica Bank, Imperial Bank, Security Pacific, Union Bank

Tani Girton

EVP, Chief Financial Officer

35 years in financial services

Bank of the West, Charles Schwab, CalFed Bank

Tim Myers

EVP, Chief Operating Officer

25 years in finance and banking

U.S. Bank, Comerica Bank, Imperial Bank

Rich Lewis

EVP, Chief Information Officer

25 years in financial services

Mechanics Bank, Luther Burbank

Savings, Tamalpais Bank, Exchange Bank

Bob Gotelli

EVP, Human Resources

27 years experience Ralphs Grocery

Beth Reizman

EVP, Chief Credit Officer

38 years in banking

Bank of California, Hibernia Bank, Crocker Bank

Nancy Rinaldi Boatright

SVP, Corporate Secretary

48 years in banking

Business Bank of California, Westamerica Bank

Brandi Campbell

SVP, Retail Banking

31 years in banking Bank of America

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Bank of Marin Bancorp published this content on 02 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 March 2021 11:09:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
