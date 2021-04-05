Log in
Bank of Marin Bancorp

BANK OF MARIN BANCORP

(BMRC)
  Report
News 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bank of Marin Bancorp to Webcast Q1 Earnings on Monday, April 19 at 8:30 a.m. PT

04/05/2021
Bank of Marin Bancorp (Nasdaq: BMRC) will present its first quarter earnings call via webcast on Monday, April 19, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. PT/11:30 a.m. ET.

All interested parties are invited to listen to President and Chief Executive Officer Russell A. Colombo, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Tim Myers, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Tani Girton, and Executive Vice President and Chief Credit Officer Beth Reizman, who will discuss the highlights of the Company's fiscal first quarter, which ended March 31, 2021.

Investors will have the opportunity to listen to the webcast online through Bank of Marin’s website at https://www.bankofmarin.com under “Investor Relations.” To listen to the webcast live, please go to the website at least 15 minutes early to register, download and install any necessary audio software. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available at the same website location shortly after the call.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Novato, Bank of Marin is the wholly owned subsidiary of Bank of Marin Bancorp (Nasdaq: BMRC). A leading business and community bank in the San Francisco Bay Area, with assets of $2.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, Bank of Marin has 21 branches and 7 commercial banking offices located across 7 Bay Area counties. Bank of Marin provides commercial banking, personal banking, specialty lending and wealth management and trust services. Specializing in providing legendary service to its customers and investing in its local communities, Bank of Marin has consistently been ranked one of the “Top Corporate Philanthropists" by the San Francisco Business Times and one of the “Best Places to Work” by the North Bay Business Journal. Bank of Marin Bancorp is included in the Russell 2000 Small-Cap Index and Nasdaq ABA Community Bank Index. For more information, go to www.bankofmarin.com.

BMRC-ER


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 102 M - -
Net income 2021 26,6 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 19,9x
Yield 2021 2,32%
Capitalization 529 M 529 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 5,18x
Capi. / Sales 2022 5,19x
Nbr of Employees 289
Free-Float 88,0%
Chart BANK OF MARIN BANCORP
Duration : Period :
Bank of Marin Bancorp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK OF MARIN BANCORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 41,75 $
Last Close Price 39,79 $
Spread / Highest target 8,07%
Spread / Average Target 4,93%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,04%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Russell A. Colombo President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Tani Girton Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Brian M. Sobel Chairman
Richard L. Lewis Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Timothy D. Myers Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK OF MARIN BANCORP15.87%529
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED9.86%175 195
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.27.85%76 923
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.11.17%63 537
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED24.41%60 669
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-8.05%52 814
