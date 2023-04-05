Advanced search
    BMRC   US0634251021

BANK OF MARIN BANCORP

(BMRC)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-04-05 pm EDT
21.06 USD   +1.74%
05:34pBank Of Marin Bancorp : Names Krissy Meyer Corporate Secretary
PU
05:18pBank Of Marin Bancorp : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:16pBank Of Marin Bancorp To Webcast Q1 Earnings On Monday, April 24, 2023, At 8 : 30 a.m. PT
BU
Bank of Marin Bancorp to Webcast Q1 Earnings on Monday, April 24, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. PT

04/05/2023 | 05:16pm EDT
Bank of Marin Bancorp (Nasdaq: BMRC) will present its first quarter earnings call via webcast on Monday, April 24, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. PT/11:30 a.m. ET.

All interested parties are invited to listen to President and Chief Executive Officer, Tim Myers, and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Tani Girton, discuss the Company's fiscal first quarter, which ended March 31, 2023.

Investors will have the opportunity to listen to the webcast online through Bank of Marin’s website at www.bankofmarin.com under “Investor Relations.” To listen to the webcast live, please log on at least 15 minutes before the call to register and install any necessary audio software. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available at the same website location shortly after the call. Closed captioning will be available during the live webcast, as well as on the webcast replay.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Novato, Bank of Marin is the wholly owned subsidiary of Bank of Marin Bancorp (Nasdaq: BMRC). A leading business and community bank in Northern California, with assets of $4.1 billion as of December 31, 2022, Bank of Marin has 27 retail branches and eight commercial banking offices located across 10 counties. Bank of Marin provides commercial banking, personal banking, and wealth management and trust services. Specializing in providing legendary service to its customers and investing in its local communities, Bank of Marin has consistently been ranked one the “Top Corporate Philanthropists" by the San Francisco Business Times and one of the “Best Places to Work” by the North Bay Business Journal. Bank of Marin Bancorp is included in the Russell 2000 Small-Cap Index and Nasdaq ABA Community Bank Index. For more information, go to www.bankofmarin.com.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about BANK OF MARIN BANCORP
05:34pBank Of Marin Bancorp : Names Krissy Meyer Corporate Secretary
PU
05:18pBank Of Marin Bancorp : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form ..
AQ
05:16pBank Of Marin Bancorp To Webcast Q1 : 30 a.m. PT
BU
03/23Bank Of Marin Bancorp : Appoints Sathis Arasadi as Chief Information Officer
PU
03/20Bank Of Marin Bancorp : Appoints Sathis Arasadi as Chief Information Officer - Form 8-K
PU
03/20Bank Of Marin Bancorp : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03/20Bank of Marin Bancorp and Bank of Marin Announce the Appointment of Sathis Arasadi as C..
CI
03/16BANK OF MARIN BANCORP MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND ..
AQ
03/07Bank Of Marin Bancorp : 2023 Raymond James West Coast Bank Investor Day & Fixed Income Con..
PU
03/07Bank Of Marin Bancorp : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form ..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BANK OF MARIN BANCORP
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 142 M - -
Net income 2023 45,3 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 7,42x
Yield 2023 4,82%
Capitalization 331 M 331 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,32x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,28x
Nbr of Employees 313
Free-Float 89,6%
Technical analysis trends BANK OF MARIN BANCORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 21,06 $
Average target price 32,80 $
Spread / Average Target 55,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timothy D. Myers President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Tani Girton Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William H. McDevitt Chairman
Richard L. Lewis Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sathis Arasadi Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANK OF MARIN BANCORP-37.04%331
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED10.45%157 782
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK2.05%72 425
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-3.35%51 341
ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-1.65%47 044
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-9.50%41 355
