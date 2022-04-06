Log in
BANK OF MARIN BANCORP

Bank of Marin Bancorp to Webcast Q1 Earnings on Monday, April 25 at 8:30 a.m. PT - Form 8-K

04/06/2022 | 05:13pm EDT
Bank of Marin Bancorp to Webcast Q1 Earnings on
Monday, April 25 at 8:30 a.m. PT

NOVATO, CA - (April 6, 2022) - Bank of Marin Bancorp (Nasdaq: BMRC) will present its first quarter earnings call via webcast on Monday, April 25, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. PT/11:30 a.m. ET.

All interested parties are invited to listen to President and Chief Executive Officer Tim Myers, and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Tani Girton, who will discuss the highlights of the Company's fiscal first quarter, which ended March 31, 2022.

Investors will have the opportunity to listen to the webcast online through Bank of Marin's website at https://www.bankofmarin.comunder "Investor Relations." To listen to the webcast live, please go to the website at least 15 minutes early to register and install any necessary audio software. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available at the same website location shortly after the call.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Novato, Bank of Marin is the wholly owned subsidiary of Bank of Marin Bancorp (Nasdaq: BMRC). A leading business and community bank in Northern California, with assets of $4.314 billion as of December 31, 2021, Bank of Marin has 31 retail branches and 8 commercial banking offices located across 10 counties. Bank of Marin provides commercial banking, personal banking, and wealth management and trust services. Specializing in providing legendary service to its customers and investing in its local communities, Bank of Marin has consistently been ranked one of the "Top Corporate Philanthropists" by the San Francisco Business Times and one of the "Best Places to Work" by the North Bay Business Journal. Bank of Marin Bancorp is included in the Russell 2000 Small-Cap Index and Nasdaq ABA Community Bank Index. For more information, go to www.bankofmarin.com.


Disclaimer

Bank of Marin Bancorp published this content on 06 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2022 21:12:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
