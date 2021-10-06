Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Bank of Marin Bancorp
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BMRC   US0634251021

BANK OF MARIN BANCORP

(BMRC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bank of Marin Bancorp to Webcast Q3 Earnings on Monday, October 25 at 8:30 a.m. PT (Form 8-K)

10/06/2021 | 03:57pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Bank of Marin Bancorp to Webcast Q3 Earnings on
Monday, October 25 at 8:30 a.m. PT

NOVATO, CA - (October 6, 2021) - Bank of Marin Bancorp (Nasdaq: BMRC) will present its third quarter earnings call via webcast on Monday, October 25, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. PT/11:30 a.m. ET.

All interested parties are invited to listen to Chief Executive Officer Russell A. Colombo, President and Chief Operating Officer Tim Myers, and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Tani Girton, who will discuss the highlights of the Company's fiscal third quarter, which ended September 30, 2021.

Investors will have the opportunity to listen to the webcast online through Bank of Marin's website at https://www.bankofmarin.comunder "Investor Relations." To listen to the webcast live, please go to the website at least 15 minutes early to register, download and install any necessary audio software. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available at the same website location shortly after the call.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp
Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Novato, Bank of Marin is a leading business and community bank in Northern California and the wholly owned subsidiary of Bank of Marin Bancorp (Nasdaq: BMRC). Bank of Marin's combined pro-forma assets as of the August 6, 2021 American River Bankshares merger totaled approximately $4.0 billion. Bank of Marin has 31 branches, and 8 commercial banking offices located across 10 counties, providing commercial banking, personal banking, specialty lending and wealth management and trust services. Specializing in providing legendary service to its customers and investing in its local communities, Bank of Marin is frequently recognized as one of the "Top Corporate Philanthropists" by the San Francisco Business Times and "Best Places to Work" by the North Bay Business Journal. Bank of Marin Bancorp is included in the Russell 2000 Small-Cap Index and Nasdaq ABA Community Bank Index. For more information, go to www.bankofmarin.com.


Disclaimer

Bank of Marin Bancorp published this content on 06 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 October 2021 19:56:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BANK OF MARIN BANCORP
03:48pBANK OF MARIN BANCORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form ..
AQ
03:01pBANK OF MARIN BANCORP TO WEBCAST Q3 : 30 a.m. PT
BU
09/24BANK OF MARIN BANCORP : CEO Retires, Successor Named
MT
09/24BANK OF MARIN BANCORP : Russell A. Colombo Announces Retirement as Chief Executive Officer..
PU
09/24BANK OF MARIN BANCORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements an..
AQ
09/24Bank of Marin and Bank of Marin Bancorp Announces Executive Changes
CI
09/24BANK OF MARIN BANCORP : Russell A. Colombo Announces Retirement as Chief Executive Officer..
BU
09/09BANK OF MARIN BANCORP : Raymond James U.S. Bank Investor Conference
PU
09/08BANK OF MARIN BANCORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form ..
AQ
08/27BANK OF MARIN BANCORP : Announces Retirement of Executive Vice President Beth Reizman; Nam..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BANK OF MARIN BANCORP
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 109 M - -
Net income 2021 27,3 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 19,9x
Yield 2021 2,49%
Capitalization 623 M 623 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 5,72x
Capi. / Sales 2022 5,21x
Nbr of Employees 289
Free-Float 96,5%
Chart BANK OF MARIN BANCORP
Duration : Period :
Bank of Marin Bancorp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK OF MARIN BANCORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 38,10 $
Average target price 36,67 $
Spread / Average Target -3,76%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Russell A. Colombo Chief Executive Officer & Director
Timothy D. Myers President & Chief Operating Officer
Tani Girton Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Brian M. Sobel Chairman
Richard L. Lewis Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANK OF MARIN BANCORP10.95%623
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-6.69%156 193
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.18.04%70 628
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK6.06%60 224
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED21.28%57 017
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.-7.29%53 981