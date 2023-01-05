Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Bank of Marin Bancorp
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BMRC   US0634251021

BANK OF MARIN BANCORP

(BMRC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:08 2023-01-05 pm EST
32.41 USD   -0.98%
03:07pBank Of Marin Bancorp : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:01pBank Of Marin Bancorp To Webcast Q4 Earnings On Monday, January 23, At 8 : 30 a.m. PT
BU
2022Bank Of Marin Bancorp : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bank of Marin Bancorp to Webcast Q4 Earnings on Monday, January 23, at 8:30 a.m. PT

01/05/2023 | 03:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Bank of Marin Bancorp (Nasdaq: BMRC) will present its fourth quarter earnings call via webcast on Monday, January 23, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. PT/11:30 a.m. ET.

All interested parties are invited to listen to President and Chief Executive Officer, Tim Myers, and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Tani Girton, who will discuss the highlights of the Company's fiscal fourth quarter, which ended December 31, 2022.

Investors will have the opportunity to listen to the webcast online through Bank of Marin’s website at https://www.bankofmarin.com under “Investor Relations.” To listen to the webcast live, please go to the website at least 15 minutes early to register and install any necessary audio software. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available at the same website location shortly after the call.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Novato, Bank of Marin is the wholly owned subsidiary of Bank of Marin Bancorp (Nasdaq: BMRC). A leading business and community bank in Northern California, with assets of $4.3 billion, Bank of Marin has 31 retail branches and 8 commercial banking offices located across 10 counties. Bank of Marin provides commercial banking, personal banking, and wealth management and trust services. Specializing in providing legendary service to its customers and investing in its local communities, Bank of Marin has consistently been ranked one of the “Top Corporate Philanthropists" by the San Francisco Business Times and one of the “Best Places to Work” by the North Bay Business Journal. Bank of Marin Bancorp is included in the Russell 2000 Small-Cap Index and Nasdaq ABA Community Bank Index. For more information, go to www.bankofmarin.com.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about BANK OF MARIN BANCORP
03:07pBank Of Marin Bancorp : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form ..
AQ
03:01pBank Of Marin Bancorp To Webcast Q4 : 30 a.m. PT
BU
2022Bank Of Marin Bancorp : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements an..
AQ
2022Bank Of Marin Bancorp : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form ..
AQ
2022Bank Of Marin Bancorp : 2022 KBW Virtual West Coast Bank Field Trip
PU
2022BANK OF MARIN BANCORP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2022Bank Of Marin Bancorp : 2022 Piper Sandler California Community Bank Tour
PU
2022Bank Of Marin Bancorp : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form ..
AQ
2022Sector Update: Financial Stocks Rise This Afternoon but Cryptocurrency Fir..
MT
2022Sector Update: Financial Stocks Gaining Strength During Monday Trading
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BANK OF MARIN BANCORP
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 140 M - -
Net income 2022 46,5 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,3x
Yield 2022 3,01%
Capitalization 523 M 523 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,73x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,44x
Nbr of Employees 328
Free-Float 89,7%
Chart BANK OF MARIN BANCORP
Duration : Period :
Bank of Marin Bancorp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK OF MARIN BANCORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 32,73 $
Average target price 36,00 $
Spread / Average Target 9,99%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timothy D. Myers President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Tani Girton Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William H. McDevitt Chairman
Richard L. Lewis Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Joel Sklar Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANK OF MARIN BANCORP-0.46%523
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED1.49%146 503
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-2.34%66 124
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.2.84%54 503
ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-0.13%48 508
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)0.83%46 049