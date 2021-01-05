Log in
Bank of Marin Bancorp

BANK OF MARIN BANCORP

(BMRC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Bank of Marin Bancorp to Webcast Q4 and Year-End Earnings on Monday, January 25 at 8:30 a.m. PT

01/05/2021 | 12:02pm EST
Bank of Marin Bancorp (Nasdaq: BMRC) will present its fourth quarter and year-end earnings call via webcast on Monday, January 25, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. PT/11:30 a.m. ET.

All interested parties are invited to listen to President and Chief Executive Officer Russell A. Colombo, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Tim Myers, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Tani Girton, and Executive Vice President and Chief Credit Officer Beth Reizman, who will discuss the highlights of the Company's fiscal fourth quarter and year, which ended December 31, 2020.

Investors will have the opportunity to listen to the webcast online through Bank of Marin’s website at https://www.bankofmarin.com under “Investor Relations.” To listen to the webcast live, please go to the website at least 15 minutes early to register, download and install any necessary audio software. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available at the same website location shortly after the call.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Novato, Bank of Marin is the wholly owned subsidiary of Bank of Marin Bancorp (Nasdaq: BMRC). A leading business and community bank in the San Francisco Bay Area, with assets of $3.0 billion as of September 30, 2020, Bank of Marin has 21 retail branches, 5 commercial banking offices and 2 loan production offices located across 7 Bay Area counties. Bank of Marin provides commercial banking, personal banking, and wealth management and trust services. Specializing in providing legendary service to its customers and investing in its local communities, Bank of Marin has consistently been ranked one of the “Top Corporate Philanthropists" by the San Francisco Business Times and one of the “Best Places to Work” by the North Bay Business Journal. Bank of Marin Bancorp is included in the Russell 2000 Small-Cap Index and Nasdaq ABA Community Bank Index. For more information, go to www.bankofmarin.com.

BMRC-ER


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 106 M - -
Net income 2020 28,6 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 16,6x
Yield 2020 2,63%
Capitalization 472 M 472 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 4,45x
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,60x
Nbr of Employees 290
Free-Float 87,0%
Chart BANK OF MARIN BANCORP
Duration : Period :
Bank of Marin Bancorp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK OF MARIN BANCORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 39,75 $
Last Close Price 34,86 $
Spread / Highest target 17,6%
Spread / Average Target 14,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 11,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Russell A. Colombo President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian M. Sobel Chairman
Timothy D. Myers Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Tani Girton Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James T. Burke Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK OF MARIN BANCORP1.51%472
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-0.70%165 794
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK0.96%60 609
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.0.23%59 836
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.-6.05%55 865
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)3.70%45 791
