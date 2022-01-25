Log in
    BMO   CA0636711016

BANK OF MONTREAL

(BMO)
  Report
Media Advisory - BMO Experts Available to Discuss Interest Rate Announcements by Bank of Canada and Federal Reserve

01/25/2022 | 05:27pm EST
TORONTO and CHICAGO, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - BMO Experts will be available for comment following the releases Wednesday of the Bank of Canada's interest rate announcement and the statement from the Federal Reserve Board's Federal Open Market Committee.

With expectations of rate rises growing, BMO's sectoral and technical experts will be available to comment and provide advice on upcoming monetary policy announcements and the implications for inflation, investment strategies, and a thriving economy.

Experts are available from the following BMO teams:

  • BMO Economics
    • Doug Porter, Chief Economist, BMO Financial Group
    • Michael Gregory, Deputy Chief Economist and Head of U.S. Economics, BMO Capital Markets
  • BMO Personal Banking
    • Hassan Pirnia, Head, Home Financing and Personal Lending Products (Canada)
    • Tom Parrish, Head, Retail Lending Product Management, BMO Harris Bank (U.S.)
  • BMO Business Banking
    • Paul Seipp, Head, Business Banking, Western Region (Canada)
  • BMO Global Asset Management
    • Sadiq Adatia, Chief Investment Officer
  • BMO Private Wealth
  • BMO Family Office (U.S.)
    • Michael Stritch, Chief Investment Officer
    • Carol Schleif, Deputy Investment Officer

To speak to one of these experts, please contact BMO Media Relations at (416) 867-3996.

About BMO Financial Group
Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a highly diversified financial services provider - the 8th largest bank, by assets, in North America. With total assets of $988 billion as of October 31, 2021, and a team of diverse and highly engaged employees, BMO provides a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products and services to more than 12 million customers and conducts business through three operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets.

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/media-advisory---bmo-experts-available-to-discuss-interest-rate-announcements-by-bank-of-canada-and-federal-reserve-301468120.html

SOURCE BMO Financial Group


© PRNewswire 2022
