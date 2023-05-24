Bank earnings drag Toronto market to eight-week low

* TSX ends down 1.1% at 19,927.69
* Posts its lowest closing level since March 29
* TSX to rally less than expected in 2023 - poll
* Bank of Montreal, Scotiabank fall as earnings disappoint
May 24 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock market fell to
its lowest closing level in nearly two months on Wednesday as
two major banks reported quarterly earnings that missed
analysts' estimates and U.S. debt deal uncertainty weighed on
investor sentiment.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
ended down 218.32 points, or 1.1%, at 19,927.69, its
lowest close since March 29.
"The TSX is falling today in a broad-based rout, being
dragged lower by the financial services sector after
disappointing earnings from two major Canadian banks," said
Brandon Michael, senior investment analyst at ABC Funds.
Bank of Montreal and Bank of Nova Scotia
shed 3.9% and 1.3%, respectively. The lenders reported
smaller-than-expected quarterly profits as they set aside more
rainy day funds as the economic outlook remains uncertain.
"The index is very overweight in financials, basic materials
and energy and they have fallen out of favor considering
concerns about global growth, uncertainty with interest rates
and ongoing talks on the U.S. debt ceiling," Michael said.
Wall Street's main indexes also ended lower as talks
between the White House and Republican representatives on
raising the U.S. debt ceiling dragged on without a deal that
could avoid default.
The financials sector accounts for 28% of the TSX's
weighting. It fell 1.9%, while industrials lost 1.4% and the
materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners
and fertilizer companies, was down 2.2%.
A Reuters poll showed the TSX would rally less than
previously expected in 2023, as higher borrowing costs cooled
the domestic economy and signs that China's recovery was slowing
reduced prospects for its resource-oriented sectors.
