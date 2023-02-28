Bank of Montreal 1Q Profit Fell

By Giulia Petroni

Bank of Montreal said Tuesday that profit and revenue fell in the first quarter of its fiscal 2023.

The Canadian bank reported net income of 247 million Canadian dollars ($181.7 million), or C$0.30 a share, in the period ended Jan. 31, compared with C$2.93 billion, or C$4.43 a share, in the previous-year period.

On an adjusted basis, earnings were C$3.22 a share, partly due to higher expenses and a higher provision for credit losses compared with a recovery in the prior year.

BMO said adjusted results exclude a loss related to interest rate changes between the announcement and closing of the Bank of the West acquisition on its fair value and goodwill, as well as acquisition and integration costs.

Revenue in the quarter fell to C$6.47 billion from C$7.72 billion, missing analyst expectations of C$7.25 billion for the period.

The bank's common equity tier 1 ratio, a bank-specific measurement of its core equity capital as it compares with its risk-weighted assets, was 18.2% as of Jan. 31, compared with 14.1% last year.

BMO said the second-quarter dividend will amount to C$1.43 per common share, unchanged from the prior quarter. This represents an increase of $0.10 from the prior year.

Write to Giulia Petroni at giulia.petroni@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-28-23 0611ET