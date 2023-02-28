Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Bank of Montreal
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BMO   CA0636711016

BANK OF MONTREAL

(BMO)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00:00 2023-02-27 pm EST
130.82 CAD   -0.05%
06:19aCanada's Scotiabank profit falls on capital market slump, provisions
RE
06:17aNorth American Morning Briefing: Inflation Fears -2-
DJ
06:17aNorth American Morning Briefing: Inflation Fears to Drag Stocks Lower
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Bank of Montreal 1Q Profit Fell

02/28/2023 | 06:11am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Giulia Petroni


Bank of Montreal said Tuesday that profit and revenue fell in the first quarter of its fiscal 2023.

The Canadian bank reported net income of 247 million Canadian dollars ($181.7 million), or C$0.30 a share, in the period ended Jan. 31, compared with C$2.93 billion, or C$4.43 a share, in the previous-year period.

On an adjusted basis, earnings were C$3.22 a share, partly due to higher expenses and a higher provision for credit losses compared with a recovery in the prior year.

BMO said adjusted results exclude a loss related to interest rate changes between the announcement and closing of the Bank of the West acquisition on its fair value and goodwill, as well as acquisition and integration costs.

Revenue in the quarter fell to C$6.47 billion from C$7.72 billion, missing analyst expectations of C$7.25 billion for the period.

The bank's common equity tier 1 ratio, a bank-specific measurement of its core equity capital as it compares with its risk-weighted assets, was 18.2% as of Jan. 31, compared with 14.1% last year.

BMO said the second-quarter dividend will amount to C$1.43 per common share, unchanged from the prior quarter. This represents an increase of $0.10 from the prior year.


Write to Giulia Petroni at giulia.petroni@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-28-23 0611ET

All news about BANK OF MONTREAL
06:19aCanada's Scotiabank profit falls on capital market slump, provisions
RE
06:17aNorth American Morning Briefing: Inflation Fears -2-
DJ
06:17aNorth American Morning Briefing: Inflation Fears to Drag..
DJ
06:12aBank of Montreal's Fiscal Q1 Adjusted Net Income, Revenue Drops; Maintains Quarterly Di..
MT
06:11aBank of Montreal 1Q Profit Fell
DJ
05:59aBank Of Montreal : Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:49aBank of Montreal reports fall in first-quarter profit
RE
05:31aBMO Financial Group Reports First Quarter 2023 Results
AQ
02/27BMO, Immigration.ca Join Forces to Help Newcomers in Canada
MT
02/27BMO Partners with Immigration.ca to Help Newcomers to Canada Make Real Financial Progre..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BANK OF MONTREAL
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 31 671 M 23 318 M 23 318 M
Net income 2023 8 789 M 6 471 M 6 471 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 10,5x
Yield 2023 4,45%
Capitalization 92 009 M 67 743 M 67 743 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,91x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,72x
Nbr of Employees 46 722
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart BANK OF MONTREAL
Duration : Period :
Bank of Montreal Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK OF MONTREAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 130,82 CAD
Average target price 145,36 CAD
Spread / Average Target 11,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Darryl White Chief Executive Officer & Director
Tayfun Tuzun Chief Financial Officer
George Alexander Cope Independent Chairman
Steven Tennyson Co-COO & Chief Technology Officer
Cameron Fowler Co-COO & Chief Strategy Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANK OF MONTREAL6.65%67 743
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.5.09%418 427
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION3.29%273 811
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-1.74%210 284
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY12.91%177 477
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-0.82%156 347