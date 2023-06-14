Advanced search
    BMO   CA0636711016

BANK OF MONTREAL

(BMO)
  Report
2023-06-14
118.54 CAD   +0.25%
Bank of Montreal : BMO Supporting Customers Impacted by Canadian Wildfires

06/14/2023 | 03:46pm EDT
TORONTO, June 14, 2023 - BMO today announced it is supporting customers impacted by the wildfires in Canada with assistance programs to aid those facing financial hardship.

"BMO is offering relief options for our customers in communities impacted by wildfires across Canada," said Erminia (Ernie) Johannson, Group Head, North American Personal and Business Banking, BMO. "We want to ensure taking care of the financial impacts of this disaster are as easy to address as possible for our customers."

Financial relief to BMO customers impacted by this event can include but are not limited to:

  • Loan and mortgage payment options
  • Loan and mortgage payment protection
  • Skip-a-payment option on mortgages, instalment loans and credit cards
  • Canadian Business Banking or Canadian Commercial Banking clients should contact their relationship manager to discuss options or special accommodations.

To access BMO's relief options, customers can connect in branch, by phone, or through the support options in BMO's online and mobile banking portals.

BMO is also accepting donations to support the Canadian Red Cross in select locations. BMO customers can donate in branch, online at www.redcross.ca/ or by calling 1-800-418-1111.

About BMO Financial Group

BMO Financial Group is the eighth largest bank in North Americaby assets, with total assets of $1.25 trillionas of April 30, 2023. Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a diverse team of highly engaged employees providing a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management, global markets and investment banking products and services to over 13 million customers across Canada, the United States, and in select markets globally. Driven by a single purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, BMO is committed to driving positive change in the world, and making progress for a thriving economy, sustainable future and inclusive society.

SOURCE BMO Financial Group

