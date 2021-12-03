Bank of Montreal : CONSOLIDATED CAPITALIZATION OF BANK OF MONTREAL - Form 6-K

CONSOLIDATED CAPITALIZATION OF BANK OF MONTREAL
The following table sets forth the consolidated capitalization of the Bank at October 31, 2021.
|
|
|
|
As at
October 31, 2021
|
|
|
|
(in millions of
Canadian dollars)
|
|
Subordinated Debt
|
|
|
6,893
|
|
|
Total Equity
|
|
Preferred Shares(1) and Other Equity Instruments(2)
|
|
|
5,558
|
|
Common Shares
|
|
|
13,599
|
|
Contributed Surplus
|
|
|
313
|
|
Retained Earnings
|
|
|
35,497
|
|
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income
|
|
|
2,556
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Equity
|
|
|
57,523
|
|
|
Total Capitalization
|
|
|
64,416
|
|
|
|
|
Notes:
|
(1)
|
Preferred Shares classified under Total Equity consist of Class B Preferred Shares Series 27, 29, 31, 33, 38, 40, 42, 44 and 46. For more information on the classification of Preferred Shares, please refer to Note 16 of the audited consolidated financial statements of Bank of Montreal for the year ended October 31, 2021.
|
(2)
|
The Other Equity Instruments described under Total Equity consist of Additional Tier 1 Capital Notes and Limited Recourse Capital Notes, Series 1. Please refer to Note 16 of the audited consolidated financial statements of Bank of Montreal for the year ended October 31, 2021.
