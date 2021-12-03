Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Bank of Montreal
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BMO   CA0636711016

BANK OF MONTREAL

(BMO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Bank of Montreal : CONSOLIDATED CAPITALIZATION OF BANK OF MONTREAL - Form 6-K

12/03/2021 | 05:32pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CONSOLIDATED CAPITALIZATION OF BANK OF MONTREAL

The following table sets forth the consolidated capitalization of the Bank at October 31, 2021.

As at

October 31, 2021

(in millions of

Canadian dollars)

Subordinated Debt

6,893

Total Equity

Preferred Shares(1) and Other Equity Instruments(2)

5,558

Common Shares

13,599

Contributed Surplus

313

Retained Earnings

35,497

Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income

2,556

Total Equity

57,523

Total Capitalization

64,416

Notes:

(1)

Preferred Shares classified under Total Equity consist of Class B Preferred Shares Series 27, 29, 31, 33, 38, 40, 42, 44 and 46. For more information on the classification of Preferred Shares, please refer to Note 16 of the audited consolidated financial statements of Bank of Montreal for the year ended October 31, 2021.

(2)

The Other Equity Instruments described under Total Equity consist of Additional Tier 1 Capital Notes and Limited Recourse Capital Notes, Series 1. Please refer to Note 16 of the audited consolidated financial statements of Bank of Montreal for the year ended October 31, 2021.

Disclaimer

BMO - Bank of Montreal published this content on 03 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 December 2021 22:31:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BANK OF MONTREAL
05:42pBANK OF MONTREAL : BMO Financial Group Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2021 Results - Fo..
PU
05:32pBANK OF MONTREAL : To the Shareholders of Bank of Montreal - Form 6-K
PU
05:32pBANK OF MONTREAL : CONSOLIDATED CAPITALIZATION OF BANK OF MONTREAL - Form 6-K
PU
05:32pBANK OF MONTREAL : EARNINGS COVERAGE RATIO - Form 6-K
PU
05:32pBANK OF MONTREAL : BMO Financial Group Announces Intention to Repurchase Up to 22.5 Millio..
PU
05:22pBANK OF MONTREAL : BMO Financial Group Increases Common Share Dividend by 27 cents from th..
PU
04:35pTSX posts biggest weekly drop since January on Omicron uncertainty
RE
04:31pBMO Economics On Canada's "Hot Housing Market" and Rates
MT
04:23pBMO Economics On What Does Today's Jobs Data Imply For Bank of Canada Policy
MT
04:13pCanada Stocks End Friday's Session Down Near 130 Pts As Info Tech Stocks Struggle; Barc..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BANK OF MONTREAL
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 26 389 M 20 528 M 20 528 M
Net income 2021 7 824 M 6 086 M 6 086 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,6x
Yield 2021 3,15%
Capitalization 87 286 M 68 176 M 67 899 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,31x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,20x
Nbr of Employees 43 360
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart BANK OF MONTREAL
Duration : Period :
Bank of Montreal Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK OF MONTREAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 134,81 CAD
Average target price 148,36 CAD
Spread / Average Target 10,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Darryl White Chief Executive Officer & Director
Tayfun Tuzun Chief Financial Officer
George Alexander Cope Chairman
Steven Tennyson Co-COO & Chief Technology Officer
Cameron Fowler Co-COO & Chief Strategy Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANK OF MONTREAL39.30%68 141
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.26.87%476 418
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION44.64%367 384
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-13.32%242 804
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.16.61%201 980
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY62.06%195 016