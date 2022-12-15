Bank of Montreal Down Nine Consecutive Days, on Track for Longest Losing Streak Since October 2018 -- Data Talk

Bank of Montreal (BMO) is currently at $89.09, down $1.10 or 1.22%

--Would be lowest close since Oct. 20, 2022, when it closed at $87.33

--Currently down nine consecutive days; down 10.77% over this period

--Longest losing streak since Oct. 29, 2018, when it fell for nine straight trading days

--Worst nine day stretch since the nine days ending Aug. 31, 2022, when it fell 12.04%

--Down 8.93% month-to-date

--Down 17.29% year-to-date; on pace for worst year since 2018, when it fell 18.33%

--Down 27.18% from its all-time closing high of $122.34 on March 22, 2022

--Down 16.71% from 52 weeks ago (Dec. 16, 2021), when it closed at $106.97

--Down 27.18% from its 52-week closing high of $122.34 on March 22, 2022

--Up 7% from its 52-week closing low of $83.26 on Oct. 11, 2022

--Traded as low as $88.78; lowest intraday level since Oct. 21, 2022, when it hit $87.02

--Down 1.56% at today's intraday low

All data as of 11:23:50 AM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-15-22 1141ET