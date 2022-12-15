Advanced search
    BMO   CA0636711016

BANK OF MONTREAL

(BMO)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  11:42 2022-12-15 am EST
120.85 CAD   -1.19%
11:29aFederal Banking Regulator Keeps Key Mortgage Stress Test Rate Unchanged
MT
10:55aBMO Says Canada's Existing Home Sales in November Are Frozen
MT
09:01aBmo Real Financial Progress Index : Nearly Eight in 10 Canadians Making Big Changes to Holiday Spending Given Higher Inflation; Sharp Decline in Financial Confidence
AQ
Bank of Montreal Down Nine Consecutive Days, on Track for Longest Losing Streak Since October 2018 -- Data Talk

12/15/2022 | 11:42am EST
Bank of Montreal (BMO) is currently at $89.09, down $1.10 or 1.22%


--Would be lowest close since Oct. 20, 2022, when it closed at $87.33

--Currently down nine consecutive days; down 10.77% over this period

--Longest losing streak since Oct. 29, 2018, when it fell for nine straight trading days

--Worst nine day stretch since the nine days ending Aug. 31, 2022, when it fell 12.04%

--Down 8.93% month-to-date

--Down 17.29% year-to-date; on pace for worst year since 2018, when it fell 18.33%

--Down 27.18% from its all-time closing high of $122.34 on March 22, 2022

--Down 16.71% from 52 weeks ago (Dec. 16, 2021), when it closed at $106.97

--Down 27.18% from its 52-week closing high of $122.34 on March 22, 2022

--Up 7% from its 52-week closing low of $83.26 on Oct. 11, 2022

--Traded as low as $88.78; lowest intraday level since Oct. 21, 2022, when it hit $87.02

--Down 1.56% at today's intraday low


All data as of 11:23:50 AM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-15-22 1141ET

All news about BANK OF MONTREAL
11:29aFederal Banking Regulator Keeps Key Mortgage Stress Test Rate Unchanged
MT
10:55aBMO Says Canada's Existing Home Sales in November Are Frozen
MT
09:01aBmo Real Financial Progress Index : Nearly Eight in 10 Canadians Making Big Changes to Hol..
AQ
07:41aBMO on The Day Ahead in Canada
MT
05:28aDBRS Morningstar Assigns AAA Rating to BMO Global Registered Covered Bonds Series CBL32
AQ
12/14Bank Of Montreal : Publication of Final Terms
PU
12/14BMO on The Day Ahead in Canada
MT
12/13Resource shares lift TSX; gains capped as financials fall
RE
12/13Sector Update: Financial Stocks Ending Slightly Higher Tuesday Afternoon
MT
12/13Sector Update: Financial Stocks Hanging on for Modest Tuesday Gains
MT
Analyst Recommendations on BANK OF MONTREAL
Financials
Sales 2023 31 963 M 23 578 M 23 578 M
Net income 2023 8 517 M 6 283 M 6 283 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 9,31x
Yield 2023 4,74%
Capitalization 83 300 M 61 447 M 61 447 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,61x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,45x
Nbr of Employees 46 722
Free-Float 100,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 122,31 CAD
Average target price 144,63 CAD
Spread / Average Target 18,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Darryl White Chief Executive Officer & Director
Tayfun Tuzun Chief Financial Officer
George Alexander Cope Chairman
Steven Tennyson Co-COO & Chief Technology Officer
Cameron Fowler Co-COO & Chief Strategy Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANK OF MONTREAL-10.19%61 447
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-15.33%391 319
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-27.44%258 964
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-12.73%209 302
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-12.09%160 727
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-13.33%152 518