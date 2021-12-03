Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Bank of Montreal
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BMO   CA0636711016

BANK OF MONTREAL

(BMO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Bank of Montreal : EARNINGS COVERAGE RATIO - Form 6-K

12/03/2021 | 05:32pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EARNINGS COVERAGE RATIO

The following consolidated financial ratios for the Bank, are calculated for the 12 months ended October 31, 2021 and October 31, 2020.

12 Months Ended
October 31, 2021
Actual 		12 Months Ended
October 31, 2020
Actual
Interest coverage on subordinated indebtedness 53.65 times 24.94 times

In calculating the interest coverage ratios, foreign currency amounts have been converted to Canadian dollars using rates of exchange as at the end of each month. For the 12 month period ending October 31, 2021 and October 31, 2020 the average monthly exchange rates were $1.2554 per US$1.00 and $1.3441 per US$1.00, respectively.

The Bank's earnings before interest on subordinated indebtedness and income tax for the 12 months ended October 31, 2021 were $10,453.18 million, which is 53.65 times the Bank's aggregate interest on subordinated indebtedness requirement for this period. The Bank's earnings before interest on subordinated indebtedness and income tax for the 12 months ended October 31, 2020 were $6,612.76 million, which is 24.94 times the Bank's aggregate interest on subordinated indebtedness requirement for this period.

The amounts and ratios reported above are derived from information in the consolidated financial statements for the year ended October 31, 2021.

Disclaimer

BMO - Bank of Montreal published this content on 03 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 December 2021 22:31:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BANK OF MONTREAL
05:42pBANK OF MONTREAL : BMO Financial Group Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2021 Results - Fo..
PU
05:32pBANK OF MONTREAL : To the Shareholders of Bank of Montreal - Form 6-K
PU
05:32pBANK OF MONTREAL : CONSOLIDATED CAPITALIZATION OF BANK OF MONTREAL - Form 6-K
PU
05:32pBANK OF MONTREAL : EARNINGS COVERAGE RATIO - Form 6-K
PU
05:32pBANK OF MONTREAL : BMO Financial Group Announces Intention to Repurchase Up to 22.5 Millio..
PU
05:22pBANK OF MONTREAL : BMO Financial Group Increases Common Share Dividend by 27 cents from th..
PU
04:35pTSX posts biggest weekly drop since January on Omicron uncertainty
RE
04:31pBMO Economics On Canada's "Hot Housing Market" and Rates
MT
04:23pBMO Economics On What Does Today's Jobs Data Imply For Bank of Canada Policy
MT
04:13pCanada Stocks End Friday's Session Down Near 130 Pts As Info Tech Stocks Struggle; Barc..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BANK OF MONTREAL
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 26 389 M 20 528 M 20 528 M
Net income 2021 7 824 M 6 086 M 6 086 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,6x
Yield 2021 3,15%
Capitalization 87 286 M 68 176 M 67 899 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,31x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,20x
Nbr of Employees 43 360
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart BANK OF MONTREAL
Duration : Period :
Bank of Montreal Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK OF MONTREAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 134,81 CAD
Average target price 148,36 CAD
Spread / Average Target 10,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Darryl White Chief Executive Officer & Director
Tayfun Tuzun Chief Financial Officer
George Alexander Cope Chairman
Steven Tennyson Co-COO & Chief Technology Officer
Cameron Fowler Co-COO & Chief Strategy Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANK OF MONTREAL39.30%68 141
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.26.87%476 418
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION44.64%367 384
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-13.32%242 804
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.16.61%201 980
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY62.06%195 016