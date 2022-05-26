Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Toronto Stock Exchange
  Bank of Montreal
  News
  Summary
    BMO   CA0636711016

BANK OF MONTREAL

(BMO)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  05/25 04:00:00 pm EDT
132.77 CAD   -0.21%
12:37aBANK OF MONTREAL : Material Fact - Form 6-K
PU
12:37aBANK OF MONTREAL : EARNINGS COVERAGE RATIO - Form 6-K
PU
12:17aBANK OF MONTREAL : BMO Financial Group Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results - Form 6-K
PU
Bank of Montreal : EARNINGS COVERAGE RATIO - Form 6-K

05/26/2022 | 12:37am EDT
EARNINGS COVERAGE RATIO

The following consolidated financial ratios for the Bank, are calculated for the 12 months ended April 30, 2022 and October 31, 2021.

12 Months Ended
April 30, 2022
Actual 		12 Months Ended
October 31, 2021
Actual

Interest coverage on

subordinated indebtedness

89.20 times 53.65 times

In calculating the interest coverage ratios, foreign currency amounts have been converted to Canadian dollars using rates of exchange as at the end of each month. For the 12 month period ending April 30, 2022 and October 31, 2021 the average monthly exchange rates were $1.2558 per US$1.00 and $1.2554 per US$1.00, respectively.

The Bank's earnings before interest on subordinated indebtedness and income tax for the 12 months ended April 30, 2022 were $16,202.48 million, which is 89.20 times the Bank's aggregate interest on subordinated indebtedness requirement for this period. The Bank's earnings before interest on subordinated indebtedness and income tax for the 12 months ended October 31, 2021 were $10,453.18 million, which is 53.65 times the Bank's aggregate interest on subordinated indebtedness requirement for this period.

The amounts and ratios reported above are derived from information in the unaudited interim consolidated financial statements for the three and six months ended April 30, 2022 and the consolidated financial statements for the year ended October 31, 2021.

Disclaimer

BMO - Bank of Montreal published this content on 25 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2022 04:35:40 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 28 261 M 22 024 M 22 024 M
Net income 2022 8 668 M 6 755 M 6 755 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,36x
Yield 2022 4,09%
Capitalization 89 147 M 69 473 M 69 473 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,15x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,78x
Nbr of Employees 43 863
Free-Float 100,0%
Chart BANK OF MONTREAL
Duration : Period :
Bank of Montreal Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK OF MONTREAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 132,77 CAD
Average target price 153,36 CAD
Spread / Average Target 15,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Darryl White Chief Executive Officer & Director
Tayfun Tuzun Chief Financial Officer
George Alexander Cope Chairman
Steven Tennyson Co-COO & Chief Technology Officer
Cameron Fowler Co-COO & Chief Strategy Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANK OF MONTREAL-2.31%69 473
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-20.20%371 126
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-19.44%287 228
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.45%240 540
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION3.89%180 420
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-8.05%164 084