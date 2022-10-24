Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Bank of Montreal
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BMO   CA0636711016

BANK OF MONTREAL

(BMO)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00 2022-10-21 pm EDT
122.56 CAD   +1.90%
09:30aBank Of Montreal : Issuer Document
PU
07:21aBMO on The Day, Week Ahead in Canada
MT
10/21Bank of Montreal Announces the Reverse Split of Three Series of ETNs
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Bank of Montreal : Issuer Document

10/24/2022 | 09:30am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MIFID II PRODUCT GOVERNANCE / PROFESSIONAL INVESTORS AND ECPS ONLY TARGET MARKET - Solely for the purposes of the manufacturer's product approval process, the target market assessment in respect of the Notes has led to the conclusion that: (i) the target market for the Notes is eligible counterparties and professional clients only, each as defined in Directive 2014/65/EU (as amended, "MiFID II"); and (ii) all channels for distribution of the Notes to eligible counterparties and professional clients are appropriate. Any person subsequently offering, selling or recommending the Notes (a "distributor") should take into consideration the manufacturer's target market assessment; however, a distributor subject to MiFID II is responsible for undertaking its own target market assessment in respect of the Notes (by either adopting or refining the manufacturer's target market assessment) and determining appropriate distribution channels.

PROHIBITION OF SALES TO EEA RETAIL INVESTORS - The Notes are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail investor in the European Economic Area (the "EEA"). For these purposes, a retail investor means a person who is one (or more) of: (i) a retail client as defined in point (11) of Article 4(1) of MiFID II / Directive 2014/65/EU (as amended, "MiFID II");

  1. a customer within the meaning of Directive (EU) 2016/97, where that customer would not qualify as a professional client as defined in point (10) of Article 4(1) of MiFID II; or (iii) not a qualified investor as defined in Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (the "Prospectus Regulation"). Consequently, no key information document required by Regulation (EU) No 1286/2014 (as amended, the "PRIIPs Regulation") for offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the EEA has been prepared and therefore offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the EEA may be unlawful under the PRIIPs Regulation.

PROHIBITION OF SALES TO UK RETAIL INVESTORS - The Notes are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail investor in the UK. For these purposes, a retail investor means a person who is one (or more) of: (i) a retail client, as defined in point (8) of Article 2 of Regulation (EU) No 2017/565 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, as amended ("EUWA"); (ii) a customer within the meaning of the provisions of the UK Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (as amended, the "FSMA") and any rules or regulations made under the FSMA to implement Directive (EU) 2016/97, where that customer would not qualify as a professional client, as defined in point (8) of Article 2(1) of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the EUWA; or (iii) not a qualified investor as defined in Article 2 of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the EUWA. Consequently, no key information document required by Regulation (EU) No 1286/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the EUWA (the "UK PRIIPs Regulation") for offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the UK has been prepared and therefore offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the UK may be unlawful under the UK PRIIPs Regulation.

Final Terms dated October 20, 2022

Bank of Montreal

(the "Issuer")

LEI: NQQ6HPCNCCU6TUTQYE16

Issue of EUR 50,000,000 CMS Rate linked Floating Rate Senior Notes due October 24, 2034

under the U.S.$20,000,000,000 Note Issuance Programme

PART A - CONTRACTUAL TERMS

Terms used herein shall be deemed to be defined as such for the purposes of the Terms and Conditions (the "Conditions") set forth in the Prospectus dated July 15, 2022 and the supplement dated August 30, 2022, including all documents incorporated by reference (such Prospectus as so supplemented, the "Prospectus") which constitutes a base prospectus for the purposes of the UK Prospectus Regulation. As used herein, "UK Prospectus Regulation" means Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, as amended. This document constitutes the Final Terms of the Notes described herein for the purposes of Article 8 of the UK Prospectus Regulation and must be read in conjunction with such Prospectus in order to obtain all the relevant information. The Prospectus has been published

on the website of the National Storage Mechanism at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism under "Bank of Montreal".

  1. (i) Series Number:
    1. Tranche Number:
    2. Date on which the Notes will be consolidated and form a single Series:
  3. Specified Currency or Currencies:
  4. Aggregate Nominal Amount:
    1. Series:
    2. Tranche:
  6. Issue Price:
  7. (i) Specified Denomination(s):

298

1

Not Applicable

Euro ("EUR")

EUR 50,000,000

EUR 50,000,000

100.00 per cent. of the Aggregate Nominal Amount

EUR 100,000 and integral multiples of EUR 1,000 in excess thereof up to and including EUR 199,000. No Notes in

definitive form will be issued with a

denomination above EUR 199,000.

(ii)

Calculation Amount:

EUR 1,000

6.

(i)

Issue Date:

October 24, 2022

(ii)

Interest Commencement Date:

Issue Date

7.

Maturity Date:

October 24, 2034

8.

Interest Basis:

CMS Rate + 0.98 per cent. Floating Rate

(further particulars specified in paragraph

17 below)

9.

Redemption Basis:

Subject to any purchase and cancellation

or early redemption, the Notes will be

redeemed on the Maturity Date at par of

their Nominal Amount

10.

Change of Interest:

Not Applicable

11.

Put/Call Options:

Not Applicable

12.

Date(s) of Board approval for issuance of

Not Applicable

Notes obtained:

13.

Status of the Notes:

Senior Notes

14.

Bail-inable Notes:

No

PROVISIONS RELATING TO INTEREST (IF ANY) PAYABLE

15.

Fixed Rate Note Provisions

Not Applicable

16.

Fixed Rate Reset Note Provisions

Not Applicable

17.

Floating Rate Note Provisions

Applicable

(i)

Specified Period(s):

Not Applicable

(ii)

Specified Interest Payment

January 24, April 24, July 24 and October

Dates:

24 in each year (up to and including the

Maturity Date) subject to adjustment in

accordance with the Business Day

Convention set out in (iv) below

(iii)

First Interest Payment Date:

January 24, 2023

  1. Business Day Convention:
  2. Additional Business Centre(s):
  3. Manner in which the Rate(s) of Interest is/are to be determined:
  4. Calculation Agent:
  5. Screen Rate Determination:
  • Reference Rate:
  • Applicable CMS Formula:
  • Calculation Method:
  • Observation Method:
  • SONIA Compounded Index:
  • Relevant Time:
  • Interest Determination Date(s):

Modified Following Business Day

Convention

London and Toronto

Screen Rate Determination

Bank of Montreal, Toronto, shall be the Calculation Agent

Applicable

CMS Rate

CMS Reference Rate

CMS Rate:

Reference Currency: EUR

CMS Maturity: 20 years

Not Applicable

Not Applicable

Not Applicable

11:00 am Frankfurt am Main time

Second London Banking Day, Toronto Banking Day and TARGET2 Business Day prior to the start of each Interest Period

-

Relevant Financial Centre:

London, Toronto and TARGET2

-

Relevant Screen Page:

Reuters page ICESWAP2

  • Observation Look-Back Period: Not Applicable

-

Relevant Number:

Not Applicable

(ix)

Linear Interpolation:

Not Applicable

(x)

Margin(s):

+ 0.98 per cent. per annum

(xi)

Minimum Rate of Interest:

0.00 per cent. per annum

(xii)

Maximum Rate of Interest:

Not Applicable

(xiii)

Day Count Fraction:

30/360 Bond Basis

(xiv)

Range accrual:

Not Applicable

(xvi)

Benchmark

Replacement

Condition 4(o) Not Applicable

Provisions:

(xvii)

Benchmark Discontinuation:

Applicable

18.

Zero Coupon Note Provisions

Not Applicable

PROVISIONS RELATING TO REDEMPTION

19.

Bank Call Option

Not Applicable

20.

Noteholder Put Option

Not Applicable

21.

Early Redemption for Illegality

Not Applicable

21. Early Redemption for a Disruption Not Applicable

Event

22.

Early

Redemption

for

an

Not Applicable

Administrator/ Benchmark Event

23.

Bail-inable

Notes

-

TLAC

Not Applicable

Disqualification Event Call

24.

Final Redemption Amount

EUR 1,000 per Calculation Amount

25. Early Redemption Amount

Early Redemption Amount(s) payable on

EUR 1,000 per Calculation Amount

redemption for taxation reasons, Illegality

or on event of default:

Early Redemption Unwind Costs: Not

Applicable

GENERAL PROVISIONS APPLICABLE TO THE NOTES

26.

Form of Notes:

Bearer Notes

Temporary global Note exchangeable on

or after December 5, 2022, for a

permanent global Note which is

exchangeable for Definitive Notes in the

limited circumstances specified in

Condition 2.

27.

New Global Note or Classic Global Note:

Classic Global Note

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

BMO - Bank of Montreal published this content on 24 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 October 2022 13:29:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BANK OF MONTREAL
09:30aBank Of Montreal : Issuer Document
PU
07:21aBMO on The Day, Week Ahead in Canada
MT
10/21Bank of Montreal Announces the Reverse Split of Three Series of ETNs
PR
10/21BMO on The Day Ahead in Canada
MT
10/21North American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures -2-
DJ
10/20Bank of Montreal Announces Subordinated Note Issue
AQ
10/20BMO Financial Group Appoints Viviane Croux as Head, Corporate Finance, Quebec
CI
10/20BMO Commercial Banka Anounces Executive Appointments in Quebec
MT
10/20BMO Commercial Bank announces executive appointments in Quebec
AQ
10/20Bmo's Banking On Main Street : Businesses Who Innovate Are Best Positioned to Navigate Eco..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BANK OF MONTREAL
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 27 963 M 20 379 M 20 379 M
Net income 2022 10 151 M 7 398 M 7 398 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,81x
Yield 2022 4,47%
Capitalization 82 291 M 59 972 M 59 972 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,94x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,63x
Nbr of Employees 43 863
Free-Float 100,0%
Chart BANK OF MONTREAL
Duration : Period :
Bank of Montreal Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK OF MONTREAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 122,56 CAD
Average target price 147,18 CAD
Spread / Average Target 20,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Darryl White Chief Executive Officer & Director
Tayfun Tuzun Chief Financial Officer
George Alexander Cope Chairman
Steven Tennyson Co-COO & Chief Technology Officer
Cameron Fowler Co-COO & Chief Strategy Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANK OF MONTREAL-10.01%59 972
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-22.81%358 525
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-21.44%280 455
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-15.45%203 113
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-6.57%170 150
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-16.30%145 776