Bank of Montreal : Issuer Document

MIFID II PRODUCT GOVERNANCE / PROFESSIONAL INVESTORS AND ECPS ONLY TARGET MARKET - Solely for the purposes of the manufacturer's product approval process, the target market assessment in respect of the Notes has led to the conclusion that: (i) the target market for the Notes is eligible counterparties and professional clients only, each as defined in Directive 2014/65/EU (as amended, "MiFID II"); and (ii) all channels for distribution of the Notes to eligible counterparties and professional clients are appropriate. Any person subsequently offering, selling or recommending the Notes (a "distributor") should take into consideration the manufacturer's target market assessment; however, a distributor subject to MiFID II is responsible for undertaking its own target market assessment in respect of the Notes (by either adopting or refining the manufacturer's target market assessment) and determining appropriate distribution channels.

PROHIBITION OF SALES TO EEA RETAIL INVESTORS - The Notes are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail investor in the European Economic Area (the "EEA").

For these purposes, a retail investor means a person who is one (or more) of: (i) a retail client as defined in point (11) of Article 4(1) of MiFID II; (ii) a customer within the meaning of Directive (EU) 2016/97, where that customer would not qualify as a professional client as defined in point (10) of Article 4(1) of MiFID II; or (iii) not a qualified investor as defined in Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (the "Prospectus Regulation"). Consequently, no key information document required by Regulation (EU) No 1286/2014 (as amended, the "PRIIPs Regulation") for offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the EEA has been prepared and therefore offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the EEA may be unlawful under the PRIIPs Regulation.

PROHIBITION OF SALES TO UK RETAIL INVESTORS - The Notes are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail investor in the UK. For these purposes, a retail investor means a person who is one (or more) of: (i) a retail client, as defined in point (8) of Article 2 of Regulation (EU) No 2017/565 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, as amended ("EUWA"); (ii) a customer within the meaning of the provisions of the UK Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (as amended, the "FSMA") and any rules or regulations made under the FSMA to implement Directive (EU) 2016/97, where that customer would not qualify as a professional client, as defined in point (8) of Article 2(1) of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the EUWA; or (iii) not a qualified investor as defined in Article 2 of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the EUWA. Consequently, no key information document required by Regulation (EU) No 1286/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the EUWA (the "UK PRIIPs Regulation") for offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the UK has been prepared and therefore offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the UK may be unlawful under the UK PRIIPs Regulation.

Final Terms dated March 24, 2023

Bank of Montreal

(the "Issuer")

LEI: NQQ6HPCNCCU6TUTQYE16

Issue of GBP 135,000,000 Floating Rate Senior Notes due March 2024

under the U.S.$20,000,000,000 Note Issuance Programme

PART A - CONTRACTUAL TERMS

Terms used herein shall be deemed to be defined as such for the purposes of the Terms and Conditions (the "Conditions") set forth in the Prospectus dated July 15, 2022 and the supplements dated 30 August, 2022, December 9, 2022 and March 1, 2023 including all documents incorporated by reference (such Prospectus as so supplemented, the "Prospectus") which constitutes a base prospectus for the purposes of the UK Prospectus Regulation. As used herein, "UK Prospectus Regulation" means Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, as amended. This document constitutes the Final Terms of the Notes described herein for the purpose of Article 8 of the UK Prospectus Regulation and must be read in conjunction with such Prospectus in order to obtain all the relevant information. The Prospectus has been published on the website of the National Storage Mechanism at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism under "Bank of Montreal".

1.

(i) Series Number: 321

(ii) Tranche Number: 1

(iii) Date on which the Notes will beconsolidated and form a single Series:

Not Applicable

2.

Specified Currency or Currencies:

Pounds Sterling ("GBP")

3.

Aggregate Nominal Amount:

GBP135,000,000

4.

Issue Price:

100.00 per cent. of the Aggregate Nominal Amount

5.

(i) Specified Denomination(s): GBP 100,000

(ii) Calculation Amount:

GBP 100,000

6.

(i)Issue Date:

March 28, 2023

(ii) Interest Commencement Date: Issue Date 7. Maturity Date: March 28, 2024 8. Interest Basis: SONIA + 0.50 per cent. Floating Rate (further particulars specified in paragraph 17 below) 9. Redemption / Payment Basis: Subject to any purchase and cancellation or early redemption, the Notes will be redeemed on the Maturity Date at 100.00 per cent. of their Nominal Amount 10. Change of Interest: Not Applicable 11. Put/Call Options: Not Applicable 12. Date(s) of Board approval for issuance of Not Applicable Notes obtained: 13. Status of the Notes: Senior Notes 14. Bail-inable Notes: No

PROVISIONS RELATING TO INTEREST (IF ANY) PAYABLE

15. Fixed Rate Note Provisions Not Applicable 16. Fixed Rate Reset Note Provisions Not Applicable 17. Floating Rate Note Provisions Applicable (i) Specified Period(s): Not Applicable (ii) Specified Interest Payment Dates: March 28, June 28,September 28 December 28 (up to and including the Maturity Date) subject to adjustment in accordance with the Business Day Convention set out in (iv) below (iii) First Interest Payment Date: June 28, 2023

(iv)Business Day Convention:

Modified ConventionFollowingBusinessDay

(v)Additional Business Centre(s):London, TARGET2

NewYork,Torontoand

(vi) Manner in which the Rate(s) of Interest is/are to be determined:

Screen Rate Determination

(vii) Calculation Agent: The Agent shall be the Calculation Agent (viii) Screen Rate Determination: Applicable - Reference Rate: SONIA - Applicable CMS Formula: Not Applicable - Calculation Method: Compounded Daily Rate - Observation Method: Lag - SONIA Compounded Index: Applicable - Relevant Time: 9 a.m. (London time) - Interest Determination Date(s): Fifth London Banking Day prior to the end of each Interest Period - Relevant Financial Centre: London - Relevant Screen Page: REUTERS Screen SONIA page (or any replacement thereto) - Observation Look-Back Period: - Relevant Number: (ix) Linear Interpolation: (x) Margin(s): (xi) Minimum Rate of Interest: (xii) Maximum Rate of Interest: (xiii) Day Count Fraction: (xiv) Range accrual: (xv) Fallback provisions, rounding Five (5) London Banking Days

provisions and any other terms relating to

Not Applicable

Not Applicable

+ 0.50 per cent. per annum

Zero per cent. per annum

Not Applicable

Actual/365 (Fixed)

Not Applicable

Not Applicable

the method of calculating interest on Floating Rate Notes which are Exempt Notes, if different from those set out in the Conditions:

Condition 4(o) Not Applicable Applicable Not Applicable 19. Bank Call Option Not Applicable 20. Noteholder Put Option Not Applicable 21. Early Redemption for Illegality Not Applicable 22. Early Redemption for a Disruption Not Applicable Event 23. Not Applicable 24. Not Applicable 25. GBP 100,000 per Calculation Amount 26. GBP 100,000 per Calculation Amount (xvi) Benchmark Provisions

(xvii)ReplacementBenchmark Discontinuation:

18.

Zero Coupon Note ProvisionsPROVISIONS RELATING TO REDEMPTIONEarly Redemption for Administrator/ Benchmark EventBail-inable Notes Disqualification Event Call

Final Redemption Amount

Early Redemption Amountan

-TLACGENERAL PROVISIONS APPLICABLE TO THE NOTES

27. Form of Notes:

28. New Global Note or Classic Global Note:Bearer Notes

Temporary global Note exchangeable on or after May 5, 2023 for a permanent global Note which is exchangeable for Definitive Notes in the limited circumstances specified in Condition 2.

Classic Global Note