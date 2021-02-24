Log in
BANK OF MONTREAL

BANK OF MONTREAL

(BMO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Bank of Montreal : On Pace for Highest Close Since September 2018 -- Data Talk

02/24/2021 | 01:39pm EST
Bank of Montreal (BMO.T) is currently at C$108.20, up C$3.29 or 3.14%

-- Would be highest close since Sept. 24, 2018, when it closed at C$108.32

-- On pace for largest percent increase since Dec. 1, 2020, when it rose 3.42%

-- Currently up eight consecutive days; up 11.73% over this period

-- Longest winning streak since Nov. 24, 2020, when it rose for eight straight trading days

-- Best eight day stretch since the eight days ending Nov. 24, 2020, when it rose 12.11%

-- Up 13.75% month-to-date; on pace for best month since Nov. 2020, when it rose 17.65%

-- Up 11.79% year-to-date

-- Down 0.12% from its all-time closing high of C$108.32 on Sept. 24, 2018

-- Up 13.06% from 52 weeks ago (Feb. 26, 2020), when it closed at C$95.70

-- Would be a new 52 week closing high

-- Up 92.38% from its 52 week closing low of C$56.24 on March 23, 2020

-- Traded as high as C$108.57; highest intraday level since Sept. 25, 2018, when it hit C$108.97

-- Up 3.5% at today's intraday high

All data as of 1:17:57 PM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-24-21 1338ET

Financials
Sales 2021 24 421 M 19 474 M 19 474 M
Net income 2021 6 596 M 5 260 M 5 260 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,2x
Yield 2021 4,11%
Capitalization 67 430 M 53 544 M 53 771 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,76x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,68x
Nbr of Employees 43 360
Free-Float 99,3%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 110,44 CAD
Last Close Price 104,90 CAD
Spread / Highest target 20,1%
Spread / Average Target 5,28%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Darryl White Chief Executive Officer & Director
Tayfun Tuzun Chief Financial Officer
George Alexander Cope Chairman
Steven Tennyson Chief Operations & Technology Officer
Cameron Fowler Chief Operations & Strategy Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK OF MONTREAL5.23%53 544
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.18.53%459 270
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION17.19%307 277
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED4.77%283 329
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.26.39%216 516
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION8.15%208 466
