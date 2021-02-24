Bank of Montreal : On Pace for Highest Close Since September 2018 -- Data Talk

Bank of Montreal (BMO.T) is currently at C$108.20, up C$3.29 or 3.14%

-- Would be highest close since Sept. 24, 2018, when it closed at C$108.32

-- On pace for largest percent increase since Dec. 1, 2020, when it rose 3.42%

-- Currently up eight consecutive days; up 11.73% over this period

-- Longest winning streak since Nov. 24, 2020, when it rose for eight straight trading days

-- Best eight day stretch since the eight days ending Nov. 24, 2020, when it rose 12.11%

-- Up 13.75% month-to-date; on pace for best month since Nov. 2020, when it rose 17.65%

-- Up 11.79% year-to-date

-- Down 0.12% from its all-time closing high of C$108.32 on Sept. 24, 2018

-- Up 13.06% from 52 weeks ago (Feb. 26, 2020), when it closed at C$95.70

-- Would be a new 52 week closing high

-- Up 92.38% from its 52 week closing low of C$56.24 on March 23, 2020

-- Traded as high as C$108.57; highest intraday level since Sept. 25, 2018, when it hit C$108.97

-- Up 3.5% at today's intraday high

All data as of 1:17:57 PM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-24-21 1338ET