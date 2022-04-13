Bank of Montreal : REPORT UNDER NATIONAL INSTRUMENT 51-102 REPORT OF VOTING RESULTS - Form 6-K
04/13/2022 | 05:25pm EDT
REPORT UNDER
NATIONAL INSTRUMENT 51-102
REPORT OF VOTING RESULTS
To: Canadian Securities Administrators
In accordance with section 11.3 of National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations, the following sets out the matters voted on at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Bank of Montreal (the "Bank") held on April 13, 2022 and, as such votes were conducted by ballot, the number and percentage of votes cast FOR, AGAINST/WITHHELD from each vote. Each of the matters set out below is described in greater detail in the Notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Management Proxy Circular which is available at www.bmo.com/investorrelations.
The Board of Directors and management of the Bank recommended that shareholders vote FOR the election of each of the 13 director nominees listed in the Management Proxy Circular, FOR the appointment of KPMG LLP as Auditors of the Bank, FOR the advisory vote on the Bank's approach to executive compensation, and AGAINST Shareholder Proposals No. 1, 2, 3 and 4.
1. Election of Directors
A ballot was conducted to vote on each resolution to appoint each of the following 13 nominees as a Director of the Bank to serve until the next Annual Meeting of Shareholders of the Bank or until their resignation or their successor is elected or appointed, and the outcome was as follows:
Nominee
Votes For
Votes Withheld
Janice M. Babiak
287,848,007
96.98%
8,952,422
3.02%
Sophie Brochu
292,174,782
98.44%
4,625,647
1.56%
Craig W. Broderick
293,034,095
98.73%
3,766,335
1.27%
George A. Cope
283,611,797
95.56%
13,188,633
4.44%
Stephen Dent
295,875,020
99.69%
925,410
0.31%
Christine A. Edwards
292,082,450
98.41%
4,717,979
1.59%
Martin S. Eichenbaum
294,524,215
99.23%
2,276,216
0.77%
David Harquail
294,774,151
99.32%
2,026,278
0.68%
Linda S. Huber
294,689,679
99.29%
2,110,749
0.71%
Eric R. La Flèche
294,221,493
99.13%
2,578,938
0.87%
Lorraine Mitchelmore
292,356,778
98.50%
4,443,651
1.50%
Madhu Ranganathan
292,056,462
98.40%
4,743,967
1.60%
Darryl White
294,781,159
99.32%
2,019,272
0.68%
2. Appointment of Shareholders' Auditors
A ballot was conducted to vote on the resolution to appoint the firm of KPMG LLP as the auditors of the Bank for the 2022 fiscal year and the outcome was as follows:
Votes For
Votes Withheld
288,357,055
93.67%
19,478,689
6.33%
3. Advisory Vote on the Bank's approach to Executive Compensation
A ballot was conducted to vote for the Advisory Resolution on the Bank's approach to Executive Compensation and the outcome was as follows:
Votes For
Votes Against
280,539,675
94.52%
16,259,852
5.48%
4. Becoming a "Benefit" Company
A ballot was conducted to vote for a shareholder proposal requesting that the Bank explore the possibility of becoming a benefit company and report thereon to the shareholders at the next annual meeting:
Votes For
Votes Against
Votes Abstain
11,482,026
3.87%
283,735,082
95.61%
1,548,341
0.52%
5. Advisory Vote on Environmental Policy
A ballot was conducted to vote for a shareholder proposal requesting that the Bank establish an annual advisory vote policy regarding its environmental and climate targets and action plan:
Votes For
Votes Against
Votes Abstain
44,384,195
14.95%
247,606,027
83.43%
4,807,879
1.62%
6. French as Official Language
A ballot was conducted to vote for a shareholder proposal requesting that the language of the Bank be French, more particularly the language of work in Quebec, including the language spoken at annual meetings:
Votes For
Votes Against
Votes Abstain
2,350,598
0.79%
292,713,688
98.63%
1,733,539
0.58%
7. Decarbonization Financing
A ballot was conducted to vote for a shareholder proposal requesting BMO adopt a policy by the end of 2022 in which the company takes available actions to help ensure that its financing does not contribute to new fossil fuel supplies that would be inconsistent with the IEA's Net Zero Emissions by 2050 Scenario:
