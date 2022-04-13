Bank of Montreal : REPORT UNDER NATIONAL INSTRUMENT 51-102 REPORT OF VOTING RESULTS - Form 6-K

REPORT UNDER

NATIONAL INSTRUMENT 51-102

REPORT OF VOTING RESULTS

To: Canadian Securities Administrators

In accordance with section 11.3 of National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations, the following sets out the matters voted on at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Bank of Montreal (the "Bank") held on April 13, 2022 and, as such votes were conducted by ballot, the number and percentage of votes cast FOR, AGAINST/WITHHELD from each vote. Each of the matters set out below is described in greater detail in the Notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Management Proxy Circular which is available at www.bmo.com/investorrelations .

The Board of Directors and management of the Bank recommended that shareholders vote FOR the election of each of the 13 director nominees listed in the Management Proxy Circular, FOR the appointment of KPMG LLP as Auditors of the Bank, FOR the advisory vote on the Bank's approach to executive compensation, and AGAINST Shareholder Proposals No. 1, 2, 3 and 4.

1. Election of Directors

A ballot was conducted to vote on each resolution to appoint each of the following 13 nominees as a Director of the Bank to serve until the next Annual Meeting of Shareholders of the Bank or until their resignation or their successor is elected or appointed, and the outcome was as follows: