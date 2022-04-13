Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Bank of Montreal
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BMO   CA0636711016

BANK OF MONTREAL

(BMO)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04/13 04:19:44 pm EDT
142.43 CAD   -0.48%
05:25pBANK OF MONTREAL : REPORT UNDER NATIONAL INSTRUMENT 51-102 REPORT OF VOTING RESULTS - Form 6-K
PU
04:42pCANADA BANKS : Laurentian Bank Latest To Increase Its Prime Lending Rate By 50 Basis Points From 2.70% to 3.20%, effective April 14, 2022
MT
04:23pBMO Confirms Election of Board of Directors
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Bank of Montreal : REPORT UNDER NATIONAL INSTRUMENT 51-102 REPORT OF VOTING RESULTS - Form 6-K

04/13/2022 | 05:25pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

REPORT UNDER

NATIONAL INSTRUMENT 51-102

REPORT OF VOTING RESULTS

To: Canadian Securities Administrators

In accordance with section 11.3 of National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations, the following sets out the matters voted on at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Bank of Montreal (the "Bank") held on April 13, 2022 and, as such votes were conducted by ballot, the number and percentage of votes cast FOR, AGAINST/WITHHELD from each vote. Each of the matters set out below is described in greater detail in the Notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Management Proxy Circular which is available at www.bmo.com/investorrelations.

The Board of Directors and management of the Bank recommended that shareholders vote FOR the election of each of the 13 director nominees listed in the Management Proxy Circular, FOR the appointment of KPMG LLP as Auditors of the Bank, FOR the advisory vote on the Bank's approach to executive compensation, and AGAINST Shareholder Proposals No. 1, 2, 3 and 4.

1. Election of Directors

A ballot was conducted to vote on each resolution to appoint each of the following 13 nominees as a Director of the Bank to serve until the next Annual Meeting of Shareholders of the Bank or until their resignation or their successor is elected or appointed, and the outcome was as follows:

Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld
Janice M. Babiak 287,848,007 96.98% 8,952,422 3.02%
Sophie Brochu 292,174,782 98.44% 4,625,647 1.56%
Craig W. Broderick 293,034,095 98.73% 3,766,335 1.27%
George A. Cope 283,611,797 95.56% 13,188,633 4.44%
Stephen Dent 295,875,020 99.69% 925,410 0.31%
Christine A. Edwards 292,082,450 98.41% 4,717,979 1.59%
Martin S. Eichenbaum 294,524,215 99.23% 2,276,216 0.77%
David Harquail 294,774,151 99.32% 2,026,278 0.68%
Linda S. Huber 294,689,679 99.29% 2,110,749 0.71%
Eric R. La Flèche 294,221,493 99.13% 2,578,938 0.87%
Lorraine Mitchelmore 292,356,778 98.50% 4,443,651 1.50%
Madhu Ranganathan 292,056,462 98.40% 4,743,967 1.60%
Darryl White 294,781,159 99.32% 2,019,272 0.68%

- 2 -

2. Appointment of Shareholders' Auditors

A ballot was conducted to vote on the resolution to appoint the firm of KPMG LLP as the auditors of the Bank for the 2022 fiscal year and the outcome was as follows:

Votes For Votes Withheld
288,357,055 93.67% 19,478,689 6.33%

3. Advisory Vote on the Bank's approach to Executive Compensation

A ballot was conducted to vote for the Advisory Resolution on the Bank's approach to Executive Compensation and the outcome was as follows:

Votes For Votes Against
280,539,675 94.52% 16,259,852 5.48%

4. Becoming a "Benefit" Company

A ballot was conducted to vote for a shareholder proposal requesting that the Bank explore the possibility of becoming a benefit company and report thereon to the shareholders at the next annual meeting:

Votes For Votes Against Votes Abstain
11,482,026 3.87% 283,735,082 95.61% 1,548,341 0.52%

5. Advisory Vote on Environmental Policy

A ballot was conducted to vote for a shareholder proposal requesting that the Bank establish an annual advisory vote policy regarding its environmental and climate targets and action plan:

Votes For Votes Against Votes Abstain
44,384,195 14.95% 247,606,027 83.43% 4,807,879 1.62%

6. French as Official Language

A ballot was conducted to vote for a shareholder proposal requesting that the language of the Bank be French, more particularly the language of work in Quebec, including the language spoken at annual meetings:

Votes For Votes Against Votes Abstain
2,350,598 0.79% 292,713,688 98.63% 1,733,539 0.58%

- 3 -

7. Decarbonization Financing

A ballot was conducted to vote for a shareholder proposal requesting BMO adopt a policy by the end of 2022 in which the company takes available actions to help ensure that its financing does not contribute to new fossil fuel supplies that would be inconsistent with the IEA's Net Zero Emissions by 2050 Scenario:

Votes For Votes Against Votes Abstain
22,288,241 7.51% 273,028,386 91.99% 1,481,467 0.50%

Dated this 13th day of April, 2022.

Bank of Montreal
By: /s/ Barbara M. Muir
Barbara M. Muir
Corporate Secretary

Disclaimer

BMO - Bank of Montreal published this content on 13 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2022 21:24:19 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BANK OF MONTREAL
05:25pBANK OF MONTREAL : REPORT UNDER NATIONAL INSTRUMENT 51-102 REPORT OF VOTING RESULTS - Form..
PU
04:42pCANADA BANKS : Laurentian Bank Latest To Increase Its Prime Lending Rate By 50 Basis Point..
MT
04:23pBMO Confirms Election of Board of Directors
AQ
04:00pCanada's biggest banks raise prime rates to 3.2% after central bank hike
RE
03:45pCANADA BANKS : CIBC Raising Its Canadian Prime Lending Rate by 50bps From 2.7% to 3.2%, Ef..
MT
02:52pCANADA BANKS : Bank of Montreal and Scotiabank Have Both Also Just Increased Their Prime L..
MT
02:44pBMO Bank of Montreal Increases CDN$ Prime Lending Rate to 3.20 Per Cent
AQ
02:35pCANADA BANKS : TD Has Also Increased Its Prime Rate by 50bps to 3.20%, Effective April 14,..
MT
02:33pCANADA BANKS : RBC Royal Bank Increasing Its Prime Rate By 50 Basis Points to 3.2%, Effect..
MT
11:57aBMO Comments on Bank of Canada's Rate Increase; Now Sees Extra 25bps Rate Hike This Yea..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BANK OF MONTREAL
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 28 112 M 22 297 M 22 297 M
Net income 2022 9 037 M 7 167 M 7 167 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,4x
Yield 2022 3,81%
Capitalization 96 089 M 76 213 M 76 213 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,42x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,97x
Nbr of Employees 43 863
Free-Float 100,0%
Chart BANK OF MONTREAL
Duration : Period :
Bank of Montreal Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK OF MONTREAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 143,11 CAD
Average target price 165,15 CAD
Spread / Average Target 15,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Darryl White Chief Executive Officer & Director
Tayfun Tuzun Chief Financial Officer
George Alexander Cope Chairman
Steven Tennyson Co-COO & Chief Technology Officer
Cameron Fowler Co-COO & Chief Strategy Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANK OF MONTREAL5.08%76 200
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-16.01%386 697
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-11.96%315 900
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.7.95%255 091
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION7.96%188 274
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY0.92%184 073