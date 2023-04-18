Bank of Montreal : REPORT UNDER NATIONAL INSTRUMENT 51-102 REPORT OF VOTING RESULTS - Form 6-K
04/18/2023 | 05:39pm EDT
REPORT UNDER
NATIONAL INSTRUMENT 51-102
REPORT OF VOTING RESULTS
To: Canadian Securities Administrators
In accordance with section 11.3 of National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations, the following sets out the matters voted on at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Bank of Montreal (the "Bank") held on April 18, 2023 and, as such votes were conducted by ballot, the number and percentage of votes cast FOR, AGAINST/WITHHELD from each vote. Each of the matters set out below is described in greater detail in the Notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Management Proxy Circular which is available at www.bmo.com/investorrelations.
The Board of Directors and management of the Bank recommended that shareholders vote FOR the election of each of the 13 director nominees listed in the Management Proxy Circular, FOR the appointment of KPMG LLP as Auditors of the Bank, FOR the advisory vote on the Bank's approach to executive compensation, and AGAINST Shareholder Proposals No. 1, 2 and 3.
1. Election of Directors
A ballot was conducted to vote on each resolution to appoint each of the following 13 nominees as a Director of the Bank to serve until the next Annual Meeting of Shareholders of the Bank or until their resignation or their successor is elected or appointed, and the outcome was as follows:
Nominee
Votes For
Votes Withheld
Janice M. Babiak
351,265,494
97.87%
7,642,029
2.13%
Sophie Brochu
350,385,690
97.63%
8,521,833
2.37%
Craig W. Broderick
355,002,307
98.91%
3,905,215
1.09%
George A. Cope
343,003,583
95.57%
15,903,939
4.43%
Stephen Dent
357,798,594
99.69%
1,108,927
0.31%
Christine A. Edwards
349,346,887
97.34%
9,560,636
2.66%
Martin S. Eichenbaum
356,306,341
99.28%
2,601,181
0.72%
David Harquail
356,718,020
99.39%
2,189,502
0.61%
Linda S. Huber
356,564,090
99.35%
2,343,433
0.65%
Eric R. La Flèche
355,352,580
99.01%
3,554,497
0.99%
Lorraine Mitchelmore
354,474,358
98.76%
4,433,165
1.24%
Madhu Ranganathan
324,532,435
90.42%
34,375,088
9.58%
Darryl White
356,410,039
99.30%
2,497,483
0.70%
2. Appointment of Shareholders' Auditors
A ballot was conducted to vote on the resolution to appoint the firm of KPMG LLP as the auditors of the Bank for the 2023 fiscal year and the outcome was as follows:
Votes For
Votes Withheld
334,095,642
90.17%
36,418,696
9.83%
3. Advisory Vote on the Bank's approach to Executive Compensation
A ballot was conducted to vote on the advisory Resolution on the Bank's approach to Executive Compensation and the outcome was as follows:
Votes For
Votes Against
343,725,763
95.77%
15,181,613
4.23%
4. Advisory Vote on Environmental Policies
A ballot was conducted to vote on a shareholder proposal requesting that the Bank adopt an annual advisory voting policy regarding its environmental and climate objectives and action plan:
Votes For
Votes Against
Votes Abstain
57,719,980
16.09%
288,997,304
80.53%
12,114,337
3.38%
5. Invest In and Finance the Canadian Oil and Gas Sector
A ballot was conducted to vote on a shareholder proposal requesting that the Bank make clear its commitment to continue to invest in and finance the Canadian oil and gas sector:
Votes For
Votes Against
Votes Abstain
4,471,032
1.25%
350,164,175
97.56%
4,265,825
1.19%
6. Racial Equity Audit
A ballot was conducted to vote on a shareholder proposal requesting the Bank to conduct and publish a third-party racial equity audit:
