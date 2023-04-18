Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Bank of Montreal
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BMO   CA0636711016

BANK OF MONTREAL

(BMO)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00:00 2023-04-18 pm EDT
123.53 CAD   +0.51%
05:39pBank Of Montreal : REPORT UNDER NATIONAL INSTRUMENT 51-102 REPORT OF VOTING RESULTS - Form 6-K
PU
05:10pBMO Confirms Election of Board of Directors
AQ
01:49pCredit Suisse on Canadian Banks' OSFI February Data -- Loan Growth Remained Solid, Deposits Also Grew
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Bank of Montreal : REPORT UNDER NATIONAL INSTRUMENT 51-102 REPORT OF VOTING RESULTS - Form 6-K

04/18/2023 | 05:39pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

REPORT UNDER

NATIONAL INSTRUMENT 51-102

REPORT OF VOTING RESULTS

To: Canadian Securities Administrators

In accordance with section 11.3 of National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations, the following sets out the matters voted on at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Bank of Montreal (the "Bank") held on April 18, 2023 and, as such votes were conducted by ballot, the number and percentage of votes cast FOR, AGAINST/WITHHELD from each vote. Each of the matters set out below is described in greater detail in the Notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Management Proxy Circular which is available at www.bmo.com/investorrelations.

The Board of Directors and management of the Bank recommended that shareholders vote FOR the election of each of the 13 director nominees listed in the Management Proxy Circular, FOR the appointment of KPMG LLP as Auditors of the Bank, FOR the advisory vote on the Bank's approach to executive compensation, and AGAINST Shareholder Proposals No. 1, 2 and 3.

1. Election of Directors

A ballot was conducted to vote on each resolution to appoint each of the following 13 nominees as a Director of the Bank to serve until the next Annual Meeting of Shareholders of the Bank or until their resignation or their successor is elected or appointed, and the outcome was as follows:

Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld
Janice M. Babiak 351,265,494

97.87%

7,642,029 2.13%
Sophie Brochu 350,385,690 97.63% 8,521,833 2.37%
Craig W. Broderick 355,002,307 98.91% 3,905,215 1.09%
George A. Cope 343,003,583 95.57% 15,903,939 4.43%
Stephen Dent 357,798,594 99.69% 1,108,927 0.31%
Christine A. Edwards 349,346,887 97.34% 9,560,636 2.66%
Martin S. Eichenbaum 356,306,341 99.28% 2,601,181 0.72%
David Harquail 356,718,020 99.39% 2,189,502 0.61%
Linda S. Huber 356,564,090 99.35% 2,343,433 0.65%
Eric R. La Flèche 355,352,580 99.01% 3,554,497 0.99%
Lorraine Mitchelmore 354,474,358 98.76% 4,433,165 1.24%
Madhu Ranganathan 324,532,435 90.42% 34,375,088 9.58%
Darryl White 356,410,039 99.30% 2,497,483 0.70%

2. Appointment of Shareholders' Auditors

A ballot was conducted to vote on the resolution to appoint the firm of KPMG LLP as the auditors of the Bank for the 2023 fiscal year and the outcome was as follows:

Votes For Votes Withheld
334,095,642 90.17% 36,418,696 9.83%

- 2 -

3. Advisory Vote on the Bank's approach to Executive Compensation

A ballot was conducted to vote on the advisory Resolution on the Bank's approach to Executive Compensation and the outcome was as follows:

Votes For Votes Against
343,725,763 95.77% 15,181,613 4.23%

4. Advisory Vote on Environmental Policies

A ballot was conducted to vote on a shareholder proposal requesting that the Bank adopt an annual advisory voting policy regarding its environmental and climate objectives and action plan:

Votes For Votes Against Votes Abstain
57,719,980 16.09% 288,997,304 80.53% 12,114,337 3.38%

5. Invest In and Finance the Canadian Oil and Gas Sector

A ballot was conducted to vote on a shareholder proposal requesting that the Bank make clear its commitment to continue to invest in and finance the Canadian oil and gas sector:

Votes For Votes Against Votes Abstain
4,471,032 1.25% 350,164,175 97.56% 4,265,825 1.19%

6. Racial Equity Audit

A ballot was conducted to vote on a shareholder proposal requesting the Bank to conduct and publish a third-party racial equity audit:

Votes For Votes Against Votes Abstain
133,565,811 37.21% 216,840,008 60.42% 8,501,687 2.37%

Dated this 18th day of April, 2023.

Bank of Montreal
By: /s/ Paul V. Noble
Paul V. Noble
Corporate Secretary

Attachments

Disclaimer

BMO - Bank of Montreal published this content on 18 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2023 21:38:18 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about BANK OF MONTREAL
05:39pBank Of Montreal : REPORT UNDER NATIONAL INSTRUMENT 51-102 REPORT OF VOTING RESULTS - Form..
PU
05:10pBMO Confirms Election of Board of Directors
AQ
01:49pCredit Suisse on Canadian Banks' OSFI February Data -- Loan Growth Remained Solid, Depo..
MT
10:09aBMO Says Canada's March CPI Data Indicates Inflation Is Heading to 3% Y/Y Level in Next..
MT
09:30aTranscript : Bank of Montreal - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
07:42aBMO on The Day Ahead in Canada
MT
04/17Statistics Canada Says Wholesale Trade Falls in February, as Expected; Trade Inventorie..
MT
04/17BMO on The Day, Week Ahead in Canada
MT
04/14CANADA ECONOMICS FEATURE: BMO Economics On the Loonie and the B..
MT
04/14BMO on The Day Ahead in Canada
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BANK OF MONTREAL
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 32 423 M 24 224 M 24 224 M
Net income 2023 8 024 M 5 995 M 5 995 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 13,0x
Yield 2023 4,71%
Capitalization 86 439 M 64 580 M 64 580 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,67x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,46x
Nbr of Employees 46 722
Free-Float 95,4%
Chart BANK OF MONTREAL
Duration : Period :
Bank of Montreal Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK OF MONTREAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 123,53 CAD
Average target price 139,30 CAD
Spread / Average Target 12,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Darryl White Chief Executive Officer & Director
Tayfun Tuzun Chief Financial Officer
George Alexander Cope Independent Chairman
Steven Tennyson Co-COO & Chief Technology Officer
Cameron Fowler Co-COO & Chief Strategy Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANK OF MONTREAL0.20%64 498
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.4.27%409 906
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-10.87%242 938
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED7.46%233 113
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION10.02%173 568
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY0.02%155 421
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer