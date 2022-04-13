Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Bank of Montreal
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BMO   CA0636711016

BANK OF MONTREAL

(BMO)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04/13 03:35:11 pm EDT
142.36 CAD   -0.52%
03:45pCANADA BANKS : CIBC Raising Its Canadian Prime Lending Rate by 50bps From 2.7% to 3.2%, Effective Thursday, April 14, 2022
MT
03:36pCanada's biggest banks raise prime rates to 3.2% after central bank hike
RE
02:52pCANADA BANKS : Bank of Montreal and Scotiabank Have Both Also Just Increased Their Prime Lending Rates from 2.70% to 3.20%, Effective Apr. 14, 2022
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Canada's biggest banks raise prime rates to 3.2% after central bank hike

04/13/2022 | 03:36pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The Royal Bank of Canada logo is seen outside of a branch in Ottawa

TORONTO (Reuters) -Canada's biggest banks said on Wednesday they will raise their prime lending rate by 50 basis points to 3.2%, a two-year high, following the Bank of Canada's benchmark rate hike, moves that could rein in the country's red-hot housing markets.

The country's four biggest banks - Royal Bank of Canada, Toronto-Dominion Bank, Bank of Nova Scotia and Bank of Montreal - said the higher prime rate, which variable-rate mortgages are tied to, will come into effect on Thursday.

Variable-rate mortgages have grown in popularity as the gap between these and fixed-rate mortgages has widened over the past several months. They accounted for 55% of all mortgages, according to Bank of Canada data https://www.bankofcanada.ca/rates/banking-and-financial-statistics/funds-advanced-and-outstanding-balances-for-new-and-existing-lending-by-chartered-banks/#download.

The central bank raised its overnight rate on Wednesday by half a percentage point to 1%, the biggest single move in more than two decades, and said more hikes are coming.

"Canadians with variable-rate mortgages and home equity lines of credit (HELOCs) will feel an immediate impact," James Laird, co-founder of mortgage rate comparison site, Ratehub.ca, said in an emailed statement.

The moves follow 25-basis-point prime-rate increases last month.

Canada red-hot housing markets, a source of growing concern for regulators and authorities, have already started to see some slowing in price growth due to affordability issues and in anticipation of rate hikes.

Fixed mortgage rates have also already risen alongside bond yields, and are now close to 4% at Canada's biggest banks.

This means the floor of Canada's mortgage stress test, which set the qualifying rate at the higher of 5.25% or 200 basis points above the rate the borrower pays, has already shifted to the latter for these loans.

A 1-percentage-point increase in the stress test reduces affordability by about 10%, Laird said.

(Reporting by Nichola Saminather; Editing by Richard Chang)

By Nichola Saminather


© Reuters 2022
All news about BANK OF MONTREAL
03:45pCANADA BANKS : CIBC Raising Its Canadian Prime Lending Rate by 50bps From 2.7% to 3.2%, Ef..
MT
03:36pCanada's biggest banks raise prime rates to 3.2% after central bank hike
RE
02:52pCANADA BANKS : Bank of Montreal and Scotiabank Have Both Also Just Increased Their Prime L..
MT
02:44pBMO Bank of Montreal Increases CDN$ Prime Lending Rate to 3.20 Per Cent
AQ
02:35pCANADA BANKS : TD Has Also Increased Its Prime Rate by 50bps to 3.20%, Effective April 14,..
MT
02:33pCANADA BANKS : RBC Royal Bank Increasing Its Prime Rate By 50 Basis Points to 3.2%, Effect..
MT
11:57aBMO Comments on Bank of Canada's Rate Increase; Now Sees Extra 25bps Rate Hike This Yea..
MT
09:30aTRANSCRIPT : Bank of Montreal - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
06:31aBMO Says Manitoba's 2022-23 Provincial Budget Is "On Solid Ground"
MT
04/12BMO on Canada's Unemployed, Jobs
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BANK OF MONTREAL
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 28 112 M 22 297 M 22 297 M
Net income 2022 9 037 M 7 167 M 7 167 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,4x
Yield 2022 3,81%
Capitalization 96 089 M 76 213 M 76 213 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,42x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,97x
Nbr of Employees 43 863
Free-Float 100,0%
Chart BANK OF MONTREAL
Duration : Period :
Bank of Montreal Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK OF MONTREAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 143,11 CAD
Average target price 165,15 CAD
Spread / Average Target 15,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Darryl White Chief Executive Officer & Director
Tayfun Tuzun Chief Financial Officer
George Alexander Cope Chairman
Steven Tennyson Co-COO & Chief Technology Officer
Cameron Fowler Co-COO & Chief Strategy Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANK OF MONTREAL5.08%76 200
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-16.01%386 697
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-11.96%315 900
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.7.95%255 091
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION7.96%188 274
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY0.92%184 073