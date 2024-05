May 29, 2024 at 06:05 am EDT

May 29 (Reuters) - Canadian lender BMO Financial Group reported a fall in second-quarter adjusted profit on Wednesday, hurt by weakness in its U.S. business.

The bank's adjusted net income fell to C$2.03 billion ($1.49 billion), or C$2.59 per share, in the three months ended April 30, from C$2.19 billion, or C$2.89 per share, a year earlier.

($1 = 1.3659 Canadian dollars)