Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Bank of Montreal
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BMO   CA0636711016

BANK OF MONTREAL

(BMO)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  01:06 2022-12-06 pm EST
128.71 CAD   -3.23%
01:06pDealmakers face pressure to clinch M&A quickly in volatile markets
RE
11:47aFitch Says Canadian Banks' Q4 Results Negatively Impacted by Rising Provisions
MT
11:11aS&P Expects 'Fairly Strong Operating Performance' by Canadian Banks' Businesses
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Dealmakers face pressure to clinch M&A quickly in volatile markets

12/06/2022 | 01:06pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A sign board displaying Toronto Stock Exchange stock information is seen in Toronto

TORONTO (Reuters) - When HSBC plc struck a deal last week to sell its Canadian unit to Royal Bank of Canada for C$13.5 billion, the winning bid offered one thing the others didn't - speed.

HSBC wrapped up the deal in just eights weeks after saying it was considering selling its Canadian business in early October. From its first contact, RBC, Canada's biggest lender, told HSBC it could close the deal quickly if selected, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.

HSBC was initially looking to announce a deal by the end of the year, but RBC said it could do it by the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday, the person added. After the final bids went in around mid-November, RBC said it could turn everything around in a week, the person added.

A spokesperson for RBC declined to comment while HSBC did not respond to requests for comment. The source was not authorised to speak about the matter publicly.

Quick deal completion is part of a wider trend as market volatility encourages companies to reach an agreement fast.

Average number of days taken to complete a Canadian-targeted merger and acquisition fell to a more than 20-year low of 57 days in 2022, down from 76 days in 2021 and 91 days in 2020, according to Dealogic.

"There is an old adage that time kills deals and that's particularly the case where you can't predict what's going to happen day-to-day in markets," said Neil Selfe, CEO at advisory INFOR Financial.

It's a trend playing out in bigger markets too. In the United States, deal timelines fell by almost 30% to 66 days this year from last year, where transactions took more than one day to close, the data shows.

"Where we would normally have a 45-day window to get something done, we're looking at 20 days, 30 days, and that's being driven by client instructions," said Sarah Gingrich, partner at law firm Fasken, noting that the trend started this year.

NO COMPROMISE

Market participants told Reuters shrunken timelines were being achieved by more efficient means of due diligence and lawyers and advisers working longer hours, made possible by investment banks hiring more staff to deal with record M&A during the global pandemic.

"There are a lot more remote due diligence sessions -- exponentially more -- than there were pre-pandemic," said Sarfraz Visram, head of Canadian and international mergers and acquisitions at the Bank of Montreal.

Deal announcements are one thing but getting all the regulatory approvals to close a deal are another matter altogether.

Rogers Communications Inc is fighting to wrap up its C$20 billion purchase of Shaw Communications Inc over 20 months after striking a deal, thanks to opposition from Canada's antitrust bureau.

The parties are set make their last-bid effort in front of Canada's competition tribunal next week.

Financial advisers for mergers and acquisition transactions are typically paid a portion of a successful deal, while lawyers are paid an hourly rate, according to market participants.

Yet, overall compensation should not be affected by tighter timelines due to the same amount of work done, according to market participants. Dealmakers also argue that due diligence is not compromised due to shorter timelines.

"You do shrink timelines at the expense of the hours of sleep that the professionals get around the table but without compromising the quality of the work," said Francois Carrier, head of investment banking & co-head of capital markets at Desjardins Capital Markets.

"Given everybody's fiduciary duty, responsibilities, you're careful for this speeding up never to come at the expense of the quality of the work being done in the background."

(Reporting by Maiya Keidan in Toronto and David French in New York City, editing by Deepa Babington)

By Maiya Keidan


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF MONTREAL -2.21% 128.7 Delayed Quote.-2.34%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.33% 0.73216 Delayed Quote.-5.99%
DO & CO AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT -2.39% 89.4 Delayed Quote.24.29%
ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC. 0.11% 62.73 Delayed Quote.4.90%
ROYAL BANK OF CANADA -0.85% 131.5 Delayed Quote.-0.42%
SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC. -0.27% 36.815 Delayed Quote.-3.83%
US DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (USD/CAD) 0.33% 1.36572 Delayed Quote.6.43%
All news about BANK OF MONTREAL
01:06pDealmakers face pressure to clinch M&A quickly in volatile markets
RE
11:47aFitch Says Canadian Banks' Q4 Results Negatively Impacted by Rising Provisions
MT
11:11aS&P Expects 'Fairly Strong Operating Performance' by Canadian Banks' Businesses
MT
09:26aBMO Says Canada's Merchandise Trade Surplus Unexpectedly Widens in October, Helped by A..
MT
07:35aBMO on The Day Ahead in Canada
MT
06:01aTis The Season To #wrapthegood : BMO Expands Gift Wrap Initiative to Support Women-owned B..
PR
12/05Stantec New To BMO's Best of Industrial Stocks List For Q4 2002 Vs Q3; Air Canada, CN R..
MT
12/05Refile-- NYSE's Arch Resources, Endeavour Mining, NextSource Material, SSR Mining and W..
MT
12/05NYSE's Arch Resources, Endeavour Mining, NextSource Material, SSR Mining and Mining Wer..
MT
12/05NYSE's BHP and RPM Int'l, Nasdaq's Beacon, B2Gold, Barrick, Capstone and Ero Copper New..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BANK OF MONTREAL
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 31 650 M 23 361 M 23 361 M
Net income 2023 8 434 M 6 225 M 6 225 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 10,6x
Yield 2023 4,38%
Capitalization 90 217 M 66 588 M 66 588 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,85x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,67x
Nbr of Employees 46 722
Free-Float 100,0%
Chart BANK OF MONTREAL
Duration : Period :
Bank of Montreal Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK OF MONTREAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 133,01 CAD
Average target price 144,50 CAD
Spread / Average Target 8,64%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Darryl White Chief Executive Officer & Director
Tayfun Tuzun Chief Financial Officer
George Alexander Cope Chairman
Steven Tennyson Co-COO & Chief Technology Officer
Cameron Fowler Co-COO & Chief Strategy Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANK OF MONTREAL-2.34%67 274
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-14.64%396 452
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-22.52%289 449
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-12.50%209 544
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-4.25%175 054
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-12.78%153 490