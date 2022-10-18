Advanced search
    BMO   CA0636711016

BANK OF MONTREAL

(BMO)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  01:01 2022-10-18 pm EDT
123.28 CAD   +1.10%
Deutsche Bank names head of semiconductor sector within TMT group

10/18/2022 | 12:58pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: The logo of Deutsche Bank is pictured on an office of the company in London, Britain

(Reuters) - Deutsche Bank has hired Robert Lee as managing director and head of the semiconductor sector within its technology, media & telecom (TMT) group in the Americas, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

The memo, the contents of which were confirmed by a Deutsche Bank spokesperson, said Lee comes with over two decades of experience in the technology hardware industry, and has executed deals across banking products including M&A and initial public offerings.

The hiring comes at a turbulent time for the U.S. M&A market that has suffered from dampened investor sentiment, particularly for tech companies, amid geopolitical turmoil, rising interest rates and fears of a recession.

Lee, who will be based in San Francisco, joins Deutsche Bank from BMO Capital Markets and has previously also worked within tech investment banking at RBC Capital Markets and Jefferies & Company.

(Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF MONTREAL 1.26% 123.28 Delayed Quote.-10.46%
DEUTSCHE BANK AG 2.58% 8.853 Delayed Quote.-21.67%
