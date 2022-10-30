Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Bank of Montreal
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BMO   CA0636711016

BANK OF MONTREAL

(BMO)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:15 2022-10-28 pm EDT
127.80 CAD   +1.16%
HSBC's Canada unit loses National Bank, CIBC as bidders, Global and Mail reports

10/30/2022 | 12:45pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: HSBC logo is seen on a branch bank in the financial district in New York

(Reuters) - National Bank of Canada and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC) have dropped out as bidders for HSBC Holdings PLC's business in Canada, while Bank of Montreal is still pursuing the deal, according to a report in The Globe and Mail newspaper.

HSBC disclosed on Oct. 4 that it was considering selling HSBC Bank Canada, a unit that analysts estimate to be valued around C$8 billion ($5.88 billion) to C$10 billion ($7.35 billion).

The Globe and Mail, in its report on Friday, quoted sources familiar with the process as saying that the field of contenders to acquire HSBC Bank Canada from the British lender was narrowing. Lawyers and analysts have said Canada's concentrated banking market could discourage big domestic banks from bidding as the government has charged the antitrust regulator to push for more competition.

The Global and Mail reported that when CIBC CEO Victor Dodig was asked about the HSBC sale at a meeting of senior staff on Thursday, he hinted that preserving capital was important in the current climate of market uncertainty and that the bank's priority remained organic growth.

HSBC Bank Canada includes four divisions covering HSBC's commercial banking, personal banking, investment banking and markets services business in the country.

National Bank of Canada declined to comment on the Global and Mail report. HSBC, CIBC and BMO did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

($1 = 1.3600 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Jahnavi Nidumolu in Bengaluru; Editing by Will Dunham)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF MONTREAL 1.16% 127.8 Delayed Quote.-6.16%
CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE 1.03% 61.61 Delayed Quote.-16.43%
NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA 1.46% 92.2 Delayed Quote.-4.40%
Financials
Sales 2022 27 963 M 20 525 M 20 525 M
Net income 2022 10 151 M 7 451 M 7 451 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,14x
Yield 2022 4,28%
Capitalization 85 810 M 62 986 M 62 986 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,07x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,74x
Nbr of Employees 43 863
Free-Float 100,0%
Chart BANK OF MONTREAL
Duration : Period :
Bank of Montreal Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK OF MONTREAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 127,80 CAD
Average target price 147,18 CAD
Spread / Average Target 15,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Darryl White Chief Executive Officer & Director
Tayfun Tuzun Chief Financial Officer
George Alexander Cope Chairman
Steven Tennyson Co-COO & Chief Technology Officer
Cameron Fowler Co-COO & Chief Strategy Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANK OF MONTREAL-6.16%62 986
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-21.31%369 818
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-18.68%290 252
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-18.18%197 798
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-3.40%175 919
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-19.07%141 015