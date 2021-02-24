Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Bank of Montreal    BMO   CA0636711016

BANK OF MONTREAL

(BMO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

RBC warns of credit performance dependence on government aid after profit beat

02/24/2021 | 03:28pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A Royal Bank of Canada logo is seen on Bay Street in the heart of the financial district in Toronto

(Reuters) - Royal Bank of Canada executives cautioned on Wednesday that the company's 2021 credit performance hinges on the outlook for government support after its quarterly profit beat estimates on much lower than expected provisions for loan losses.

RBC, Canada's top lender, also flagged a moderation in trading activity this year.

National Bank of Canada, which also beat profit expectations, said trading revenues could decline if volumes come off following recent surges, some of which Chief Executive Louis Vachon attributed to "pockets of irrational exuberance" and distortions caused by quantitative easing.

Both banks posted record earnings in their capital markets businesses in the first quarter.

RBC and National Bank, the smallest of Canada's six major lenders, followed rivals Bank of Montreal and Bank of Nova Scotia in posting better-than-expected profits that have also now surpassed pre-pandemic levels.

Canadian banks have largely avoided an increase in soured loans thanks to several government assistance measures, expected to end this summer.

While BMO and RBC released some reserves on performing loans during the quarter, signaling an improving outlook for loan losses, RBC said delinquencies will still increase for the remainder of 2021, accompanied by a rise in impaired loan provisions.

RBC Chief Risk Officer Graeme Hepworth told analysts the degree to which the government support is extended or transformed "will drive ... the expectations and implications for our credit performance in the latter half of the year."

National Bank executives said that while loan losses could be lower than initially thought, the bank is maintaining its provisions on performing loans.

Despite the somewhat murky credit picture, RBC executives said they were heartened by expected improvement in the second half on expectations of growth in higher-margin loans like commercial and credit cards as businesses reopen and the economy recovers.

RBC shares rose 0.3% to C$112.53 in afternoon trading in Toronto, while National Bank stock was up 4.6% at C$79.30, both heading for their highest close on record. The Toronto stock benchmark was up 0.9%.

Canadian lending rose 6% in the three months through January at RBC but this was driven entirely by increases in residential mortgages.

RBC expects continued mortgage growth will help drive a consumer-led recovery in its Canadian banking unit, based on a forecast of high-single-digit growth in Canadian housing prices this year, following a record year in 2020 for resale activity.

RBC reported adjusted cash earnings of C$2.69 per share versus analysts' expectations of C$2.26. National Bank's adjusted income rose to C$2.15 per share, compared with estimates of C$1.71.

(Reporting by Nichola Saminather in Toronto and Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel, Matthew Lewis and Marguerita Choy)

By Nichola Saminather and Noor Zainab Hussain


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF MONTREAL 3.12% 108.17 End-of-day quote.5.23%
NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA 4.85% 79.49 End-of-day quote.5.53%
ROYAL BANK OF CANADA 0.27% 112.47 End-of-day quote.7.25%
All news about BANK OF MONTREAL
03:28pRBC warns of credit performance dependence on government aid after profit bea..
RE
02:36pBANK OF MONTREAL : Credit Suisse Upgrades BMO to Outperform, Hikes TP to $108 on..
MT
01:39pBANK OF MONTREAL : On Pace for Highest Close Since September 2018 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:53pBANK OF MONTREAL : RBC Capital Keeps Sector Perform on BMO, Raises TP to $125 on..
MT
11:56aWRAPUP 2-RBC warns of credit performance dependence on government aid after p..
RE
11:23aCANADA ECONOMICS : BMO Notes Bond Yields and Commodities in Northbound March
MT
09:04aBANK OF MONTREAL : Credit Suisse Upgrades Bank of Montreal to Outperform from Ne..
MT
08:36aBMO BLUE BOOK : Wave of Pent-Up Demand on the Way
AQ
07:36aBANK OF MONTREAL : RBC Capital Adjusts Bank of Montreal's Price Target to C$125 ..
MT
07:27aCANADA ECONOMICS : BMO on The Day Ahead
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 24 431 M 19 495 M 19 495 M
Net income 2021 6 535 M 5 215 M 5 215 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,2x
Yield 2021 4,11%
Capitalization 67 430 M 53 708 M 53 807 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,76x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,68x
Nbr of Employees 43 360
Free-Float 99,3%
Chart BANK OF MONTREAL
Duration : Period :
Bank of Montreal Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK OF MONTREAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 111,23 CAD
Last Close Price 104,90 CAD
Spread / Highest target 20,1%
Spread / Average Target 6,03%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Darryl White Chief Executive Officer & Director
Tayfun Tuzun Chief Financial Officer
George Alexander Cope Chairman
Steven Tennyson Chief Operations & Technology Officer
Cameron Fowler Chief Operations & Strategy Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK OF MONTREAL5.23%53 544
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.18.53%459 270
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION17.19%307 277
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED2.78%283 329
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.21.96%216 516
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION5.94%208 466
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ