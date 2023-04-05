Advanced search
    BMO   CA0636711016

BANK OF MONTREAL

(BMO)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  03:23:18 2023-04-05 pm EDT
119.39 CAD   -0.57%
03:06pTD world's most shorted banking stock, shares down -ORTEX data
RE
11:27aBMO Comments on March Vehicle Sales in Canada, US
MT
10:31aBMO Recognized for Digital Banking Leadership with Two Celent Model Bank Awards
AQ
TD world's most shorted banking stock, shares down -ORTEX data

04/05/2023 | 03:06pm EDT
The TD bank logo is seen on top of the Toronto Dominion Canada Trust Tower in Toronto

TORONTO (Reuters) - Hedge fund bets against Canada's TD Bank Group on Wednesday hit $4.2 billion, making it the most-shorted banking stock globally, according to data provider ORTEX's calculations, with some analysts concerned about the bank's exposure to U.S. regional lenders.

Around 4.1% of TD's outstanding shares were out on loan to hedge funds, while the second-most shorted bank stock, JP Morgan, only had $2.3 billion worth of shorts, showed the data.

Hedge funds profit when they borrow a stock from an institutional investor and sell it back when the price falls, pocketing the difference, a practice known as short-selling.

Turmoil in the banking sector began last month with the collapse of regional banks Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, sparking a crisis of confidence. The Biden administration on Thursday called for stricter rules to reduce future risk.

TD is the midst of acquiring U.S. regional lender First Horizon Corp for $13.4 billion, though some shareholders have urged the Canadian bank to either scrap the deal or renegotiate a lower price.

The First Horizon deal would catapult TD to the sixth-biggest commercial bank in the U.S. from the tenth-largest now, according to the Federal Reserve. The next-largest Canadian bank in the U.S. is BMO, which is number 23 on the list.

TD shares are down 15.7% since the beginning of the regional bank crisis and down 3.4% this week. Peer Bank of Montreal (BMO) is down 15.8% over the same time period and is down 2.2% this week. Around 2.9% of BMO's outstanding shares were out on loan to hedge funds, or about $1.8 billion.

A spokesperson for TD was not immediately available for comment.

"The bank's acquisition of First Horizon is also not looking great in the current context," Eric Compton, equity analyst at Morningstar, told Reuters via email. "TD has the most exposure to the U.S. regional banking system," Compton added.

He noted TD also has a material stake in Charles Schwab, which is down 40% year to date.

TD awaits regulatory approval of its takeover of First Horizon.

(Reporting by Maiya Keidan; Editing by Josie Kao)

By Maiya Keidan


© Reuters 2023
