TSX slides 1% as energy stocks tumble; Bank of Montreal slips

Aug 30 (Reuters) - A more than 3% tumble in energy stocks
pushed Canada's main stock index down for a third straight
session on Tuesday, while Bank of Montreal slipped on
disappointing quarterly results.
At 10:25 a.m. ET (14:25 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's
S&P/TSX composite index was down 209.59 points, or
1.06%, at 19,626.53.
Seven of the index's 11 major sectors were lower, pressured
mostly by declines in energy and material stocks.
Bank of Montreal joined other Big Six banks in
keeping aside higher provisions to brace against potential
defaults with interest rates at multi-decade highs and an
uncertain outlook, while reporting lower quarterly profit.
Shares slipped 1.9%.
"The TSX is trading lower this morning in sympathy with
lower commodity prices... Additionally, the Bank of Montreal is
dragging on the TSX, impacted by greater loan loss provisions
and weakness in capital markets," said Brandon Michael, senior
analyst at ABC Funds in Toronto.
The Canadian banks index has lost 2.8% since the
lenders began reporting results last Tuesday, while the broader
Toronto stocks benchmark has skid 0.7% since then.
"That said, weakness emanating from energy and financials is
being partially offset by strength in the technology sector,
which is rebounding from deeply oversold conditions as investors
may be squaring their positions ahead of month end," Michael
added.
Rate-sensitive technology stocks firmed 0.1%,
while the energy sector dropped 3.5% as oil prices
fell by more than $3 a barrel on fears that an inflation-induced
weakening of global economies would soften fuel demand.
The materials sector, which includes precious and
base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 2.1% as gold
futures fell 0.5% to $1,728.5 an ounce, and copper prices
slid 3.5% to $7,875 a tonne, as investors positioned for
higher interest rates globally.
The broader financial sector slipped 0.6%, while
the industrials sector fell 0.9%.
(Reporting by Aniruddha Ghosh, Anisha Sircar and Susan Mathew
in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)