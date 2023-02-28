Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Bank of Montreal
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BMO   CA0636711016

BANK OF MONTREAL

(BMO)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:15:17 2023-02-28 pm EST
129.32 CAD   -1.15%
04:27pToronto market posts February decline as banks disappoint
RE
03:03pBMO Price Target Cut to $133 by National Bank Despite Q1 Beat as Underlying Trends "Not as Positive"
MT
12:28pToronto Stocks Slip, Bank of Nova Scotia Drops on Profit and Revenue Miss
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Toronto market posts February decline as banks disappoint

02/28/2023 | 04:27pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

*

TSX ends down 0.2%

*

For February, the index loses 2.6%Bank of Montreal, Bank of Nova Scotia fall on earnings

*

Baytex Energy slides on deal to buy Ranger Oil

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Canada's benchmark stock index edged lower on Tuesday, adding to its monthly decline, as domestic data showed the economy stalling in the fourth quarter and two top lenders pointed to economic pain ahead.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended down 38.94 points, or 0.2%, at 20,221.19.

For the month, it lost 2.6%, giving back some of its January gain, as investors worried that the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates higher than previously thought.

"It feels like markets in general are just trying to hang on for month-end," said Greg Taylor, a portfolio manager at Purpose Investments.

"The banks were a little disappointing this morning ... I think that's acting as a drag on the markets overall and people are getting nervous heading into March with a lot of big economic data events coming up."

The Bank of Canada is due to make an interest rate decision on March 8, while Canadian and U.S. employment data is due two days later.

The Canadian economy unexpectedly stalled in the final three months of 2022, but likely rebounded in January, data showed on Tuesday.

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia tumbled 5.7% and Bank of Montreal ended 1.2% lower after the two banks stockpiled rainy-day funds and reported a fall in first-quarter profit.

"Banks are preparing for a more challenging macroeconomic environment and the earnings that we saw are guiding towards some clouds on the horizon," said Angelo Kourkafas, investment strategist at Edward Jones Investments.

The heavily-weighted financials sector fell 0.4%, while energy ended nearly 1% lower.

Baytex Energy Corp slumped 9.8% after the oil and gas producer agreed to buy U.S. peer Ranger Oil Corp for $2.5 billion. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Additional reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Alistair Bell)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF MONTREAL -1.15% 129.32 Delayed Quote.6.65%
BAYTEX ENERGY CORP. -9.78% 5.26 Delayed Quote.-4.11%
BRENT OIL 1.30% 83.09 Delayed Quote.-3.39%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.51% 0.73281 Delayed Quote.-0.36%
RANGER OIL CORPORATION 0.46% 41.5 Delayed Quote.2.18%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX -0.19% 20221.19 Delayed Quote.4.51%
THE BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA -5.72% 67.44 Delayed Quote.7.82%
US DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (USD/CAD) 0.52% 1.36443 Delayed Quote.0.43%
WTI 1.35% 76.859 Delayed Quote.-4.84%
All news about BANK OF MONTREAL
04:27pToronto market posts February decline as banks disappoint
RE
03:03pBMO Price Target Cut to $133 by National Bank Despite Q1 Beat as Underlying Trends "Not..
MT
12:28pToronto Stocks Slip, Bank of Nova Scotia Drops on Profit and Revenue Miss
DJ
11:45aGlobal markets live: Adecco, Bayer, Chevron, Target, Tesla...
MS
10:26aBMO Q1 Results Likely Viewed as Modest Positive, Barclays Says
MT
10:22aBMO Says Canada's GDP in "Hot" Start of The Year But "Frosty" End to 2022; Still Sees 0..
MT
10:01aNational Bank Takes 'First Look' at Bank of Montreal's Fiscal Q1 Performance
MT
08:28aBarclays Views Bank of Montreal's Beat in Fiscal Q1 as Modest Positive
MT
07:39aBMO on The Day Ahead in Canada
MT
07:29aTSX set for muted open after weak bank earnings, mixed commodity prices
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BANK OF MONTREAL
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 31 671 M 23 278 M 23 278 M
Net income 2023 9 444 M 6 941 M 6 941 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 10,5x
Yield 2023 4,45%
Capitalization 92 009 M 67 626 M 67 626 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,91x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,72x
Nbr of Employees 46 722
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart BANK OF MONTREAL
Duration : Period :
Bank of Montreal Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK OF MONTREAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 130,82 CAD
Average target price 145,56 CAD
Spread / Average Target 11,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Darryl White Chief Executive Officer & Director
Tayfun Tuzun Chief Financial Officer
George Alexander Cope Independent Chairman
Steven Tennyson Co-COO & Chief Technology Officer
Cameron Fowler Co-COO & Chief Strategy Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANK OF MONTREAL6.65%67 743
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.5.09%418 427
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION3.29%273 811
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-1.74%210 284
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY12.91%177 477
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-0.82%156 347