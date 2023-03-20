Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Bank of Montreal
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BMO   CA0636711016

BANK OF MONTREAL

(BMO)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  01:37:06 2023-03-20 pm EDT
116.99 CAD   -0.07%
03/16BMO Notes The Strong Drop in Canada's New House Listings
MT
03/16Statistics Canada Notes Wholesale Trade Gains in January; Tad Lower Than Expected
MT
03/16BMO on The Day Ahead in Canada
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. bank crisis 'unlikely' to spill over to Canada, analyst says

03/20/2023 | 01:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The Toronto Dominion (TD) bank logo is seen on a building in Toronto

TORONTO (Reuters) - Canada's top six lenders have ample liquidity and manageable credit risks which will help them to emerge largely unscathed from the crisis of confidence that has rocked the global banks over the last two weeks, analysts said on Monday.

The collapse of two the U.S. regional banks- the Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank this month --and the Swiss government-brokered deal for UBS to buy Credit Suisse has raised concerns about the health of global banking sector.

"The U.S. contagion is unlikely to spill over to Canadian banks as the issues in U.S. are unique and specific to certain business models or lending activities," said James Shanahan, banking analyst with Edward Jones to Reuters.

Still, the six big banks have collectively lost 9% or C$57 billion ($41.7 billion) in market capitalization in the past two weeks, according to DBRS Morningstar. In comparison, the U.S. bank index has fallen 21.5% in last two weeks.

U.S. subsidiaries of Canadian banks have uninsured deposits in the range of 30% to 60%, but they can depend on their parent to withstand uncertainty, according to Morningstar.

On Monday, the Canada's financial sub-index rose 0.7%.

Central Banks across the world, including the Bank of Canada have set up daily dollar taps to bolster the cash flow to banks dealing with liquidity issues. But that has failed to reassure investors.

Canadian banks generally have lower exposure to fixed-income securities diversified and stable funding, capital buffers that "should enable these banks to navigate current market turbulence," said Carl De Souza senior vice-president, DBRS Morningstar.

The positive assurances from market analysts comes after two weeks of market fears and uncertainty. In Canada, the financial regulator took permanent control of the assets of Silicon Valley Bank's Canadian branch, meanwhile financiers told Reuters that Canada's technology start-ups would find it more difficult to get funding.

REGIONAL BANK SCRUTINY

Canadian banks emerged stronger from the 2008 global financial crisis due to prudent regulations and since built a reputation for financial stability. The six big banks - including Royal Bank of Canada Toronto Dominion Bank, and Bank of Montreal - account for about 80% of Canada's banking assets and have avoided scandals or failures that have plagued banks their European and U.S. peers.

The Canadian banks have kept their focus on domestic lending and majority of their earnings come from serving local clients. But in recent years, Royal Bank, BMO, TD Bank and CIBC have expanded into the United States by buying regional lenders to benefit from strong growth in second-tier U.S. cities.

That strategy is now under scrutiny since the current bank crisis in the United States was triggered by problems at the regional lenders.

TD Bank, for instance, launched a $13.4 billion bid for Memphis-based First Horizon Corp, more a year ago that is still awaiting regulatory approval. However, last week the regional bank's stock was hit after the SVB collapse.

By Monday late morning, TD shares rose 0.2% and First Horizon was up 3% at $15.28 -- still 38% lower than TD's offer price.

"The market is thinking that TD is in a good position to re-negotiate the deal considering First Horizon is in a tough spot now," Shanahan said.

TD and First Horizon have pushed the closing date of the acquisition to end of May, with an potential for an extension.

TD was unavailable for an immediate comment.

($1 = 1.3662 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Divya Rajagopal; Editing by Denny Thomas and)

By Divya Rajagopal


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF MONTREAL 0.14% 116.99 Delayed Quote.-4.56%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.26% 0.73158 Delayed Quote.-1.37%
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG -55.74% 0.8232 Delayed Quote.-32.71%
FIRST HORIZON CORPORATION 0.84% 15.085 Delayed Quote.-39.06%
MORNINGSTAR, INC. 0.11% 183.5 Delayed Quote.-15.21%
ROYAL BANK OF CANADA 1.03% 128.6 Delayed Quote.-0.03%
SIGNATURE BANK -22.87% 70 Delayed Quote.0.00%
SVB FINANCIAL GROUP -60.41% 106.04 Delayed Quote.0.00%
THE TORONTO-DOMINION BANK 0.05% 77.87 Delayed Quote.-11.14%
URBAS GRUPO FINANCIERO, S.A. 2.86% 0.0072 Delayed Quote.-32.04%
US DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (USD/CAD) -0.28% 1.36681 Delayed Quote.1.40%
All news about BANK OF MONTREAL
03/16BMO Notes The Strong Drop in Canada's New House Listings
MT
03/16Statistics Canada Notes Wholesale Trade Gains in January; Tad Lower Than Expected
MT
03/16BMO on The Day Ahead in Canada
MT
03/14BMO Says Bank of Canada Can't Cut Rates at The First Sign of Market Stress With Inflati..
MT
03/14Canada's Manufacturing Sales Climb in January; Tad Higher Than Expected by BMO
MT
03/14BMO on The Day Ahead in Canada
MT
03/14BMO Notes Canada Yields in Biggest 30-Year Drop
MT
03/13Canada's tech start ups face financing hurdles with SVB collapse
RE
03/13Bank falls drag Canada's main stock index lower on SVB contagion fears
RE
03/13TSX Down 750 Points In Three Sessions, Taking Overall Index to Below 19,600 Level
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BANK OF MONTREAL
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 32 347 M 23 558 M 23 558 M
Net income 2023 8 127 M 5 919 M 5 919 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 12,2x
Yield 2023 4,97%
Capitalization 82 339 M 59 967 M 59 967 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,55x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,34x
Nbr of Employees 46 722
Free-Float 95,4%
Chart BANK OF MONTREAL
Duration : Period :
Bank of Montreal Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK OF MONTREAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 117,07 CAD
Average target price 143,49 CAD
Spread / Average Target 22,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Darryl White Chief Executive Officer & Director
Tayfun Tuzun Chief Financial Officer
George Alexander Cope Independent Chairman
Steven Tennyson Co-COO & Chief Technology Officer
Cameron Fowler Co-COO & Chief Strategy Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANK OF MONTREAL-4.56%59 967
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-6.18%370 304
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.72%223 967
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-16.00%222 540
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION4.70%165 208
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-8.55%142 623