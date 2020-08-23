Administrator for China's PUFG rejects keepwell deed for $300 mln bond -Redd

SHANGHAI/HONG KONG, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Troubled Peking
University Founder Group Corp's (PUFG) administrator is not
recognising the keepwell deed the Chinese conglomerate provided
for a $300 million dollar bond issued by Nuoxi Capital,
financial intelligence provider Redd reported.
Keepwell deeds are used by some Chinese companies to
facilitate offshore bond sales by their subsidiaries.
The deeds are similar, according to lawyers, to "letters of
support" where the issuer would be backed by an onshore company,
but they stopped short of guaranteeing the debt. Some $96
billion of Chinese bonds still carry keepwell provisions,
estimates ratings agency Fitch.
Bank of New York Mellon, trustee of the Nuoxi bond, sent a
notice notifying bondholders about the administrator's decision
on the bond that is due this year and said that it was entitled
to file an objection to a Chinese court by Sept. 3, according to
Redd.
State-owned PUFG did not immediately reply to an emailed
request for comment on a Sunday. Bank of New York Mellon did not
immediately reply to an emailed request for comment sent outside
normal working hours.
Its restructuring administrator consists of China's central
bank, the Ministry of Education and relevant regulators and
departments of the Beijing municipal government, according to
Redd.
There has previously been no precedent on enforcement of
keepwell structures. The administrator's decisions could lead to
a re-pricing of keepwell-backed bonds.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Scott Murdoch; Editing by
Muralikumar Anantharaman)