    BK   US0640581007

BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)

(BK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BNY MELLON REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2021 EARNINGS OF $822 MILLION OR $1.01 PER COMMON SHARE

01/18/2022 | 06:31am EST
NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Revenue up 4% (a)


EPS up 28% (a)


ROE  9%

ROTCE  17% (c)


CET1  11.1%

Tier 1 leverage  5.5%

(a)  

Excluding notable items revenue up 3% and EPS up 8%.  See note (c).

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation ("BNY Mellon") (NYSE: BK) today reported:


4Q21 vs.


4Q21

3Q21

4Q20

3Q21

4Q20

Net income applicable to common shareholders (in millions)

$         822

$         881

$         702

(7)     %

17%

Diluted earnings per common share (b)

$        1.01

$        1.04

$        0.79

(3)     %

28%

(b)  

Includes impact of notable items of $(0.04) per share in 4Q21, $(0.05) per share in 3Q21 and $(0.18) per share in 4Q20.  See note (c).

 

Fourth Quarter Results



CEO Commentary





Total revenue of $4.0 billion, increased 4%; or 3%
excluding notable items (c)

•  Fee revenue increased 4%; or 8% excluding money market 
   fee waivers (c)

•  Net interest revenue decreased slightly

 

Provision for credit losses was a benefit of $17 million

 

Total noninterest expense of $3.0 billion, increased 1%; or

6% excluding notable items (c)

 

AUC/A of $46.7 trillion, increased 14%

AUM of $2.4 trillion, increased 10%

 

Securities Services

•  Total revenue increased 5%

•  Income before taxes increased 63%; or 24% excluding 
   notable items (c)

•  Pre-tax operating margin of 19%

 

Market and Wealth Services

•  Total revenue increased 1%

•  Income before taxes increased 4%

•  Pre-tax operating margin of 43%

 

Investment and Wealth Management

•  Total revenue increased 3%

•  Income before taxes decreased 11%

•  Pre-tax operating margin of 27%; adjusted pre-tax 
   operating margin – Non-GAAP of 29% (c)



"2021 was in many regards a remarkable year for BNY
Mellon.  We made significant progress towards advancing our
strategic priorities and growth agenda, and we delivered solid
and improved financial results.  Three broad themes really
stood out: Our outstanding sales performance and improved
broad-based organic growth, the number of innovative
products and solutions that we're bringing to the market across
our businesses, and our enhanced effectiveness in delivering
the full breadth of Securities Services, Market and Wealth
Services, and Investment and Wealth Management with better,
more holistic solutions for our clients," Todd Gibbons, Chief
Executive Officer, said.

 

Mr. Gibbons added, "Full-year EPS of $4.14 was up 8% year-
over-year as the benefits of a supportive market backdrop and
a benign credit environment together with our meaningfully
improved organic growth more than offset the stiff headwind
of lower interest rates.  Having started 2021 with a significant
amount of excess capital combined with our strong capital
generation throughout the year allowed us to return $5.7
billion – or 160% of earnings – to our shareholders through
common dividends and share repurchases."

 

"The pace of innovation across the firm, including in areas
such as digital assets, real-time payments, the Future of
Collateral and Pershing X – to name just a few – gives me
great confidence in our growth prospects.  As we look to 2022
and beyond, we expect double-digit EPS growth as we are
determined to continue delivering consistent organic growth
which, together with the current expectation for higher rates,
should allow us to generate positive operating leverage, while
at the same time continue investing in the growth and
efficiency of our businesses," Mr. Gibbons concluded.

 

Media Relations: Garrett Marquis  (949) 683-1503

Investor Relations: Marius Merz  (212) 298-1480

(c)  For information on these Non-GAAP measures, see "Explanation of GAAP and Non-GAAP financial measures" on page 12.

Note:  Above comparisons are 4Q21 vs. 4Q20, unless otherwise noted.

 

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS


(in millions, except per share amounts and unless otherwise noted; not




4Q21 vs.

meaningful - N/M)

4Q21

3Q21

4Q20

3Q21

4Q20

Fee revenue

$        3,231

$        3,265

$        3,114

(1)%

4%

Investment and other revenue

107

129

49

N/M

N/M

Total fee and other revenue

3,338

3,394

3,163

(2)

6

Net interest revenue

677

641

680

6

Total revenue

4,015

4,035

3,843

4

Provision for credit losses

(17)

(45)

15

N/M

N/M

Noninterest expense

2,967

2,918

2,925

2

1

Income before income taxes

1,065

1,162

903

(8)

18

Provision for income taxes

196

219

148

(11)

32

Net income

$           869

$           943

$           755

(8)%

15%

Net income applicable to common shareholders of The Bank of New York
  Mellon Corporation

$           822

$           881

$           702

(7)%

17%

Operating leverage (a)




  (217) bps

   304 bps

Diluted earnings per common share

$      1.01

$      1.04

$      0.79

(3)%

28%

Average common shares and equivalents outstanding - diluted (in thousands)

817,345

849,028

891,846



Pre-tax operating margin

27%

29%

24%



(a)  

Operating leverage is the rate of increase (decrease) in total revenue less the rate of increase (decrease) in total noninterest expense.

bps  basis points.

KEY DRIVERS (comparisons are 4Q21 vs. 4Q20, unless otherwise stated)

  • Total revenue increased 4%, or 3% excluding notable items (a) primarily reflecting:
    • Fee revenue increased 4% primarily reflecting the positive impact of higher market values and client volumes, partially offset by higher money market fee waivers. Excluding money market fee waivers, fee revenue increased 8% (a).
    • Investment and other revenue increased primarily reflecting the 4Q20 losses on business sales.
    • Net interest revenue decreased slightly primarily reflecting lower interest rates on interest-earning assets and the impact of hedging activities (primarily offset in fee and other revenue). This was partially offset by the benefit of lower funding and deposits rates and larger deposit and loan balances.
  • Provision for credit losses was a benefit of $17 million primarily driven by an improvement in the macroeconomic forecast.
  • Noninterest expense increased 1% primarily reflecting higher investments in growth, infrastructure and efficiency initiatives and higher revenue-related expenses, partially offset by lower litigation reserves, severance expense and real estate charges recorded in 4Q20. Excluding the notable items, noninterest expense increased 6% (a).
  • Effective tax rate of 18.4%.

Assets under custody and/or administration ("AUC/A") and Assets under management ("AUM")

  • AUC/A of $46.7 trillion, increased 14%, primarily reflecting net client inflows and higher market values, partially offset by the unfavorable impact of a stronger U.S. dollar.
  • AUM of $2.4 trillion, increased 10%, primarily reflecting higher market values and net inflows.

Capital and liquidity

  • Repurchased 22 million common shares for $1.2 billion; Dividends of $280 million to common shareholders (including dividend-equivalents on share-based awards).
  • Return on common equity ("ROE") of 9%; Return on tangible common equity ("ROTCE") of 17% (a).
  • Common Equity Tier 1 ("CET1") ratio – 11.1%.
  • Tier 1 leverage ratio – 5.5%.
  • Average liquidity coverage ratio ("LCR") – 109%.
  • Total Loss Absorbing Capacity ("TLAC") ratios exceed minimum requirements.

(a)   See "Explanation of GAAP and Non-GAAP financial measures" on page 12 for additional information.
Note:  Throughout this document, sequential growth rates are unannualized.

 

FULL-YEAR CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS


(in millions, except per share amounts and unless otherwise noted; not meaningful - N/M)



2021 vs.

2021

2020

2020

Fee revenue

$     12,977

$     12,515

4%

Investment and other revenue

336

316

N/M

Total fee and other revenue

13,313

12,831

4

Net interest revenue

2,618

2,977

(12)

Total revenue

15,931

15,808

1

Provision for credit losses

(231)

336

N/M

Noninterest expense

11,514

11,004

5

Income before income taxes

4,648

4,468

4

Provision for income taxes

877

842

4

Net income

$       3,771

$       3,626

4%

Net income applicable to common shareholders of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation

$       3,552

$       3,423

4%

Operating leverage (a)



   (386)bps

Diluted earnings per common share

$     4.14

$      3.83

8%

Average common shares and equivalents outstanding - diluted (in thousands)

856,359

892,514


Pre-tax operating margin

29%

28%


(a)  

Operating leverage is the rate of increase (decrease) in total revenue less the rate of increase (decrease) in total noninterest expense.

bps  basis points.

KEY DRIVERS (comparisons are 2021 vs. 2020, unless otherwise stated)

  • Total revenue increased 1% primarily reflecting:
    • Fee revenue increased 4% primarily reflecting the positive impact of higher market values and client volumes, and the favorable impact of a weaker U.S. dollar, partially offset by higher money market fee waivers. Excluding money market fee waivers, fee revenue increased 9% (a).
    • Net interest revenue decreased 12% primarily reflecting lower interest rates on interest-earning assets, partially offset by the benefit of lower funding and deposits rates and larger deposit, loan and securities balances.
  • Provision for credit losses was a benefit of $231 million compared with a provision of $336 million in 2020. The decrease was primarily driven by an improvement in the macroeconomic forecast.
  • Noninterest expense increased 5% primarily reflecting incremental investments in growth, infrastructure and efficiency initiatives, higher revenue-related expenses and the unfavorable impact of a weaker U.S. dollar, partially offset by lower occupancy (including the impact of real estate charges recorded in 2020) and lower severance expense.
  • Effective tax rate of 18.9%.

Capital and liquidity

  • Repurchased 89.7 million common shares for $4.6 billion; Dividends of $1.1 billion to common shareholders (including dividend-equivalents on share-based awards).
  • ROE of 9%; ROTCE of 17% (a).

(a)   See "Explanation of GAAP and Non-GAAP financial measures" on page 12 for additional information.

 

SECURITIES SERVICES BUSINESS SEGMENT HIGHLIGHTS


(dollars in millions, unless otherwise noted; not meaningful - N/M)




4Q21 vs.

4Q21

3Q21

4Q20

3Q21

4Q20

Investment services fees:






Asset Servicing

$        984

$        979

$        896

1%

10%

Issuer Services

253

281

260

(10)

(3)

Total investment services fees

1,237

1,260

1,156

(2)

7

Foreign exchange revenue

148

125

139

18

6

Other fees (a)

28

30

39

(7)

(28)

Total fee revenue

1,413

1,415

1,334

6

Investment and other revenue

53

73

30

N/M

N/M

Total fee and other revenue

1,466

1,488

1,364

(1)

7

Net interest revenue

367

349

378

5

(3)

Total revenue

1,833

1,837

1,742

5

Provision for credit losses

(7)

(19)

23

N/M

N/M

Noninterest expense

1,490

1,543

1,504

(3)

(1)

Income before taxes

$        350

$        313

$        215

12%

63%







Total revenue by line of business:






Asset Servicing

$     1,456

$     1,437

$     1,357

1%

7%

Issuer Services

377

400

385

(6)

(2)

Total revenue by line of business

$     1,833

$     1,837

$     1,742

—%

5%







Pre-tax operating margin

19%

17%

12%









Securities lending revenue (b)

$          45

$          45

$          36

—%

25%







Metrics:






Average loans

$     9,764

$     8,389

$     8,498

16%

15%

Average deposits

$ 200,272

$ 198,680

$ 188,151

1%

6%







AUC/A at period end (in trillions) (current period is preliminary) (c)

$       34.6

$       33.8

$       30.6

2%

13%

Market value of securities on loan at period end (in billions) (d)

$        447

$        443

$        435

1%

3%

(a)  

Other fees primarily include financing-related fees.

(b)  

Included in investment services fees in the Asset Servicing business.

(c)   

Consists of AUC/A primarily from the Asset Servicing business and, to a lesser extent, the Issuer Services business.  Includes the AUC/A of CIBC Mellon Global Securities Services Company ("CIBC Mellon"), a joint venture with the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, of $1.7 trillion at Dec. 31, 2021 and Sept. 30, 2021 and $1.5 trillion at Dec. 31, 2020.

(d)  

Represents the total amount of securities on loan in our agency securities lending program.  Excludes securities for which BNY Mellon acts as agent on behalf of CIBC Mellon clients, which totaled $71 billion at Dec. 31, 2021 and $68 billion at Sept. 30, 2021 and Dec. 31, 2020.

KEY DRIVERS

  • The drivers of the total revenue variances by line of business are indicated below. Also see page 9 for information related to money market fee waivers.
    • Asset Servicing – The year-over-year increase primarily reflects higher activity from existing clients, higher market values, strategic equity investment gains and net new business, partially offset by higher money market fee waivers and lower net interest revenue. The sequential increase primarily reflects higher foreign exchange revenue and net interest revenue, partially offset by lower strategic equity investment gains.
    • Issuer Services – The year-over-year decrease primarily reflects higher money market fee waivers and lower fees in Corporate Trust, partially offset by higher Depositary Receipts revenue. The sequential decrease primarily reflects seasonally lower Depositary Receipts revenue and lower Corporate Trust fees, partially offset by higher net interest revenue.
  • Noninterest expense decreased 1% year-over-year primarily reflecting lower litigation reserves and severance expense, partially offset by higher investments in growth, infrastructure and efficiency initiatives. Excluding the notable items, noninterest expense increased 3%. Sequentially, noninterest expense decreased 3% primarily reflecting lower litigation reserves, partially offset by higher severance. Excluding the notable items, noninterest expense decreased slightly (a).

(a)  

Notable items in 4Q21, 3Q21 and 4Q20 include litigation reserves and severance expense.  See "Explanation of GAAP and Non-GAAP financial measures" on page 12 for additional information.

 

MARKET AND WEALTH SERVICES BUSINESS SEGMENT HIGHLIGHTS


(dollars in millions, unless otherwise noted; not meaningful - N/M)




4Q21 vs.

4Q21

3Q21

4Q20

3Q21

4Q20

Investment services fees:






Pershing

$        412

$        427

$        422

(4)%

(2)%

Treasury Services

170

168

163

1

4

Clearance and Collateral Management

236

228

220

4

7

Total investment services fees

818

823

805

(1)

2

Foreign exchange revenue

21

23

24

(9)

(13)

Other fees (a)

31

31

33

(6)

Total fee revenue

870

877

862

(1)

1

Investment and other revenue

6

13

9

N/M

N/M

Total fee and other revenue

876

890

871

(2)

1

Net interest revenue

297

283

292

5

2

Total revenue

1,173

1,173

1,163

1

Provision for credit losses

(3)

(16)

8

N/M

N/M

Noninterest expense

674

668

670

1

1

Income before taxes

$        502

$        521

$        485

(4)%

4%







Total revenue by line of business:






Pershing

$        553

$        566

$        563

(2)%

(2)     %

Treasury Services

331

326

325

2

2

Clearance and Collateral Management

289

281

275

3

5

Total revenue by line of business

$     1,173

$     1,173

$     1,163

—%

1%







Pre-tax operating margin

43%

44%

42%









Metrics:






Average loans

$   40,812

$   39,041

$   32,939

5%

24%

Average deposits

$ 100,653

$ 101,253

$   98,670

(1)%

2%







AUC/A at period end (in trillions) (current period is preliminary) (b)

$       11.8

$       11.2

$       10.2

5%

16%

(a)  

Other fees primarily include financing-related fees.

(b)  

Consists of AUC/A primarily from the Clearance and Collateral Management and Pershing businesses. 

KEY DRIVERS

  • The drivers of the total revenue variances by line of business are indicated below. Also see page 9 for information related to money market fee waivers.
    • Pershing – The year-over-year decrease primarily reflects higher money market fee waivers and the impact of lost business, partially offset by higher market values, client balances and activity from existing clients. The sequential decrease primarily reflects the impact of lost business.
    • Treasury Services – The year-over-year increase primarily reflects higher payment volumes and higher net interest revenue driven by higher deposit balances, partially offset by higher money market fee waivers. The sequential increase primarily reflects higher net interest revenue and payment volumes.
    • Clearance and Collateral Management – The year-over-year increase primarily reflects higher collateral management fees driven by balances and higher clearance volumes. The sequential increase primarily reflects higher clearance volumes.
  • Noninterest expense increased year-over-year primarily reflecting higher investments in growth, infrastructure and efficiency initiatives and revenue-related expenses, partially offset by lower severance expense. The sequential increase in noninterest expense primarily reflects higher severance expense.

INVESTMENT AND WEALTH MANAGEMENT BUSINESS SEGMENT HIGHLIGHTS


(dollars in millions, unless otherwise noted; not meaningful - N/M)




4Q21 vs.

4Q21

3Q21

4Q20

3Q21

4Q20

Investment management fees

$        864

$        893

$        839

(3)%

3%

Performance fees

32

21

45

N/M

(29)

Investment management and performance fees

896

914

884

(2)

1

Distribution and servicing fees

28

28

29

(3)

Other fees (a)

22

20

(6)

N/M

N/M

Total fee revenue

946

962

907

(2)

4

Investment and other revenue (b)

23

23

33

N/M

N/M

Total fee and other revenue (b)

969

985

940

(2)

3

Net interest revenue

51

47

50

9

2

Total revenue

1,020

1,032

990

(1)

3

Provision for credit losses

(6)

(7)

(8)

N/M

N/M

Noninterest expense

748

691

687

8

9

Income before taxes

$        278

$        348

$        311

(20)%

(11)%







Total revenue by line of business:






Investment Management

$        709

$        727

$        714

(2)%

(1)%

Wealth Management

311

305

276

2

13

Total revenue by line of business

$     1,020

$     1,032

$        990

(1)%

3%







Pre-tax operating margin

27%

34%

32%



Adjusted pre-tax operating margin – Non-GAAP (c)

29%

36%

34%









Metrics:






Average loans

$   12,737

$   12,248

$   11,497

4%

11%

Average deposits

$   18,374

$   17,270

$   18,144

6%

1%







AUM (in billions) (current period is preliminary) (d)

$     2,434

$     2,310

$     2,211

5%

10%

Wealth Management client assets (in billions) (current period is preliminary) (e)

$        321

$        307

$        286

5%

12%

(a)  

Other fees primarily include investment services fees.

(b)  

Investment and other revenue and total fee and other revenue are net of income attributable to noncontrolling interests related to consolidated investment management funds.

(c)   

Net of distribution and servicing expense.  See "Explanation of GAAP and Non-GAAP financial measures" on page 12 for information on this Non-GAAP measure.

(d)  

Excludes assets managed outside of the Investment and Wealth Management business segment.

(e)   

Includes AUM and AUC/A in the Wealth Management business.

KEY DRIVERS

  • The drivers of the total revenue variances by line of business are indicated below. Also see page 9 for information related to money market fee waivers.
    • Investment Management – The year-over-year decrease primarily reflects higher money market fee waivers, lower seed capital gains and lower performance fees, partially offset by higher market values and net inflows. The sequential decrease primarily reflects lower equity income, the unfavorable impact of a stronger U.S. dollar and higher money market fee waivers, partially offset by the timing of performance fees.
    • Wealth Management – The year-over-year increase primarily reflects higher market values, the loss on a business sale in 4Q20 and higher net interest revenue. The sequential increase primarily reflects higher market values and net interest revenue.
  • Noninterest expense increased year-over-year and sequentially primarily reflecting higher revenue-related expenses and investments in growth initiatives, partially offset by lower severance expense. The sequential increase was also partially offset by the favorable impact of a stronger U.S. dollar.

OTHER SEGMENT primarily includes leasing operations, certain corporate treasury activities, derivatives, business exits and other corporate revenue and expense items.





(in millions)

4Q21

3Q21

4Q20

Fee revenue

$                2

$              12

$              11

Investment and other revenue

19

23

(28)

Total fee and other revenue

21

35

(17)

Net interest (expense)

(38)

(38)

(40)

Total revenue

(17)

(3)

(57)

Provision for credit losses

(1)

(3)

(8)

Noninterest expense

55

16

64

(Loss) before taxes

$            (71)

$            (16)

$          (113)

KEY DRIVERS

  • Total revenue includes corporate treasury and other investment activity, including hedging activity which has an offsetting impact between fee and other revenue and net interest expense. The increase in total revenue year-over-year primarily reflects the 4Q20 losses on business sales. The decrease in total revenue sequentially primarily reflects disposal gains recorded in 3Q21.
  • Noninterest expense decreased year-over-year primarily reflecting the 4Q20 real estate charges and severance expense, partially offset by higher staff expense. The sequential increase primarily reflects higher staff expense, non-staff-related expenses and severance expense.

NOTABLE ITEMS BY BUSINESS SEGMENT


Notable items by business
segment (a)

4Q21


4Q20

(in millions)

Securities

Services

Market and
Wealth
Services

Investment
and Wealth
Management

Other

Total


Securities

Services

Market and
Wealth
Services

Investment
and Wealth
Management

Other

Total

Fee and other revenue

$          —

$            —

$              —

$         —

$         —


$          —

$            —

$               (5)

$        (56)

$        (61)

Net interest revenue


Total revenue


(5)

(56)

(61)

Total noninterest expense

21

6

1

9

37


84

15

9

57

165

(Loss) income before
  income taxes

$         (21)

$            (6)

$               (1)

$          (9)

$        (37)


$         (84)

$           (15)

$             (14)

$      (113)

$      (226)

(a)  

Notable items in 4Q21 include severance expense and litigation reserves.   Notable items in 4Q20 include litigation reserves, severance expense, losses on business sales (reflected in investment and other revenue) and real estate charges.

 

Notable items by business segment (a)

3Q21

(in millions)

Securities

Services

Market and
Wealth
Services

Investment
and Wealth
Management

Other

Total

Fee and other revenue

$          —

$            —

$              —

$           9

$           9

Net interest revenue

Total revenue

9

9

Total noninterest expense

70

1

1

1

73

(Loss) income before income taxes

$         (70)

$            (1)

$               (1)

$           8

$        (64)

(a)  

Notable items in 3Q21 include litigation reserves, gains on disposals (reflected in investment and other revenue) and severance expense.

 

Notable items by business segment (a)

2021


2020

(in millions)

Securities

Services

Market and
Wealth
Services

Investment
and Wealth
Management

Other

Total


Securities

Services

Market and
Wealth
Services

Investment
and Wealth
Management

Other

Total

Fee and other revenue

$          —

$            —

$               (1)

$         14

$         13


$          —

$            —

$               (5)

$        (56)

$        (61)

Net interest revenue


Total revenue

(1)

14

13


(5)

(56)

(61)

Total noninterest expense

84

23

4

18

129


84

15

9

57

165

(Loss) income before income taxes

$         (84)

$           (23)

$               (5)

$          (4)

$      (116)


$         (84)

$           (15)

$             (14)

$      (113)

$      (226)

(a)  

Notable items in 2021 include litigation reserves, severance expense and gains on disposals (reflected in investment and other revenue).  Notable items in 2020 include litigation reserves, severance expense, losses on business sales (reflected in investment and other revenue) and real estate charges recorded in 4Q20. 

MONEY MARKET FEE WAIVERS

The following table presents the impact of money market fee waivers on our consolidated fee revenue, net of distribution and servicing expense.  In 4Q21, the net impact of money market fee waivers was $243 million, up from $233 million in 3Q21, driven by higher money market balances. 

Money market fee waivers








(in millions)

4Q21

3Q21

2Q21

1Q21

4Q20

FY21

FY20

Investment services fees (see table below)

$          (148)

$          (142)

$          (148)

$          (109)

$            (85)

$          (547)

$          (209)

Investment management and performance fees

(116)

(109)

(115)

(89)

(56)

(429)

(142)

Distribution and servicing fees

(14)

(11)

(13)

(13)

(8)

(51)

(17)

Total fee revenue

(278)

(262)

(276)

(211)

(149)

(1,027)

(368)

Less: Distribution and servicing expense

35

29

24

23

15

111

31

Net impact of money market fee waivers

$          (243)

$          (233)

$          (252)

$          (188)

$          (134)

$          (916)

$          (337)









Impact to investment services fees by line of 
  business (a):








Asset Servicing

$            (31)

$            (29)

$            (30)

$            (15)

$              (9)

$          (105)

$            (10)

Issuer Services

(18)

(17)

(16)

(11)

(7)

(62)

(9)

Pershing

(89)

(86)

(91)

(77)

(65)

(343)

(186)

Treasury Services

(10)

(10)

(11)

(6)

(4)

(37)

(4)

Total impact to investment services fees by
  line of business

$          (148)

$          (142)

$          (148)

$          (109)

$            (85)

$          (547)

$          (209)









Impact to fee revenue by line of business (a):








Asset Servicing

$            (50)

$            (47)

$            (50)

$            (29)

$            (13)

$          (176)

$            (18)

Issuer Services

(24)

(22)

(22)

(15)

(10)

(83)

(13)

Pershing

(106)

(102)

(99)

(94)

(85)

(401)

(227)

Treasury Services

(14)

(13)

(16)

(9)

(5)

(52)

(6)

Investment Management

(81)

(76)

(85)

(61)

(34)

(303)

(100)

Wealth Management

(3)

(2)

(4)

(3)

(2)

(12)

(4)

Total impact to fee revenue by line of business

$          (278)

$          (262)

$          (276)

$          (211)

$          (149)

$       (1,027)

$          (368)

(a)  

The line of business revenue for management reporting purposes reflects the impact of revenue transferred between the businesses.

 

CAPITAL AND LIQUIDITY


Capital and liquidity ratios

Dec. 31,
2021

Sept. 30,
2021

Dec. 31,
2020


Consolidated regulatory capital ratios: (a)





CET1 ratio

11.1%

11.7%

13.1%


Tier 1 capital ratio

13.9

14.4

15.8


Total capital ratio

14.8

15.2

16.7


Tier 1 leverage ratio

5.5

5.7

6.3


SLR

6.6

7.0

8.6

(b)

BNY Mellon shareholders' equity to total assets ratio

9.7%

9.3%

9.8%


BNY Mellon common shareholders' equity to total assets ratio

8.6%

8.3%

8.8%







Average LCR

109%

111%

110%







Book value per common share

$     47.50

$     47.30

$     46.53


Tangible book value per common share – Non-GAAP (c)

$     24.31

$     24.88

$     25.44


Common shares outstanding (in thousands)

804,145

825,821

886,764


(a)  

Regulatory capital ratios for Dec. 31, 2021 are preliminary.  For our CET1, Tier 1 capital and Total capital ratios, our effective capital ratios under the U.S. capital rules are the lower of the ratios as calculated under the Standardized and Advanced Approaches, which for Dec. 31, 2021 was the Standardized Approach, for Sept. 30, 2021 was the Standardized Approach for the CET1 and Tier 1 capital ratios and the Advanced Approaches for the Total capital ratio, and for Dec. 31, 2020, was the Advanced Approaches.

(b)  

Reflects the temporary exclusion of U.S. Treasury securities from the leverage exposure used in the SLR calculation which increased our consolidated SLR by 72 basis points at Dec. 31, 2020.  The temporary exclusion ceased to apply beginning April 1, 2021.

(c)   

Tangible book value per common share – Non-GAAP excludes goodwill and intangible assets, net of deferred tax liabilities.  See "Explanation of GAAP and Non-GAAP financial measures" on page 12 for information on this Non-GAAP measure.

  • CET1 capital totaled $18.7 billion at Dec. 31, 2021, a decrease of $1.1 billion compared with Sept. 30, 2021. The decrease primarily reflects capital deployed through common stock repurchases, unrealized losses on securities available-for-sale and dividends, partially offset by capital generated through earnings and a favorable adjustment to the pension liability.
  • During 4Q21, we had net issuances of preferred stock of $297 million which benefited Tier 1 capital at Dec. 31, 2021.

 

NET INTEREST REVENUE


Net interest revenue




4Q21 vs.

(dollars in millions; not meaningful - N/M)

4Q21

3Q21

4Q20

3Q21

4Q20

Net interest revenue

$      677

$      641

$      680

6%

—%

  Add: Tax equivalent adjustment

4

3

3

N/M

N/M

Net interest revenue, on a fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis – Non-GAAP (a)

$      681

$      644

$      683

6%

—%







Net interest margin

0.71%

0.67%

0.72%

      4 bps

     (1) bps

Net interest margin (FTE) – Non-GAAP (a)

0.71%

0.68%

0.72%

      3 bps

     (1) bps

(a)  

Net interest revenue (FTE) – Non-GAAP and net interest margin (FTE) – Non-GAAP include the tax equivalent adjustments on tax-exempt income.  See "Explanation of GAAP and Non-GAAP financial measures" on page 12 for information on this Non-GAAP measure.

bps – basis points.

  • Net interest revenue decreased slightly year-over-year primarily reflecting lower interest rates on interest-earning assets and the impact of hedging activities (primarily offset in fee and other revenue). This was partially offset by the benefit of lower funding and deposit rates and larger deposit and loan balances.
  • Sequentially, the increase primarily reflects the impact of larger deposit, loan and securities balances and higher short-term rates.

THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION

Condensed Consolidated Income Statement


(in millions)

Quarter ended


Year ended


Dec. 31,
2021

Sept. 30,
2021

Dec. 31,
2020


Dec. 31,
2021

Dec. 31,
2020



Fee and other revenue








Investment services fees

$       2,061

$       2,091

$       1,969


$       8,284

$       8,047


Investment management and performance fees

896

913

884


3,588

3,367


Foreign exchange revenue

199

185

187


799

774


Financing-related fees

47

48

46


194

212


Distribution and servicing

28

28

28


112

115


Total fee revenue

3,231

3,265

3,114


12,977

12,515


Investment and other revenue

107

129

49


336

316


Total fee and other revenue

3,338

3,394

3,163


13,313

12,831


Net interest revenue








Interest revenue

729

693

776


2,845

4,109


Interest expense

52

52

96


227

1,132


Net interest revenue

677

641

680


2,618

2,977


Total revenue

4,015

4,035

3,843


15,931

15,808


Provision for credit losses

(17)

(45)

15


(231)

336


Noninterest expense








Staff

1,633

1,584

1,554


6,337

5,966


Software and equipment

379

372

359


1,478

1,370


Professional, legal and other purchased services

390

363

381


1,459

1,403


Sub-custodian and clearing

120

129

116


505

460


Net occupancy

133

120

173


498

581


Distribution and servicing

75

76

75


298

336


Bank assessment charges

30

34

24


133

124


Business development

44

22

26


107

105


Amortization of intangible assets

19

19

26


82

104


Other

144

199

191


617

555


Total noninterest expense

2,967

2,918

2,925


11,514

11,004


Income








Income before income taxes

1,065

1,162

903


4,648

4,468


Provision for income taxes

196

219

148


877

842


Net income

869

943

755


3,771

3,626


Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests related to consolidated
  investment management funds

(6)

4

(5)


(12)

(9)


Net income applicable to shareholders of The Bank of New York Mellon
  Corporation

863

947

750


3,759

3,617


Preferred stock dividends

(41)

(66)

(48)


(207)

(194)


Net income applicable to common shareholders of The Bank of New York
  Mellon Corporation

$          822

$          881

$          702


$       3,552

$       3,423


Earnings per share applicable to the common shareholders of The Bank of
  New York Mellon Corporation

Quarter ended


Year ended


Dec. 31,
2021

Sept. 30,
2021

Dec. 31,
2020


Dec. 31,
2021

Dec. 31,
2020


(in dollars)


Basic

$         1.01

$          1.04

$          0.79


$         4.17

$          3.84


Diluted

$         1.01

$          1.04

$          0.79


$         4.14

$          3.83


EXPLANATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

BNY Mellon has included in this Earnings Release certain Non-GAAP financial measures on a tangible basis as a supplement to GAAP information, which exclude goodwill and intangible assets, net of deferred tax liabilities.  We believe that the return on tangible common equity – Non-GAAP is additional useful information for investors because it presents a measure of those assets that can generate income, and the tangible book value per common share – Non-GAAP is additional useful information because it presents the level of tangible assets in relation to shares of common stock outstanding. 

Net interest revenue, on a fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis – Non-GAAP and net interest margin (FTE) – Non-GAAP and other FTE measures include the tax equivalent adjustments on tax-exempt income which allows for the comparison of amounts arising from both taxable and tax-exempt sources and is consistent with industry practice.  The adjustment to an FTE basis has no impact on net income.

BNY Mellon has also included the adjusted pre-tax operating margin – Non-GAAP, which is the pre-tax operating margin for the Investment and Wealth Management business segment, net of distribution and servicing expense that was passed to third parties who distribute or service our managed funds.  We believe that this measure is useful when evaluating the performance of the Investment and Wealth Management business segment relative to industry competitors.

For the reconciliations of these Non-GAAP measures, see "Explanation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in the Financial Supplement available at www.bnymellon.com.

BNY Mellon has presented the measure of fee revenue, excluding money market fee waivers – Non-GAAP.  We believe that this measure is useful information for investors for evaluating the impact of current interest rates and market conditions on fee revenue growth rates and the performance of our business.

Fee revenue reconciliation



4Q21 vs.




2021 vs.

(dollars in millions)

4Q21

4Q20

4Q20


2021

2020

2020

Fee revenue

$    3,231

$    3,114

4%


$  12,977

$  12,515

4%

Less: Money market fee waivers

(278)

(149)



(1,027)

(368)


Fee revenue, excluding money market fee waivers – Non-GAAP

$    3,509

$    3,263

8%


$  14,004

$  12,883

9%

BNY Mellon has presented revenue measures excluding notable items, including losses on business sales.  Expense measures, excluding notable items, including litigation reserves, severance expense and real estate charges are also presented.  Litigation reserves represents accruals for loss contingencies that are both probable and reasonably estimable, but exclude standard business-related legal fees.  Income before tax measures, excluding the notable items mentioned above are provided.  These measures are provided to permit investors to view the financial measures on a basis consistent with how management views the businesses.

Reconciliations of Non-GAAP measures, excluding notable items





4Q21 vs.

(in millions, except per share amounts)

4Q21


4Q20


4Q20

Total revenue – GAAP

$        4,015


$        3,843


4%

Impact of notable items (a)


(61)



Total revenue – Non-GAAP

$        4,015


$        3,904


3%







Noninterest expense – GAAP

$        2,967


$        2,925


1%

Impact of notable items (a)

37


165



Noninterest expense – Non-GAAP

$        2,930


$        2,760


6%







Diluted earnings per common share – GAAP

$          1.01


$          0.79


28%

Impact of notable items (a)

(0.04)


(0.18)



Diluted earnings per common share – Non-GAAP

$          1.04

(b)

$          0.96

(b)

8%

(a)  

Notable items in 4Q21 include severance expense and litigation reserves.  Notable items in 4Q20 include litigation reserves, severance expense, losses on business sales (reflected in investment and other revenue) and real estate charges. 

(b)  

Does not foot due to rounding.

 

Reconciliations of Non-GAAP measures, excluding notable items - Securities
  Services business segment




4Q21 vs.

(in millions)

4Q21

3Q21

4Q20

3Q21

4Q20

Noninterest expense – GAAP

$      1,490

$      1,543

$      1,504

(3)%

(1)%

Impact of notable items (a)

21

70

84



Noninterest expense – Non-GAAP

$      1,469

$      1,473

$      1,420

—%

3%







Income before taxes – GAAP

$         350

$         313

$         215

12%

63%

Impact of notable items (a)

(21)

(70)

(84)



Income before taxes – Non-GAAP

$         371

$         383

$         299

(3)%

24%

(a)  

Notable items in 4Q21, 3Q21 and 4Q20 include litigation reserves and severance expense.

Note:  In 4Q21, we disaggregated our former Investment Services business segment into two new business segments, Securities Services and Market and Wealth Services.  See the Current Report for Form 8-K dated Dec. 8, 2021 for additional information.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

A number of statements (i) in this Earnings Release, (ii) in our Financial Supplement, (iii) in our presentations and (iv) in the responses to questions on our conference call discussing our quarterly results and other public events may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about our capital plans, strategic priorities, financial goals, organic growth, performance, organizational quality and efficiency, investments, including in technology and product development, resiliency, capabilities, revenue, net interest revenue, money market fee waivers, fees, expenses, cost discipline, sustainable growth, innovation in products and services, company management, human capital management (including related ambitions, objectives, aims and goals), deposits, interest rates and yield curves, securities portfolio, taxes, business opportunities, divestments, volatility, preliminary business metrics and regulatory capital ratios and statements regarding our aspirations, as well as our overall plans, strategies, goals, objectives, expectations, outlooks, estimates, intentions, targets, opportunities, focus and initiatives, including the potential effects of the coronavirus pandemic on any of the foregoing.  These statements may be expressed in a variety of ways, including the use of future or present tense language.  Words such as "estimate," "forecast," "project," "anticipate," "likely," "target," "expect," "intend," "continue," "seek," "believe," "plan," "goal," "could," "should," "would," "may," "might," "will," "strategy," "synergies," "opportunities," "trends," "ambition," "objective," "aim," "future," "potentially," "outlook" and words of similar meaning may signify forward-looking statements.  These statements and other forward-looking statements contained in other public disclosures of BNY Mellon which make reference to the cautionary factors described in this Earnings Release are based upon current beliefs and expectations and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond BNY Mellon's control).  Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied as a result of a number of factors, including, but not limited to, the risk factors and other uncertainties set forth in BNY Mellon's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2020 and BNY Mellon's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.  Statements about the effects of the current and near-term market and macroeconomic outlook on BNY Mellon, including on its business, operations, financial performance and prospects, may constitute forward-looking statements, and are based on assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties and that are subject to change based on various important factors (some of which are beyond BNY Mellon's control), including the scope and duration of the pandemic, actions taken by governmental authorities and other third parties in response to the pandemic, the availability, use and effectiveness of vaccines and the direct and indirect impact of the pandemic on us, our clients, customers and third parties.  Preliminary business metrics and regulatory capital ratios are subject to change, possibly materially, as BNY Mellon completes its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2021.  All forward-looking statements in this Earnings Release speak only as of Jan. 18, 2022, and BNY Mellon undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after that date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

ABOUT BNY MELLON

BNY Mellon is a global investments company dedicated to helping its clients manage and service their financial assets throughout the investment lifecycle.  Whether providing financial services for institutions, corporations or individual investors, BNY Mellon delivers informed investment and wealth management and investment services in 35 countries.  As of Dec. 31, 2021, BNY Mellon had $46.7 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration, and $2.4 trillion in assets under management.  BNY Mellon can act as a single point of contact for clients looking to create, trade, hold, manage, service, distribute or restructure investments.  BNY Mellon is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK).  Additional information is available on www.bnymellon.com.  Follow us on Twitter @BNYMellon or visit our newsroom at www.bnymellon.com/newsroom for the latest company news.

CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION

Todd Gibbons, Chief Executive Officer, and Emily Portney, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call and simultaneous live audio webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET on Jan. 18, 2022.  This conference call and audio webcast will include forward-looking statements and may include other material information. 

Investors and analysts wishing to access the conference call and audio webcast may do so by dialing (800) 390-5696 (U.S.) or (720) 452-9082 (International), and using the passcode: 444308, or by logging onto www.bnymellon.com/investorrelations.  Earnings materials will be available at www.bnymellon.com/investorrelations beginning at approximately 6:30 a.m. ET on Jan. 18, 2022.  Replays of the conference call and audio webcast will be available beginning Jan. 18, 2022 at approximately 2:00 p.m. ET through Feb. 18, 2022 by dialing (888) 203-1112 (U.S.) or (719) 457-0820 (International), and using the passcode: 3619155.  The archived version of the conference call and audio webcast will also be available at www.bnymellon.com/investorrelations for the same time period.

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bny-mellon-reports-fourth-quarter-2021-earnings-of-822-million-or-1-01-per-common-share-301462600.html

SOURCE BNY Mellon


© PRNewswire 2022
